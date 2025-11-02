This Fast Food Chain Has Always Gone The Extra Mile With Its Iconic Frosted Mugs
Nostalgia can often be bittersweet when pining for favorite foods that have fallen off in terms of popularity. Looking at the biggest fast food chains of the 1970s, you'll be glad to know that many of these establishments are still alive and well, though with a slightly reduced footprint in some cases. One of these historic fast food chains is best known for its delicious root beer served in frosted mugs. The A&W brand has been around since 1919, with humble beginnings as a roadside root beer stand in Lodi, California.
While A&W root beer actually preceded the restaurants of the same name, a frosted mug has been its icon since founder Roy W. Allen partnered with Frank Wright to transform the roadside stand into a freestanding restaurant. The fast food chain takes pride in keeping its mugs sufficiently chilled before housing a pour of root beer to ensure an icy cold serving. The intent behind the frosted mug was to keep the popular beverage colder for longer and provide an enjoyable sensory experience for those holding the mug and drinking from it. It also eliminated the need for ice, which would dilute the soda.
For the best quality brew, you should never serve beer in a frosted glass, yet this critique on classic presentation isn't necessarily the same for the root beer A&W has proudly served for over 100 years. Many A&W locations still insist on serving root beer this way for its in-house customers.
How to replicate A&W's frosty mug of root beer
A&W may have popularized the use of frosted mugs for root beer, but this is an effect that's simple to recreate no matter where you are. A few basic options include filling your mug with ice and placing it in the freezer, wrapping damp paper towels around the mug before it goes in the freezer, or even swishing the glass with chilled vodka first, should you opt for a booze-infused version.
It's important to work with room temperature glass or colder prior to placing your mug in the freezer to prevent the glass from cracking and breaking. Keeping a close eye on your mug is essential for the sake of safety. To pull off serving the most authentic version of root beer in a frosted mug, pay tribute to the brand that started the trend by pouring A&W root beer into your chilled glass. With that said, there are ways to get creative with this icy inspiration.
If you want something beyond just root beer, a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream will turn your frosty mug of soda into a delightful float. You can also garnish the rim of your frosty mug with crushed-up root beer candies for added flair. Whatever way you want to enjoy this sip of history, the glass you drink from would benefit from a little chill-out first.