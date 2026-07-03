The Best Kitchen Appliances To Buy In July For Deep Discounts, Per Consumer Reports

Memorial Day and Black Friday may get a lot of the hype, but Consumer Reports knows that July is also a time for steep discounts on kitchen appliances. That largely comes down to two big events. While Amazon's Prime Day hit a little earlier in June this year, it's often around this time of year, and of course you have 4th of July sales as well. And 4th of July discounts can even be higher than other major sales seasons, with an average discount of 22%, falling only behind the slightly more generous Black Friday average of 24%. But like any sale season, not everything is going to be on sale in July. According to Consumer Reports' research, the kitchen appliance deals to be looking for right now are for refrigerators, grills, microwaves, and dishwashers.

Grills are one of the most predictable categories to see discounts this time of year, as retailers compete during the lead-up to the 4th of July, the peak barbecue holiday in the U.S. It's also a moment for stores to clear out summer inventory as the season begins to wind down and attention shifts toward fall stock. That means not just grills, but also complementary items like patio furniture, often go on sale in July. And while the 4th of July is a major moment for grill deals, those discounts typically continue throughout the month, so you don't necessarily need to brave the holiday crowds to find savings on the best grills for your BBQ needs.