8 Types Of Wood To Never Use For Smoking And Grilling

There's nothing better than biting into perfectly cooked juicy meat, especially when it's been imbued with the subtle aroma of the wood it was smoked over. After all, there's a reason all those Texas-inspired mesquite-flavored barbecue cuts fill up menus.

However, beginner grillers and smokers may not know that there are certain types of wood you should never use to cook meat, whether it's because they will negatively affect the taste of the cut, or are actually toxic to humans. While avoiding some groups of wood may seem obvious — take wood containing toxins or chemically treated boards, for example — you may be surprised to discover just how many naturally sourced woods, or logs derived from seemingly harmless places like orchards, fall into these categories.

Let's take a look at the types of wood you should always skip when it comes to grilling and smoking, so you can get one step closer to becoming a master griller. This way, no matter what you're cooking, whether it's meat, vegetables, or seafood, you can make a delicious big meal without running the risk of ruining its flavor or, worse, making all of your dinner party guests sick.