12 Best Restaurant Chains To Eat Gluten-Free
For those who are gluten-free out of preference or necessity due to an allergy, it isn't always easy going out to eat. For the majority of restaurants, gluten-free menus are either non-existent or, at best, limited. But instead of having to make endless modifications or only having a choice between one or two menu items that are gluten-free, a handful of restaurants have gone above and beyond to include gluten-free diners by putting together entire menus.
Gone are the days of sacrificing flavor and experience when enjoying a dinner out. As someone who personally eats gluten-free, I love going to places that my family and friends who do eat gluten already enjoy, but have multiple obvious items that I can choose from. And the great thing about chain restaurants is that with multiple locations across the U.S., you pretty much always have somewhere you can go out to eat and have a full gluten-free meal.
Just remember, though, since not all restaurants are able to have completely separate cooking equipment for gluten-free dishes, menus may be labeled as gluten-friendly or gluten-sensitive rather than gluten-free since there is still technically a risk for cross-contamination. Thankfully, all of these restaurants do take gluten-free protocols very seriously, so the risk is still very low for those with extreme gluten sensitivities. So, if you are tired of your gluten-free options (or lack thereof), check out these restaurants the next time you are planning on going out to eat.
True Food Kitchen
Out of every restaurant chain on this list, True Food Kitchen has to be one of my personal favorites for following a gluten-free diet. Not only is every dish either already gluten-free or designed to be easily made gluten-free, but the ingredients themselves are some of the highest quality. Grass-fed, organic, wild-caught, seed-oil-free, and keto are common pieces of language you'll find used throughout the menu. While that isn't what makes or breaks a good gluten-free restaurant, these are things that health-conscious individuals and many people with gluten sensitivities tend to also appreciate.
What I love most about True Food Kitchen's menu is that it includes a variety of comfort dishes that are difficult to find gluten-free in most other places, including chicken tenders, chicken Parmesan, pancakes (offered during weekend brunch), lasagna, and chocolate cake. Even though this chain can fly under the radar compared to some of the more well-known restaurants like Outback Steakhouse and Red Robin, you can actually find True Food Kitchens in 18 states across the U.S.
P.F. Chang's
Since Asian cuisine has many dishes like noodles and dumplings that contain gluten, it can seem nearly impossible to eat at an Asian restaurant while following a gluten-free diet. And with wheat-containing soy sauce, another main ingredient in sauces and marinades, you may feel like you're better off choosing something else entirely.
Thankfully, P.F. Chang's has come to the rescue with an extensive gluten-free menu with a lot of its signature dishes, including the popular Chang's chicken lettuce wraps appetizer. Seven unique main dishes feature both animal and plant-based protein alongside rice or noodles, so you can go back time and time again without being limited to the same item. You can even finish off your meal with a yummy chocolate souffle with vanilla ice cream! P.F. Chang's has locations in almost every single state (41 to be exact) and Washington, D.C. so the chances are high that you have a restaurant near you.
Outback Steakhouse
While steak and seafood might seem like safe choices for those following a gluten-free diet, that's not necessarily always the case. Unfortunately, the seasonings that many restaurants use are made with gluten-containing ingredients that you can't always remove or substitute. Outback Steakhouse, on the other hand, goes above and beyond to ensure those eating gluten-free aren't left out and can still enjoy a plethora of options. In fact, Outback Steakhouse has a separate gluten-friendly menu that includes multiple cuts of steak and seafood as well as a variety of popular side dishes, salad dressings, and even desserts!
What is even more impressive is the fact that Outback has been offering gluten-free options for over a decade. From its work with Registered Dieticians, its protocols to avoid cross-contamination, and the training it provides for employees, you can tell how seriously they take allergens and for providing a place where everyone can come and enjoy a delicious meal.
BJ's Brewhouse
If you've been to or heard of BJ's Brewhouse, you know about the chain's famous pizookie — a cookie baked into a skillet, topped with ice cream, and served warm for one of the most comforting, gooey, desserts ever. But for those who are gluten-free, this would be the last thing you'd ever expect to be able to eat; however, BJ's Brewhouse isn't about to leave anyone out. By making its popular chocolate chip pizookie gluten-free, everyone gets a chance to indulge in this decadent dessert.
But you don't just have to fill up on dessert! BJ's has an entire menu of gluten-sensitive appetizers and main dishes including favorites like the spinach and artichoke dip, loaded burgers served on gluten-free buns, a handful of pizzas with different topping combinations, and more. With a menu this extensive you can satisfy almost any craving you have. You can even check the menu online beforehand, as its gluten-sensitive menu is readily available for each location.
Nobu
If you want to treat yourself to a nice sushi dinner, Nobu is worth the splurge. While a lot of sushi is naturally gluten-free as it mainly consists of seafood, rice, and seaweed, it can be difficult to find a sushi restaurant that offers substitutions for wheat-based soy sauce. Considering soy sauce is used for dipping and as an ingredient in different sauces, not having it can feel like you're missing out on an essential part of your meal.
Although Nobu doesn't have a separate gluten-free menu, diners have stated that the chefs are more than happy to work with any food allergies to create a memorable experience. Many people have also said how friendly and well-versed the staff is when it comes to food allergies and that they do have gluten-free tamari as a substitute vs. soy sauce upon request. Plus, you can find Nobu locations throughout the U.S. and internationally, so you can get your sushi fix wherever you are in the world.
Flower Child
This healthy chain has locations in 13 states and focuses on making healthy food with high-quality ingredients available to everyone, whether you are gluten-free or not. With this in mind, Flower Child aims to show people that this way of eating doesn't have to be restrictive or lack flavor by crafting gluten-free versions of some of your favorite comfort foods. Dishes like creamy mac and cheese, enchiladas, and desserts like double chocolate almond brownies and chocolate chip cashew cookies are some of the highlights. The menu is rounded out with familiar options like fries, various grain bowls and salads with gluten-free dressings, and clean protein entrees of steak, salmon, and chicken with your choice of sides (I personally always go for the mac and cheese — it's just that good).
Every location is bright and airy making it a great place to come and grab a quick bite for lunch or sit down for a longer dinner. The best thing about Flower Child, though, is, again, how easy the owners have made it to get a full gluten-free meal without having to sacrifice anything. Flower Child even has online ordering for quick pick-up. Now that's better fast food.
First Watch
First Watch doesn't have a separate gluten-free menu, but it does have a lot of dishes that can easily be made gluten-free. Since First Watch is primarily a breakfast and lunch restaurant (locations typically close around 3 p.m.), the types of dishes offered can easily be made gluten-free. For example, gluten-free bread and dressing are available, allowing you to enjoy almost any salad or sandwich on the menu.
And when it comes to breakfast, there isn't much you can't have. Load up on a full breakfast from your choice of egg scrambles, specialty hashes, or loaded avocado toasts (just ask to swap for gluten-free bread). Even the fresh, seasoned potatoes are gluten-free, which is a major win as sometimes these can surprisingly contain gluten depending on the seasonings used and whether or not they are fried. The only thing you may not be able to get is gluten-free French toast or waffles, as they don't offer these on the menu. But with that said, I have been able to get gluten-free French toast once or twice after talking to my server, so it doesn't hurt to ask!
Bonefish Grill
Bonefish Grill has one of the most extensive, and not to mention delicious, gluten-free menus for a chain restaurant. For as many locations as Bonefish Grill has, it is a little surprising just how many options are available, including some seriously elevated dishes. From starters like the mussels Josephine to entrees like mahi-mahi and the Chimichurri bistro fillet paired with sides of rice and risotto, you'll forget you're at a chain and not at your local fine dining establishment. You even have the choice between two different dessert options — you're lucky, as a lot of restaurants give you just one option for dessert!
I also love that Bonefish follows suit of some of the other restaurants on this list and offers a gluten-free menu online. While not a necessity, it really does make a difference when you follow a gluten-free diet to be prepared for what you can order before you get there.
Texas de Brazil
This popular Brazilian steakhouse is one of the best overall restaurants to eat gluten-free considering the majority of the traditional dishes, including the carved meats and rolls, are naturally gluten-free. Pão de queijo, or Brazilian cheese bread, is made with only a handful of ingredients, including cheese, eggs, milk, and tapioca flour — a naturally gluten-free flour derived from the tapioca root plant. Also, none of the meats are made with seasonings that contain gluten, which can be a surprising hidden source of gluten in a lot of restaurant dishes. This includes the carved meats as well as choices like ribs, Brazilian sausage, lamb chops, and more.
In addition to its delicious meats and rolls, which you can fill up on alone, Texas de Brazil is also known for its extensive salad bar and sweet fried bananas, another traditional Brazilian side dish. And with three desserts to choose from — Brazilian flan, crème brûlée, and papaya cream — you'll have to roll yourself out from there from everything you can eat.
Picazzo's Italian Kitchen
This small Arizona-based chain has locations in all the major hot spots, including Tempe, Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Sedona, and it's 100% worth traveling for if you are a lover of Italian cuisine. Typically, eating gluten-free at an Italian restaurant is limited to a single gluten-free pasta swap or cauliflower pizza crust, but Picazzo's takes it to an entirely different level. Since gluten-free is standard for every meal, you can actually enjoy pasta dishes like lasagna, rigatoni, linguini, and more the way it was traditionally designed to be — various noodle shapes and all! Vegan meat and cheese alternatives are also available for those who are both gluten- and dairy-free, which is rare for a restaurant chain in general to offer, but especially an Italian restaurant.
Picazzo's also takes its allergy-friendly mission very seriously, doing everything it can to avoid cross-contamination. Traditional pizza crusts are still offered for those who can have gluten, and they are cooked separately to mitigate any exposure.
Red Robin
Red Robin is known for its famous burgers and fries. Thankfully, all of the burgers just require a simple swap to a gluten-free bun to enjoy. But the most exciting part of all is that Red Robin's equally famous (some argue even more so than the burgers) bottomless fries are also gluten-free. The seasoning salt that goes on all the fries doesn't contain gluten, and the fries are made in a completely separate fryer to avoid cross-contamination for those who are extra sensitive to gluten.
Red Robin also allows you to search its menu online beforehand to determine what dishes contain gluten or other allergens. This can be really beneficial if you don't like to feel rushed ordering as you can feel more prepared to ask your waiter questions about any possible substitutions or just expand your options for what you can eat more than you might have initially realized.
IHOP
Anyone who is gluten-free knows just how difficult it can be to find somewhere that has gluten-free pancakes other than niche health-food restaurants. But now, IHOP has you covered if you're craving a hearty breakfast or a late-night carb session with its gluten-free pancake selection. Whether you want a short stack or full stack of pancakes, IHOP has nailed its recipes that are strikingly similar in both flavor and fluffy texture to the originals. Now we just have to cross our fingers that the menu continues to expand and that gluten-free French toast and crêpes are the next offerings on the menu!
For breakfast, gluten-free sides are available too, so you can have a complete breakfast, including eggs, bacon, crispy breakfast potatoes, hash browns, and pork sausage links. But if you aren't in the mood for breakfast, IHOP also has gluten-free burger buns, so you're covered for every meal.