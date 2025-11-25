22 Weekday Deals You Can't Afford To Ignore At Popular Fast Food Chains
If you're planning to hit a fast food joint for a weekday meal, you'll want to check out which one has a special deal that day before heading out to eat. In an era when even fast food has become expensive, it pays to take advantage of discounts when they're available. We've noticed a few things. For one, you'll find more bargains on Mondays and Tuesdays, which tend to be the days restaurants try to reel in customers with deals.
Plus, many offers are only available for ordering through the app. Another thing we've noticed is that some of these deals are subject to participation from your favorite franchise. So, you will need to double-check before assuming your local restaurant will offer it. Considering that we've found a total of 22 weekday deals, you have a lot of options no matter the day.
Mondays: Dairy Queen mobile deals
A restaurant where the deals are hidden in the app is Dairy Queen. There are all sorts of rewards you can get from earning DQ Points through the app, whether ordering online or in-store. However, Monday is really the day you should be checking because there's often a Mobile Monday Deal to accompany other weekly specials.
The listings vary from week to week. One Mobile Monday Deal we've seen is a $2 small cone, which saves nearly a dollar off the regular price. In another, you can buy one large sundae and get a second for just $0.99, which saves you over $3.
Mondays: Einstein Bros Bagels discount
If you've been thinking about bringing bagels to the office to share with everyone, Monday is the day to visit your local Einstein Bros Bagels. That's when you can get a discount on a baker's dozen. On Mondays, Einstein Bros. Bagels offers a baker's dozen for just $9.
However, there is a small catch. You must have an Einstein Bros Rewards membership and have visited the chain at least once in the previous month to unlock this reward. Your purchase in one month triggers the reward for the next month. Yes, it's tricky, but everyone loves eating bagels at work, and you will save nearly $7 on a box of the baked good.
Mondays: Moe's Monday deal
If you like Moe's, the best day to go is on Mondays, when many locations offer the Moe's Monday Deal. Basically, you can get a burrito or a bowl for a discounted price on Mondays. We've seen varied prices listed for different locations, ranging from $6.99 to $7.99, though it appears that the more expensive one includes chips and salsa.
You should plan to pay more if you request premium meats or add-ons. You also have to be a Rewards member to get the deal, but some locations offer double points on Mondays. If you don't see the deal in your app, some people have had luck with getting employees to manually override the regular price. Note that not every store participates.
Mondays: Wings and Rings kids eat free
While there are a lot of restaurant chains where kids can eat free, not too many of them are fast-food franchises. However, if you have a Wings and Rings near you, you'll be delighted to learn that kids can eat free there on Mondays. There are a few rules to follow, though.
First of all, this deal only covers one kid per adult, and the grown-up has to spend at least $10. It's also only available if you're dining in, so employees can verify that the meal is for a kid. Lastly, Wings and Rings only extends the offer to children who are 10 and under (although some locations specify 12 and under) and aren't as likely to consume copious amounts of wings.
Mondays, Tuesdays, and sometimes Thursdays: Wingstop cheap wings
Originally, when Wingstop started offering discount wings, it was on Mondays and Tuesdays only. However, it appears this deal has now been extended to Thursdays in some locations, though. On these days, wings cost only $0.70 each.
The great thing about this price is that it applies to any flavor and size you want for your order. However, it is only specific to boneless wings, not the classic bone-in ones. Nor does it apply to mix-and-match orders. Yes, you can mix as many flavors as allowed by your order size, but you can't mix boneless and bone-in wings if you want the discounted price.
Tuesdays: Wings and Rings discounted wings
Any time you're in the mood for wings on a Tuesday night, you're going to want to take advantage of Wings and Rings' wing special. With wings costing 40% less on Tuesday than on other days, you might as well make it your regular wing night. Unlike some other wing deals, this one includes both boneless and in-bone wings.
The discounted price falls between $0.90 and $1.15 each when they're on special. Just keep in mind that the price doesn't include discounts on add-ons like ranch and bleu cheese. Also, don't expect to get this offer if you use a third-party delivery service, since it only applies through the chain itself.
Tuesdays: Del Taco taco nights discounts
You would think that more fast-food Mexican places would have Taco Tuesday deals, but the only one we found was Del Taco. However, rather than calling it "Taco Tuesday," the chain refers to it as "Taco Nights" (probably because Taco John's once owned the trademark for Taco Tuesdays).
The Taco Nights Tuesday Deals at Del Taco are a special $2.49 for three value snack tacos. This price helps you save over a dollar compared to the regular price of three value tacos. However, not every franchise participates, and some locations charge slightly more. Check the app for other deals you can add on top of this one to get the biggest bang for your buck.
Tuesdays: KFC 8-piece bucket and tenders deals
You're going to want to save your fried chicken cravings for Tuesdays since that's when you can get a discount price on a bucket of chicken or tenders. Since it only costs $10, you probably can't even beat it at your local grocery or convenience store that sells fried chicken. There is a small catch here: the only options you'll have for this offer are an eight-piece bucket filled with drumsticks and thighs, or an eight-piece box of tenders.
In the case of both, you're spending about half as much as usual. Just keep in mind that these prices are digital deals, and not all franchises participate. We also discovered that you can only take advantage of one of these offers at a time.
Tuesdays: Pizza Hut cheap personal pan pizza
If the last time you had a personal pan pizza at Pizza Hut was when you won it through Book-It as a kid, you might want to look at Pizza Hut's Tuesday night special. While these aren't free like the Book-It ones, they're still a good deal at just $3. You should check out how Pizza Hut uses its app to put a twist on nostalgic rewards programs.
Sure, personal pan pizzas are small and you can only get them with one topping, but you can get up to four pan pizzas. So, you really can't beat that. Everyone can get the flavor they want, and it's ridiculously cheap for pizza from anywhere that's not your own house. Granted, not every location honors this deal or price, but if your nearest Pizza Hut honors it, jump on it.
Tuesdays: Sonic half-price cheeseburgers
You'll want to crave Sonic cheeseburgers on Tuesdays. That's when you can get them for cheap. In addition to cheeseburgers for half price, you might find other deals, too. The thing to know is that you can only get this offering via the app and online, as well as only on Tuesdays after 5:00 p.m., so if your location doesn't allow mobile orders, you're out of luck.
Also, the deal doesn't include double cheeseburgers or add-ons. Some people on social media have reported difficulty getting the offer, making it seem not widely available. However, we easily found the cheeseburger special when we logged into the app on a Tuesday, along with other current and upcoming specials.
Tuesdays: Taco Bell reward drops
For those of you who never check your Taco Bell app until it's time to order, you might want to change that to see when the next Taco Bell Tuesday Drop happens. Then set a reminder to jump on the deal. To do this, simply check the Rewards section of the app for Tuesday Drops. You'll see a special offering available each week, but you can't get it until it goes live at the appointed time, which varies weekly and goes fast.
The reward is also limited to a certain number of people. For example, when we looked on a Tuesday, you could get a Cantina crispy chicken taco and nacho fries together for just $3 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific time. However, it was limited to the first 30,000 customers who requested it.
Tuesdays: Chick-fil-A kids eat free
If you've been going to Chick-fil-A on Tuesdays for years without realizing kids can eat free that day, it's probably because it only started in 2025 – it's not universal, and it's not all day. However, if your kids want a chicken sandwich fix on a Tuesday, you might want to see if your local Chick-fil-A participates in this offer.
A grown-up has to buy an adult-sized meal to be eligible to get a free meal for the kid with them. Also, this offer is only available for a few hours in the evening, between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. or 8:00 p.m. Unlike other places, you can get the free kids' meal for dining in or carryout. However, it's probably a good idea to have the child with you if you're trying to get a free kid's meal.
Wednesday: Burger King discount Whoppers
You'll want to head to Burger King to take advantage of its Wednesday Deal. What is it? Well, Wednesday is when BK offers Whoppers for less. The deal you'll find is a Whopper (both the regular and the Impossible Whopper) on sale for $3.99. That's a $2 discount on the regular price.
Something else you'll notice in the app is that Whopper meals are discounted on Wednesday as well. So, if you're going to crave a Whopper, Wednesday is the day you should do it. There are some restrictions, though: It's only available in the continental U.S., and you won't be eligible if you're redeeming another offer. Plus, you can only get one per person. However, you can order it through the app.
Wednesdays: Del Taco Wednesday Hookups
Wednesday is another day when Del Taco has special offers. The chain calls these "Wednesday Hookups." This is another deal where you need to have the app to check out the available Rewards.
You can only get these if you're a Del Yeah! Rewards member, and new hookups drop every week in the app. Some customers on social media have reported only finding one recently, but we found two. An example of an offer you might find through Wednesday Hookups is a BOGO bean and cheese burrito, a free chicken cheddar roller with $3 purchase, a BOGO beer-battered fish taco, or a $1 Crunchtada tostada.
Wednesdays: Pizza Hut wings deal
Perhaps chicken wings never come to mind when you think of Pizza Hut, but you might, once you see the special it has on Wednesdays. On Wing Wednesdays, you can get 20 Lil' Wings for just $10. At just $0.50 each, this price is better than the special at Wingstop. Although Pizza Hut only has 9 signature sauces, rather than the 12 Wingstop offers, you can't beat the price.
You can make up to six orders of these at a time. There are some caveats here, though. For one, you can only get them as a carryout. You'll also have to pay extra if you want dipping sauces. Plus, not every location participates in this special.
Wednesdays: Schlotzsky's BOGO pizza
Fans of Schlotzsky's pizza will want to save their cravings for Wednesdays, since that's when Schlotzsky's offers BOGO pizzas. The chain has 10- and 14-inch pizzas, which allows you to feed several hungry people with this offer. To get pizzas through this deal, you have to order them as they are on the menu without adding, subtracting, or substituting anything.
Since it's not possible to stack offers, you can only get one BOGO pizza deal and no other. Not being able to stack offers also means you cannot use reward points to get the first pizza. While you can get this special at every location, some only offer it through the app, meaning that you'll want to download it before arrival, just in case.
Wednesdays: Smashburger kids eat free
Smashburger is another fast-food place where kids eat free one night out of the week. So, if it seems like there are more kids than usual at Smashburger on a Wednesday night, the free meals are likely the reason. There are some restrictions, though. For one thing, the kid has to be eating with a paying adult. And the child must be 12 years or younger. You also have to purchase the meals at the store rather than online or through the app.
While it seems restrictive, it's only so adults aren't claiming free kids' meals. Something else to know is that not every location participates in the free kids' night. However, the good news is that the company has published a list of locations offering this deal on its website.
Wednesdays: Wendy's free nuggets
When you're trying to feed more than one person on the cheap or you just like nuggets, Wendy's is the place to go on Wednesdays. After all, it's literally giving away free nuggets. Of course, there are some small catches to getting this deal.
First of all, the deal is only for the six-piece nugget. While it can be either regular or spicy nuggets, it can't be used for chicken tenders, a larger order of nuggets, or nuggets that are part of a meal. You need to spend at least $5 to qualify for the free item, and you have to order through the app. You also can't combine this reward with another one, which seems to be a common theme for these weekday deals.
Wednesdays: Carvel BOGO sundaes
Once you've gotten your free Wendy's nuggets, you can head over to Carvel for dessert since it offers BOGO sundaes on Wednesdays. With Carvel being among the best ice cream chains out there, the sundaes are certainly worth a try. There are a few things to keep in mind when getting your free Carvel sundae.
First of all, not every location participates. Secondly, if the sundaes aren't the same value, you'll end up paying for the most expensive one. Thirdly, you'll also have to pay for any extra toppings you request. Finally, you can't get BOGO sundaes and expect to redeem another offer at the same time. Still, it's a pretty good offer to help satisfy your sweet tooth. And some locations even offer delivery.
Thursdays: Del Taco discount chicken tacos
Yet another night when Del Taco has a special is Thursday. This time around, you can get a discount on an order of three grilled chicken tacos. The special price starts at $3.59, and getting it depends on whether your location participates.
Some places only offer it at certain hours, like from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. As such, we found that the offer isn't available in the app until later in the day, so you don't accidentally try to redeem it at lunchtime. So, if you look in the app and don't see it yet, it's likely on a timer, based on your location — or it doesn't have it at all.
Fridays: McDonald's, Wendy's, and Jack in the Box offer free fries
Fridays are Fry Days at three fast food places. Get it? Friday? Fry Day? Where you choose to get your free fries depends on whether you'd prefer the fries and food from McDonald's, Wendy's, or Jack in the Box.
You can't just walk in and expect to get free fries without ordering something else. McDonald's is probably the best deal since you only have to spend $1 to get free medium fries. The next best deal is at Jack in the Box, where you can get a free order of any size or style of fries as long as you purchase something else. Wendy's requires a $5 purchase, but you can get any size of fries free with that order. However, for all the chains, you can only get free fries through the app.
Fridays: Smoothie King free upgrade
Finally, for all you smoothie lovers out there, Smoothie King has something for you on Fridays. If you want a size deal, Friday is for you. On Fridays, you can upgrade your 20-ounce smoothie to a 32-ounce. The 20-ounce is the smallest size the chain has. So, you're basically upgrading from a small to a medium.
Just keep in mind that you may be adding 100 or more calories with a size change. You'll need to make your order in the app or scan the app inside the store to be able to redeem this offer. While the order counts toward future rewards, you can't use them to earn the drink you upgrade.