11 Restaurant Chains That Offer Senior Discounts
Whether you've just hit 55, are in your mid-60s, or are inching into your 70s, 80s, or beyond, you might find that going out to eat seems way pricier once you're on a fixed income. That's why it's a good idea to take advantage of senior discounts if you can find them. Of course, a lot of local spots in your area may offer these discounts, but they can be difficult to locate if you don't learn about these deals from friends, neighbors, or family members. On the other hand, there are a lot of chain restaurants that are a bit more forthcoming with their discounts and deals, offering cash off of food orders that help you round out your meal plan for the week.
We've collected a list of some of the best senior discounts at chain restaurants that you should check out the next time you decide to go out to eat. Some are more generous than others, so take a close look at the details to get the 411 on which chains you should visit next. By getting a better sense of the discounts you may be eligible for as a senior (or just someone who has a little wisdom on the younger population), you may be able to save some serious cash over a month or a year.
Auntie Anne's
If you're retired or are planning on being retired within the next few years, it may pay to become an AARP member. AARP stands for the American Association of Retired Persons, and it generally caters to people 50 years of age and older (although, technically, you can become a member as long as you're over 18). One of the benefits of having an AARP membership is the fact that you'll have access to a variety of chain restaurant discounts. And anyone who absolutely loves a soft pretzel while they're walking around the mall is in luck: The association provides its members with a special discount for Auntie Anne's.
The chain is known for its original soft pretzel, but you can snag all kinds of treats there, ranging from pepperoni nuggets to a massive cinnamon sugar pretzel. With an AARP membership, you'll be able to save 10% every day whether you buy in-person, online, or through the Auntie Anne's app at your nearest location. Just make sure to sign up for an Auntie Anne's rewards account, and once your AARP membership is linked, you'll always be able to find great deals on the pillowy soft pretzels of your dreams.
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
Craving seafood? You're in luck if you live near (or are traveling to) an area that has a Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. This popular chain restaurant specializes in shrimp (hence the name), but that's far from all it offers. You'll also find a ton of other seafood-centric dishes, like shrimp cocktail, fried calamari, cheeseburgers, and chicken sandwiches galore. There's something for everyone — even those who aren't so seafood-inclined.
But why pay full price if you don't have to? When you have an AARP membership, you can take advantage of a 10% discount whenever you go to Bubba Gump. This discount applies to both food and non-alcoholic beverages, so you'll have to pay full price if you want to snag yourself a beer, glass of wine, or cocktail. Luckily, taking advantage of this offer is easy. Just make sure that you have your AARP card with you when you go out to eat. Then, when the check comes, give the server your AARP card along with your payment method, and tell them you want to take advantage of that 10% discount. It's that easy!
Joe's Crab Shack
Unfortunately, not everyone lives near a Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. And even if you do, you may want to indulge in a wider range of seafood than the shrimp-heavy menu at Bubba Gump has to offer. If that's the case, you can always make your way to another popular seafood chain: Joe's Crab Shack. This iconic seafood spot is the place to go when you're looking for an accessible chain restaurant that serves up plenty of crab, of course, but also when you're craving lobster, mussels, clams, and more. What we love about this place is the fact that you can choose both the kind of crab you want as well as the seasoning, which means you get a fully customizable seafood meal that'll leave everyone at the table happy.
Crab and lobster aren't always the cheapest food options, though, so it's a smart idea to take advantage of discounts if you can. Luckily, this is another spot that honors AARP membership discounts. You'll get 10% off food and non-alcoholic beverages at Joe's Crab Shack. Again, all you have to do is present your AARP card when you're paying your bill, and you'll get a small discount that can ultimately make a significant difference on a big check.
Chart House
When you want to go somewhere that feels a bit nicer — whether it's for a special occasion, like a birthday or anniversary, or just because you like to treat yourself every once in a while — it's nice to find a chain restaurant that offers just what you're looking for. Enter Chart House. This is the kind of steakhouse chain that offers so much more than just steak. Yes, you can get a good prime rib, New York strip steak, or filet mignon that will cure your beef cravings for days to come, but you can also find king crab, Atlantic salmon, and even black squid ink linguine, making it a good option when you're trying to appeal to a variety of palates.
This is another spot that offers that coveted AARP discount. You'll get 10% off food and non-alcoholic beverages if you present the server with your AARP card when you're paying. When it comes to a restaurant that tends to be a bit on the pricier side, like Chart House, that 10% can make a big difference on the final bill, so it's worth remembering to bring your AARP card with you the next time you dine there.
Bonefish Grill
Some chain restaurants are known for their greasy burgers and french fries — and there's certainly a time and place for spots like that. But other times, when you want something that feels a bit lighter and healthier, head to Bonefish Grill — also a great chain for gluten-free options. It's known for its seafood-forward favorites, making it a great spot for date nights or nicer weeknight meals. This is another restaurant that will accept your AARP card for 10% off your final bill. Like most of the AARP discounts on this list, it includes food and non-alcoholic beverages.
They'll apply this 10% off at all locations if you choose to dine in, but you'll have to call ahead of time and ask if you can still get the discount if you choose a curbside carryout order since that's only available at select places. You can't apply the discount to catering or delivery orders, so visit in person to get the deal.
Boston Market
Whether you're planning on having people over for a holiday meal and don't want to cook everything from scratch or you're just looking for some comforting food that doesn't take hours to prepare, Boston Market is a great place to go. The chain's mashed potatoes are among the best for fast food, and we love getting a rotisserie chicken to use for a variety of recipes all week. You can also snag yourself some baby back ribs, grab a sandwich, and choose as many sides as your heart desires.
And if you're aged 65 and older, you're in luck: You can get 10% off. However, make sure you ask for this discount when you visit. Since you're not going to be using an AARP card or any type of membership, the staff won't know that you qualify for or are interested in the discount unless you let them know.
Carrabba's Italian Grill
There's nothing like a big old plate of pasta when you're craving comfort food, and luckily, that's just what Carrabba's Italian Grill offers. The pasta dishes are seriously where it's at, and you can choose from red sauce favorites or go for a creamy fettuccine or ravioli dish. However, there are options like a hearty chicken or steak dish or lighter seafood menu items when you're not feeling like downing so many carbs.
Carrabba's is another sit-down chain restaurant where you can take advantage of an AARP discount: 10% off food and non-alcoholic beverages (but don't let that stop you from checking out the specialty cocktails on the menu at the regular price). This applies to dine-in orders, but you may be able to take advantage of the discount for curbside carryout depending on the location — make sure to call in advance. When you're picking up your curbside order, inform the staff member assisting you that you'd like to take advantage of the AARP discount and you can get your fill of pasta for cheaper than normal.
Denny's
You've probably noticed that you can get 10% off food at a lot of different chain restaurants around town, but what if you're looking for an even better deal? Well, in that case, you may want to head to Denny's. That's because AARP members can get 15% off at the iconic breakfast joint, which can result in even bigger savings. This includes both breakfast and classic diner options, so feel free to choose anything that sounds good off the menu.
That being said, this may not be the best offer to take advantage of if you're trying to feed a whole crew because the maximum discount the chain will offer is $10 off. Therefore, it's best when you're eating alone, as a couple, or with a small group, where that 15% can actually make a difference in your final check. Now, who's craving some good old-fashioned diner breakfast food?
IHOP
You won't find any specific, special discount when you go to IHOP, the breakfast chain known for its wealth of pancake options. What you will find, though, is a special menu just for people who are 55 years of age and older. This menu features good deals that can get you a stack of pancakes (or a variety of other menu items) for a better price. Admittedly, you won't get quite as many choices as you would if you were ordering off of the standard menu, but there's still enough to choose from that's worth checking out.
For example, if you're hungry and craving breakfast, you can opt for the 55+ breakfast sampler, which will give you a whole plate of savory favorites like eggs, bacon, and hash browns, in addition to a plate of pancakes. What better way to start your day? There are also more lunch- and dinner-focused options, like a BLT, a crispy shrimp meal, and crispy fish. Check it out the next time you're craving diner food, and remember to let the server know you're ordering off of the 55+ menu specifically.
Outback Steakhouse
Whether you're craving a big steak or just need to get your Bloomin' Onion fix, Outback Steakhouse is the place to go. This Australian-themed restaurant specializes in steaks but also features a wide array of other dishes, ranging from burgers and other sandwiches to lighter fish and pasta plates. The appetizers may just be the best part of visiting this restaurant, with the seared pepper ahi (one of the chain's most popular dishes) on the lighter end of the spectrum and the garlic parm chicken bites offering a heartier, more filling option.
Regardless of what you order, if you're an AARP member, you can get more bang for your buck. You'll get 10% off your meal, with the exception of any alcoholic beverages you order. You can even use it for pickup orders. If you plan on taking that route, just make sure you select "pay at restaurant" online, then show your AARP card when you're picking up your order. Getting your steak fix just got a little more affordable.
Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box is the kind of place you go when you're craving some good old-fashioned fast food, from burgers to shakes to chicken sandwiches and even breakfast burritos. Luckily, it also tends to be one of the least expensive options on this list. But that doesn't mean you don't want to take advantage of any available discounts for seniors. Jack in the Box actually offers one of the more generous senior discounts available. If you're 55 years old or older, you can take advantage of 20% off your order.
So, whether you're craving some crispy boneless wings you can munch on during game day or you want a whole box full of tiny tacos, you can take advantage of this deal and avoid paying full price. Taking a trip through the drive-thru is about to get more exciting than ever when you score this senior discount.