Does McDonald's Offer Senior Discounts?
One of the many benefits of aging is the discounts. Let's face it, by the time you are given the title "Senior," you've earned those little breaks, particularly at McDonald's. And when it comes to the land of beloved Chicken McNuggets, creamy McFlurries you can turn into an ice cream cookie sandwich, and the elusive McRib, you may wonder if the Golden Arches offer seniors special deals. The answer is that it depends.
According to McDonald's website, some locations do, but it is on a case-by-case basis and you will need to do a little Googling and calling before you head out for that combo meal or apple pie. Why so random? The fast food chain explains that 90% of their eateries are franchisees that are independently owned and operated. This gives them the flexibility to set the prices of the food on their menu. What type of discount might an individual over 55 years old or 60, depending on who is doing the calculating, get at McDonald's?
Try using the app
A senior discount at Mickey D's could be as simple as 20 cents off a senior cup of coffee that would normally run you a dollar. That said, this deal does seem to be limited to drinks and the amount of the discount differs from state to state. In Saint Petersburg, Florida, a 16-ounce soda will cost 90 cents, but a senior living in Texas will need to fork out a buck for a small soda or coffee. And if you happen to be stopping at a McDonald's in Macon, Georgia, expect to pay 81 cents for a small coffee or soda.
How does McDonald's know if you are a senior? It seems to be the honor system; no one is checking your ID. So, if you haven't achieved the senior milestone, don't ruin it for those who have by abusing it. If your McDonald's doesn't offer a senior discount and you are looking for ways to save money on a McDonald's order, consider downloading the McDonald's app. The app is not senior-specific, but loyalty has its perks, and using it gets you exclusive deals like McDonald's $5 meal deal And "Free Fries Friday." So, embrace your senior moniker and start living your best life at McDonald's. You deserve it.