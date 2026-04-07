This Beloved Fast Food Chain Offers Meals Just For Seniors

The kids' section is a well-known portion of most fast-food restaurant menus. Kids' meals are usually a bit smaller and simpler than the regular menu items and often come with a toy. Most fast food restaurants have a kids' menu, but almost none have a menu designed just for seniors. That's what sets Freddy's apart.

In early 2026, the steakburger and frozen custard chain, which has more than 500 locations mostly across the South and the Midwest United States, started offering meals specifically geared toward seniors aged 55 and older. The senior meal offerings include a single cheeseburger, crispy chicken sandwich, grilled chicken sandwich, or a hot dog. Each meal on the senior menu comes with a small drink and small fries, and prices range from $6.29 to $8.69. You can also upgrade your side for an additional cost.

While there are several restaurant chains that offer senior discounts, fast food restaurants often don't have them, so this was Freddy's way of providing affordable options for older customers. "We're excited to add Senior Meals to the menu and to give our senior guests the option of ordering some of their Freddy's favorites at a great value," Erin Walter, Freddy's CMO, said in a statement. "Every meal is prepared and presented with the premium quality and craveable taste guests expect whenever they dine at Freddy's."