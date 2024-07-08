Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Gas Grills? Here's What We Know

Warehouse superstore Costco is known for offering lower prices on many of its goods compared to other retailers. Shoppers can buy everything from groceries to liquor to toilet paper to electronics at their local Costco, with many products offered under Costco's own Kirkland Signature brand. While Costco does make certain Kirkland Signature products, such as hot dogs, in-house, it relies on third-party manufacturers for many of those items, often with big name manufacturers — the brands behind some of the most popular Costco Kirkland Signature products include the likes of the Bumble Bee Seafood Company for tuna, Jelly Belly for jelly beans, and Ocean Spray for cranberry juice.

So it should come as no surprise that Costco also offers a Kirkland Signature brand gas grill. As is the case with many Kirkland Signature products, it's not obvious at first glance who makes the grill for Costco, which accounts for the multiple posts on the Internet (on Reddit and elsewhere) by curious shoppers and would-be-grillers inquiring about the grill, its origins, and whether it's a good purchase. Based on online discussions, it's believed that Nexgrill is the manufacturer behind the Costco Kirkland Signature grills, something that a commenter on this Reddit post confirmed, referring to the manual that came with the grill.