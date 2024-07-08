Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Gas Grills? Here's What We Know
Warehouse superstore Costco is known for offering lower prices on many of its goods compared to other retailers. Shoppers can buy everything from groceries to liquor to toilet paper to electronics at their local Costco, with many products offered under Costco's own Kirkland Signature brand. While Costco does make certain Kirkland Signature products, such as hot dogs, in-house, it relies on third-party manufacturers for many of those items, often with big name manufacturers — the brands behind some of the most popular Costco Kirkland Signature products include the likes of the Bumble Bee Seafood Company for tuna, Jelly Belly for jelly beans, and Ocean Spray for cranberry juice.
So it should come as no surprise that Costco also offers a Kirkland Signature brand gas grill. As is the case with many Kirkland Signature products, it's not obvious at first glance who makes the grill for Costco, which accounts for the multiple posts on the Internet (on Reddit and elsewhere) by curious shoppers and would-be-grillers inquiring about the grill, its origins, and whether it's a good purchase. Based on online discussions, it's believed that Nexgrill is the manufacturer behind the Costco Kirkland Signature grills, something that a commenter on this Reddit post confirmed, referring to the manual that came with the grill.
To buy or not to buy
Nexgrill also makes grills for brands such as KitchenAid and JennAir, some of which have also been offered at Costco in the past. While some online commenters on Reddit are fans of the Nexgrill grills, and had mostly positive experiences, others are not and warned others against buying the grills (including the Costco Kirkland Signature grill), and recommending a more expensive brand like Weber instead.
Some of the criticism comes down to build quality and durability, while others are concerned about how easy it would be to replace parts that break or wear down over time. However, one Reddit commenter noted that they purchased the Kirkland Signature grill and was told by Costco customer service that they can just return it "even ... years from now" as it's a Kirkland product.
Regardless of whether or not you end up buying the Kirkland Signature grill by Nexgrill, you can still pick up the ingredients you need for your barbecue at Costco. Just don't forget to consult our list of the best meats to buy and avoid at Costco!