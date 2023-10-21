Broiling Is The Crucial Last Step To Making Perfectly Crisp Potato Skins

Crispy potato skins, with their golden-brown edges and gooey cheese toppings, are a beloved appetizer that never fails to tantalize taste buds. While achieving that perfect balance of crispy and cheesy may seem like a challenge, there's a secret to elevating your potato skins to culinary greatness: broiling. But here's the catch — broiling should be the last step in the process, and here's why.

Broiling is an essential step in making crispy potato skins truly exceptional. It not only melts the cheese into a gooey, savory delight but also adds a beautiful brown hue to other toppings and the potato edges themselves. This dual effect contributes to both flavor and texture, making your potato skins irresistibly delicious.

For an even more delectable result, consider combining broiling with baking. After baking the potatoes until they are tender, consider hollowing and crisping the potato skins in the oven. Add your desired toppings and cheese, and then return them to the broiler briefly to ensure the insides are piping hot.

But before you toss your prepared potato skins under the broiler, there are a few toppings you should only add after broiling.