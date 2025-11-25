22 Weekday Deals You Can't Afford To Ignore At Popular Fast Food Chains

If you're planning to hit a fast food joint for a weekday meal, you'll want to check out which one has a special deal that day before heading out to eat. In an era when even fast food has become expensive, it pays to take advantage of discounts when they're available. We've noticed a few things. For one, you'll find more bargains on Mondays and Tuesdays, which tend to be the days restaurants try to reel in customers with deals.

Plus, many offers are only available for ordering through the app. Another thing we've noticed is that some of these deals are subject to participation from your favorite franchise. So, you will need to double-check before assuming your local restaurant will offer it. Considering that we've found a total of 22 weekday deals, you have a lot of options no matter the day.