Shoppers Say These Are The Best Grills You Can Buy At Costco

The history of American barbecue goes back a long way, with links to Christopher Columbus, the Caribbean islands, the trans-Atlantic slave trade, and a need to curb a feral pig population. When Columbus first journeyed to the Caribbean in the late 15th century, he found tribes on the island Hispaniola cooking meat on an open, indirect fire, using green wood to keep the heat down, so the meat could cook low and slow. The first modern grill was invented in 1952 by Weber Brothers Metal Works — and that design stood the test of time. Round with a hinged cover, standing on three legs, with a metal grate to hold the food clear of the coal.

Cut to today and the backyard grill has gone to a whole new level of tech, with multiple burners, precise temperature control, different cooking zones for sides and sauces, as well as built-in storage and grease management systems. The flipside of having a wide variety of options is that making a choice becomes slightly harder. There are so many decisions to make when it comes to choosing the best grill for your barbecue needs, starting with what your heat source should be: charcoal, wood or gas?

Costco has a wide range of grills available. So, to make your decision easier, we scrubbed through the reviews to find the best grills at Costco, according to shoppers. And what better place to start than a Weber.