10 Best Ice Cream Desserts From Fast Food Chains, According To Customers
Despite the stereotype of broken machines, fast food chains serve some of the most delicious frozen desserts on the market. But not every soft serve or shake earns the kind of cult following that is debated in comment sections of various social platforms. Seasonal menus arrive, marketing budgets push the next best thing, but the desserts customers wax poetic about tend to be thosse that no chain is advertising.
We wanted to know which ice cream dessert truly deserves this kind of loyalty, so we skipped the press releases and went looking in the corners of the internet where people don't mince their words: Food-specific reddit threads, regional Facebook groups, and YouTube reviews. The most common theme found wasn't the hype of a new menu item but rather a dessert that hasn't changed in 50 or so years.
Customization comes up again and again, with customers defending their favorites, touting nostalgia, and the kind of texture talk you only expect from a gourmand; custard density, soft-serve thickness, how well mix-ins hold up. Every dessert below is on our list because the conversation was happening in more than one place, and while not everybody on the thread agreed, the only disagreement found was which combinations were more elite than the others. Below are 10 fast food ice cream desserts that customers keep coming back to, along with the reasons why each deserves its spot.
Dairy Queen Blizzard
No fast food chain ice cream dessert garners more consistent loyalty than Dairy Queen, all credited to the founders John Freemont "J.F." McCullough and his son's now iconic soft serve formula. Dairy Queen first introduced the world to the Blizzard in 1985, and it rose to become a bestseller. The novelty lies in the texture; the soft-serve base with its customizations, paired with the ritual of serving it upside down (or its free). In a Reddit thread, one user asks why the cookie dough flavor is so popular, with commenters responding that the familiar flavors of vanilla, chocolate, and cookie dough along with the textural contrast of soft ice cream and chewy cookies makes it the perfect sweet treat.
Other Reddit threads debate the best flavor to be smores, turtle pecan cluster, hot fudge sundae, banana split, and cotton candy, proving that there's no one right answer. If you're curious, here are 14 flavors ranked. A Facebook post echoes the sentiment with commenters swapping personal combinations the way people trade recipes. In another Reddit thread, a user complains about being addicted to Blizzards, and others follow in support, claiming that it's as if they're running on autopilot ordering one for themselves. It's easy to see why the Blizzard often comes up in the "best fast food ice cream" conversation. What's notable across consumer boards is that nobody's dissatisfied with the format itself. The debate solely revolves around which flavor combination is best.
McDonald's Oreo McFlurry
McDonald's has weathered its share of jokes about broken ice cream machines, but if you're lucky enough to find a a working one, consider your day made. The fast food chain added its oreo dessert to its menu 31 years ago, and it's the only original flavor that stands the test of time. A Reddit thread asking people their thoughts on the McFlurry garnered several McDonald's loyalists mentioning how a simple soft serve with Oreos sprinkled on top shouldn't work in theory. But in reality, it's practically the best thing they've ever tasted. The thread is divided over new packaging, with several claiming that they liked McDonald's original square spoon and packaging over the new one.
An online review praised the iconic texture of the dessert, going on to elaborately describe the blissful feeling of biting into crunchy cookies and signature soft vanilla ice cream together. Other consumer forums back the Oreo variant as the superior McFlurry flavor, with several mentioning that despite newer flavors, they always end up going back to the original Oreo. And — there's an ordering hack that could give it twice as much flavor. Nostalgia does play a huge role in making this dessert a pop culture icon, its popularity spreading to almost 99 countries around the world. It's become something of a baseline in fast food dessert conversations, with other chains' cookies-and-cream offerings held up against it. Yet, McDonald's always manages to win in flavor reliability and consistency, despite the broken-machine trope.
Wendy's Frosty
The Frosty has been proudly on the Wendy's menu since 1969, and it is an icon with a country-wide cult following. Its unique appeal lies in its texture, which sits between a classic soft serve and a milkshake — too thick to sip and too soft to scoop with a spoon. A Reddit thread asking both customers and employees their favorite flavor was flooded with praise for the classic chocolate, but others did chime in, mentioning flavors like coffee toffee, caramel latte, strawberry, pumpkin spice, birthday cake, and more.
In another thread, a user recalls a time she was pregnant and could only stomach the Wendy's Frosty and then a time her father was ill, she did the same. The wholesome story conveys how comfort plays a major role in creating loyal customers. A consumer forum dedicated to mothers and babies backed the claim that the Frosty actually helps with nausea during pregnancy. Users chalk it up to the texture of the dessert, bringing up that Wendy's nails it consistently every single time. If you've ever wondered if its possible to make the frosty at home, it is, with this copycat recipe. The fry dipping comes up almost as often as the flavor debate, treated more like a side-eye-worthy hack than an intentional way of enjoying the dessert. Despite 50-plus years, the appeal of the Frosty still stands strong, with customers appreciating the fact that the fast food chain hasn't tried to change it.
Sonic Master Shakes
An integral part of Sonic's identity is its slushies, limeades, and carhops on roller skates. It makes sense that the internet is obsessed with another Sonic drink: the master shake. The corporation boasts over one million potential drink customizations across all its offerings, which extends to the shakes as well. A Reddit thread explains the difference between shakes and blasts, where the former have a thick, ice cream shake-like consistency while the latter have more of a DQ Blizzard or McDonald's McFlurry consistency, with the master variant being a more premium version flavor-wise. A consumer forum post featuring a review for the Brownie Batter Master Shake, claimed that it tasted just like brownie batter in liquid form.
Throughout forums, one particular nostalgic flavor came up: the yellow cake batter shake. This Reddit thread is flooded with consumers singing praises of the cake batter shake featuring whipped cream, real cake bits, and a cherry on top. There is also a key lime pie shake on the secret menu. In the regular line up, the cheesecake oreo and the strawberry cheesecake seem like the winning flavors. What makes these shakes so delicious is its use of real vanilla ice cream for a smooth texture. The flavor combinations and customizations add to the appeal. Further, the mountain of whip cream and a decadent cherry on top give an old school vibe that most other fast food chains and drive-ins don't offer anymore.
Chick-fil-A Peach Milkshake
The peach milkshake at Chick-fil-A is seasonal, but its limited window is exactly why customers flock to get one every year. It was launched back in 2009, and has been a mainstay of the fast food chain's summer menu. There's even a peach frosted lemonade that's perfect for summer. A review posted on a reddit thread called the milkshake one of the most natural tasting fruit milkshakes from any fast food joint, with other commenters backing the review, vowing to visit the chain every year just to get their hands on this shake. Some were upset about the sizes and the price increase, but for a yearly splurge, people were ready to shell out. A Facebook review in a regional group mentions that the milkshake also has real fruit chunks, making the experience worth the money. In another consumer forum, a customer went as far as saying the milkshake cures depression.
What makes Chick-fil-A milkshakes stand out from other fast food chains is the texture. Chick-fil-A blends real peach chunks in its signature vanilla Icedream dessert soft serve to create the perfect consistency. Some loyalists even compare the flavor to homemade peach desserts. The limited window has people excited for the warmer months of the year and the opportunity to taste this particular treat. The anticipation serves as a draw that always-available menu items cannot seem to replicate.
Culver's Concrete Mixer
Frozen custard has a significantly smaller presence in American fast food than standard ice cream desserts, with only a handful actually attempting it. Both Culver's and Freddy's claim to be the first to bring the format to customers. However, Culver's was the first to create concrete mixers using fresh frozen custard with fresh milk from Wisconsin family farms. One of the reason's why Culver's ranked at the top on the best fast food milkshakes list. A reddit discussion about the best flavors has commenters naming Oreo and cookie dough, chocolate custard with brownie, blueberry malt, strawberry, and salted caramel. The conversation even dives into how to dress it up further with one commenter suggesting ordering a large, eating half, freezing the rest and eating it the next day for a decadent experience.
Another popular thread rife with topping combinations reinforces the fact that the reason so many people enjoy this dessert is the opportunity to try different customizations. Customers credit the density of the custard as one of the key differentiators from traditional ice cream, noting that it often holds mix-ins better and has a creamier, thicker texture. Regional pride also plays a huge factor in the popularity of the dessert, with commenters noting that Culver's remains a distinctly Midwestern favorite because of its sense of community. Plus, getting a great dessert for a cheap price is never a bad idea.
Freddy's Frozen Custard
Freddy's built its entire identity around its namesake dessert, a fresh-churned frozen custard that rivals standard soft serve in texture. After launching in 2002, the chain became famous for it's frozen custard desserts. What further sets is apart is the fact that it has a seniors menu for people aged 55 and above.
The famous "Freddy's versus Culver's" debate divides the Midwest, where loyalists defend their biases very vocally. A YouTube video where the reviewer mentions he doesn't like desserts yet manages to finish the entire frozen custard cup is convincing enough of how good Freddy's is. A reddit thread dives deeper into the discussion, explicitly debating how Freddy's custard is always fresh and creamy compared to Culver's.
Conversations on other consumer forums also confirm the same, with several commenters praising how much they like Freddy's frozen custard, and the fact that they use real ingredients, especially fruits, as add-ins. A review post in a Southeast Texas Facebook group talks about the supremacy of the turtle frozen custards, which is essentially a vanilla frozen custard with hot fudge, caramel sauce, and toasted pecans. The reputation extends to the chain's signature concrete lineup, where the custard base gets spindled into a concrete-like texture to create an equally delicious treat. This repeated loyalty with proof all over the internet is exactly the signal that distinguishes a genuinely good dessert from a convenient one.
Braum's Ice Cream
One of the reasons why Braum's ice cream reigns supreme in some of the consumer forums is the fact that the corporation runs its own dairy processing unit, which supplies to several store locations spread across Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Missouri, and Arkansas. The integration results in an ice cream that tastes noticeably different from typical fast food chains. This Reddit thread starts off as a Braum's fast food chain appreciation post, covering the quality of its milk, which makes the ice creams, malts, and shakes taste "incredible". Not only do commenters talk about flavor but also how the quality is superior. A Facebook post backs these claims with consumers singing praises for Braum's milk and ice cream. Some favorite flavors listed include white chocolate raspberry, peppermint, pistachio almond chocolate chip, pumpkin, German chocolate, and more. Here's a list of 24 flavors ranked worst to best.
In another consumer forum, a user actually goes ahead and answers the question, "What's so special about Braum's?" by going into detail about the family-owned chain and how its quality comes from the fact that they haven't let a large corporation tamper with its integrity. Other commenters show their support. It's a strong example of a dessert that's beloved precisely because the chain isn't a national player. Commenters in some of these forums also note that visitors from outside the state often leave impressed, complaining that they won't get this kind of ice cream back where they're from.
In-N-Out Neapolitan Shake
Like most popular secret menu hacks, In-N-Out's Neapolitan Shake has a cult following through word of mouth alone, with some even calling it legendary. The concept is simple, you combine vanilla, strawberry and chocolate, just like in a Neapolitan ice cream, to create a swirly mixture of the three which is not only gorgeous to look at but also breaks the monotony of having one flavor throughout. It's the perfect menu hack for when you want all three flavors together.
A reddit thread specifically for discussing In-N-Out fast food features comments singing praises of the shake, with one commenter claiming that the switch of flavors mid sip is "enthralling". Another called it as good as drinking melted Neapolitan ice cream, and one even suggested dipping the fries in the shake.
A comment on this Facebook post explained that with the newer machines at certain locations, all three flavors can come out from one spout, giving the shake a beautifully blended texture and look. Though, some complain that the beauty was in having all three mixed together, tasting each flavor individually. It's a genuinely rare case of a completely secret menu item reaching this level of fanfare, something corporations would allot massive marketing budgets to achieve. The item is so famous, its name appears at least once in all consumer forums where the discussion surrounds what's the best thing to order at In-N-Out. There's a reason why the appeal remains undisputed.
A&W Root Beer Float
When Roy W. Allen started selling root beers roadside in 1919, he never knew that the now famous A&W root beer float would be the one item that would put his brand on the map. This is the float that set the foundation for the entire format sitting on A&W's menu, combining the chain's signature root beer with sweet vanilla ice cream.
What customers particularly like about this drink-slash-dessert is the unique spice blend of the A&W root beer paired with the sweetness of the vanilla ice cream. So much so, that a reddit discussion confirmed that the brand has set a standard so high, no other version, homemade or otherwise, measures up against it. Commenters on this forum also mostly voted for A&W as the best root beer float, with some claiming that getting a can and making a homemade version works just as well. You can try to replicate the experience at home too.
Unlike most items on this list, the appeal here isn't customization or seasonal buzz, rather the simplicity of combining two ingredients to create nostalgia, especially when had at the restaurant in a frosted glass. In a dessert category full of constantly rotating mix-ins and limited-time flavors, A&W's root beer float stands as proof that a genuinely simple tradition is what people always come back to.
Methodology
To create this list, we focused on fast food ice cream desserts with a documented pattern of customer love spread across multiple social media and consumer platforms. That meant finding chain-specific Reddit threads, regional Facebook groups, and YouTube reviews, where regulars tend to discuss their order preferences and customizations in the comments. We've included desserts that came up repeatedly, because that's a signal of stronger customer sentiment and behavior. We also mentioned items that are currently available on the respective chain's menu as of publishing, with one exception of a seasonal menu item that does return every single year, available right now.