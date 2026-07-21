10 Best Ice Cream Desserts From Fast Food Chains, According To Customers

Despite the stereotype of broken machines, fast food chains serve some of the most delicious frozen desserts on the market. But not every soft serve or shake earns the kind of cult following that is debated in comment sections of various social platforms. Seasonal menus arrive, marketing budgets push the next best thing, but the desserts customers wax poetic about tend to be thosse that no chain is advertising.

We wanted to know which ice cream dessert truly deserves this kind of loyalty, so we skipped the press releases and went looking in the corners of the internet where people don't mince their words: Food-specific reddit threads, regional Facebook groups, and YouTube reviews. The most common theme found wasn't the hype of a new menu item but rather a dessert that hasn't changed in 50 or so years.

Customization comes up again and again, with customers defending their favorites, touting nostalgia, and the kind of texture talk you only expect from a gourmand; custard density, soft-serve thickness, how well mix-ins hold up. Every dessert below is on our list because the conversation was happening in more than one place, and while not everybody on the thread agreed, the only disagreement found was which combinations were more elite than the others. Below are 10 fast food ice cream desserts that customers keep coming back to, along with the reasons why each deserves its spot.