The Best Kitchen Appliances To Buy In July For Deep Discounts, Per Consumer Reports
Memorial Day and Black Friday may get a lot of the hype, but Consumer Reports knows that July is also a time for steep discounts on kitchen appliances. That largely comes down to two big events. While Amazon's Prime Day hit a little earlier in June this year, it's often around this time of year, and of course you have 4th of July sales as well. And 4th of July discounts can even be higher than other major sales seasons, with an average discount of 22%, falling only behind the slightly more generous Black Friday average of 24%. But like any sale season, not everything is going to be on sale in July. According to Consumer Reports' research, the kitchen appliance deals to be looking for right now are for refrigerators, grills, microwaves, and dishwashers.
Grills are one of the most predictable categories to see discounts this time of year, as retailers compete during the lead-up to the 4th of July, the peak barbecue holiday in the U.S. It's also a moment for stores to clear out summer inventory as the season begins to wind down and attention shifts toward fall stock. That means not just grills, but also complementary items like patio furniture, often go on sale in July. And while the 4th of July is a major moment for grill deals, those discounts typically continue throughout the month, so you don't necessarily need to brave the holiday crowds to find savings on the best grills for your BBQ needs.
Consumer Reports finds refrigerators, grills, microwaves, and dishwashers often go on sale in July
The rest of the July kitchen appliance deals are more driven by product rollouts and competition than seasonal needs. The existence of Prime Day doesn't just mean sales on Amazon. Data from Adobe, as reported by Retail Dive, shows overall online sales jumped 9.3% this year during Prime Day, as other retailers competed with the online giant by launching their own early July sales events.
It's also a time of year when new kitchen appliance models are rolled out, or are set to drop. New refrigerator models are often released in late spring or early summer, which helps drive sales of older models in July. In fact, Consumer Reports found that while Black Friday was still a little better on average for buying a fridge, deals on the 4th of July sometimes surpassed them in savings.
For other appliances like dishwashers, September typically brings new model rollouts, as retailers clear out inventory ahead of Labor Day sales. While 4th of July deals aren't always as strong as those in September, they're still worth watching.
July isn't just a good time for individual deals. One of the best ways to save on kitchen appliances is through package deals that combine multiple products, and those often appear during this time of year. Microwaves are also commonly included in July promotions, often as part of bundle deals. So keep your eyes peeled, and you might not need to brave Black Friday for your new kitchen appliances.