This Fast Food Chain Has Always Gone The Extra Mile With Its Iconic Frosted Mugs

Nostalgia can often be bittersweet when pining for favorite foods that have fallen off in terms of popularity. Looking at the biggest fast food chains of the 1970s, you'll be glad to know that many of these establishments are still alive and well, though with a slightly reduced footprint in some cases. One of these historic fast food chains is best known for its delicious root beer served in frosted mugs. The A&W brand has been around since 1919, with humble beginnings as a roadside root beer stand in Lodi, California.

While A&W root beer actually preceded the restaurants of the same name, a frosted mug has been its icon since founder Roy W. Allen partnered with Frank Wright to transform the roadside stand into a freestanding restaurant. The fast food chain takes pride in keeping its mugs sufficiently chilled before housing a pour of root beer to ensure an icy cold serving. The intent behind the frosted mug was to keep the popular beverage colder for longer and provide an enjoyable sensory experience for those holding the mug and drinking from it. It also eliminated the need for ice, which would dilute the soda.

For the best quality brew, you should never serve beer in a frosted glass, yet this critique on classic presentation isn't necessarily the same for the root beer A&W has proudly served for over 100 years. Many A&W locations still insist on serving root beer this way for its in-house customers.