Charcoal Vs Wood Vs Gas: What's Actually Best For Grilling?

Whether you are new to grilling, only do it occasionally, or are a dedicated griller, you likely know the debate over which method is best. Some swear by wood, others prefer charcoal, and many like the simplicity of a gas grill. There are some distinct differences and benefits to each, so we decided to head to an expert to learn more.

World-renowned chef José Andrés, who is coming out with a new cookbook in May, "Spain My Way," knows the ins and outs of grilling, so we asked the chef how wood, charcoal, and gas affect grilling. "What you cook with is what you will taste!" he told us. "The way I think about it, charcoal is for temperature, wood is for flavor — there is simply nothing like the sweet whisper of wood when you're grilling."

You can't choose just any wood, either. Andrés makes sure to use specific types to complement the dish he's cooking. "I love cooking with wood to add aromas and flavor — you can think of it as an ingredient," he says. "To me, mesquite, it burns well but the aromas you're getting from it aren't always very nice, they can be harsh. A more neutral, clean-burning wood like oak is beautiful, or when you're cooking something delicate like fish, a sweet wood like cherry is nice."