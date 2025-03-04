12 Best Restaurant Chains To Eat Gluten-Free

For those who are gluten-free out of preference or necessity due to an allergy, it isn't always easy going out to eat. For the majority of restaurants, gluten-free menus are either non-existent or, at best, limited. But instead of having to make endless modifications or only having a choice between one or two menu items that are gluten-free, a handful of restaurants have gone above and beyond to include gluten-free diners by putting together entire menus.

Gone are the days of sacrificing flavor and experience when enjoying a dinner out. As someone who personally eats gluten-free, I love going to places that my family and friends who do eat gluten already enjoy, but have multiple obvious items that I can choose from. And the great thing about chain restaurants is that with multiple locations across the U.S., you pretty much always have somewhere you can go out to eat and have a full gluten-free meal.

Just remember, though, since not all restaurants are able to have completely separate cooking equipment for gluten-free dishes, menus may be labeled as gluten-friendly or gluten-sensitive rather than gluten-free since there is still technically a risk for cross-contamination. Thankfully, all of these restaurants do take gluten-free protocols very seriously, so the risk is still very low for those with extreme gluten sensitivities. So, if you are tired of your gluten-free options (or lack thereof), check out these restaurants the next time you are planning on going out to eat.