This Beloved Fast Food Chain Offers Meals Just For Seniors
The kids' section is a well-known portion of most fast-food restaurant menus. Kids' meals are usually a bit smaller and simpler than the regular menu items and often come with a toy. Most fast food restaurants have a kids' menu, but almost none have a menu designed just for seniors. That's what sets Freddy's apart.
In early 2026, the steakburger and frozen custard chain, which has more than 500 locations mostly across the South and the Midwest United States, started offering meals specifically geared toward seniors aged 55 and older. The senior meal offerings include a single cheeseburger, crispy chicken sandwich, grilled chicken sandwich, or a hot dog. Each meal on the senior menu comes with a small drink and small fries, and prices range from $6.29 to $8.69. You can also upgrade your side for an additional cost.
While there are several restaurant chains that offer senior discounts, fast food restaurants often don't have them, so this was Freddy's way of providing affordable options for older customers. "We're excited to add Senior Meals to the menu and to give our senior guests the option of ordering some of their Freddy's favorites at a great value," Erin Walter, Freddy's CMO, said in a statement. "Every meal is prepared and presented with the premium quality and craveable taste guests expect whenever they dine at Freddy's."
Freddy's has devoted fans young and old
The senior menu at Freddy's is proof that the chain values all of its customers. Not even the biggest fast food restaurants, like McDonald's, consistently have discounts for seniors. Some, like Jack in the Box, do offer discounts for seniors. But a whole menu designed especially for the over-55 crowd is something entirely new. And it's not just the senior meal deals that set Freddy's apart. The food is a cut above the rest as well.
"My go to fast food burger," one Reddit user wrote about Freddy's. "Fast, fresh, not overpriced, delicious, and they have some awesome desserts." The consensus among customers seems to be that Freddy's is underrated and its food is of such quality that it should be up there with upper-echelon fast food giants like In-N-Out and Culver's.
"As a burger, it's underrated," one Reddit user concurs. "As an entire menu offering, it is superior to just about everything that competes with it." "It is a smash burger," another Reddit user said of Freddy's. "As I've gotten older, I really prefer two thinner patties as opposed to one thick one, if it ain't smashed then I don't want it. Usually they crisp the edges just right."