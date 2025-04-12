Does McDonald's Offer Senior Discounts?

One of the many benefits of aging is the discounts. Let's face it, by the time you are given the title "Senior," you've earned those little breaks, particularly at McDonald's. And when it comes to the land of beloved Chicken McNuggets, creamy McFlurries you can turn into an ice cream cookie sandwich, and the elusive McRib, you may wonder if the Golden Arches offer seniors special deals. The answer is that it depends.

According to McDonald's website, some locations do, but it is on a case-by-case basis and you will need to do a little Googling and calling before you head out for that combo meal or apple pie. Why so random? The fast food chain explains that 90% of their eateries are franchisees that are independently owned and operated. This gives them the flexibility to set the prices of the food on their menu. What type of discount might an individual over 55 years old or 60, depending on who is doing the calculating, get at McDonald's?