Jack In The Box Offers One Of The Most Generous Senior Discounts
Everybody loves a good discount — especially on food. As food prices continue to rise, even the cost of fast food can rack up quickly these days. So every dollar saved helps. Customers often take advantage of BOGOs, value meals, and weekday deals at fast-food restaurants. If you happen to be in your golden years, you can also make use of a great year-round perk: The senior discount. And at Jack in the Box, older customers can enjoy cost savings of up to 20%.
Many restaurant chains offer a senior discount, typically to the tune of around 10% off the total bill. But at Jack in the Box, the offering is one of the most generous policies out there. That makes those tacos, Jumbo Jack burgers, and all-day breakfast items even more enticing, and for senior customers who may be living on a fixed income, it makes eating out feel even more accessible.
Since Jack in the Box is a franchised restaurant, discounts can vary slightly by location. But customers who are 55 and over can typically expect to receive a 10%-20% markdown on their meal. At the counter or the drive-thru, you can ask if the store honors the discount, and then you will often need to show the cashier a valid ID in order to prove your age. This, along with other consistent offers, makes Jack in the Box one of the most senior-friendly fast-food chains.
Additional cost-saving perks at the chain
At some Jack in the Box locations, seniors may also cash in on other offers in lieu of, or sometimes on top of, the percentage-off discount. These include things like reduced-price combo meals, free small drinks or coffee, early access to certain deals, or a better value on menu items.
The best part is that these offers can also be combined with coupons to save even more. Jack in the Box is known for its plentiful monthly coupons listed on its website, which can be used in the drive-thru, online, or in the app. They span everything from birthday promos and free items to dollars off your purchase. Another great way for seniors to save at the chain is through the Jack in the Box app. For every dollar spent when you order through the app, you earn 10 points, and once you rack up enough, they can be redeemed for more than 20 different menu items. The menu itself is also a dream for seniors. Instead of just a slew of combos, it offers plenty of à la carte picks and lighter options like salads, chicken strips, and breakfast items that accommodate all appetites and dietary preferences. And we can't forget about Jack's Munchies Under $4 menu, filled with 15 low-cost food items and drinks.
So Jack in the Box does beat out much of the fast-food competition with its senior discount, but it also offers so much more in terms of value, not only to seniors but to all its customers.