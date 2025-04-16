11 Restaurant Chains That Offer Senior Discounts

Whether you've just hit 55, are in your mid-60s, or are inching into your 70s, 80s, or beyond, you might find that going out to eat seems way pricier once you're on a fixed income. That's why it's a good idea to take advantage of senior discounts if you can find them. Of course, a lot of local spots in your area may offer these discounts, but they can be difficult to locate if you don't learn about these deals from friends, neighbors, or family members. On the other hand, there are a lot of chain restaurants that are a bit more forthcoming with their discounts and deals, offering cash off of food orders that help you round out your meal plan for the week.

We've collected a list of some of the best senior discounts at chain restaurants that you should check out the next time you decide to go out to eat. Some are more generous than others, so take a close look at the details to get the 411 on which chains you should visit next. By getting a better sense of the discounts you may be eligible for as a senior (or just someone who has a little wisdom on the younger population), you may be able to save some serious cash over a month or a year.