Thai Basil Beef Bowls Recipe

If you order from a Thai restaurant in the U.S., it's likely that you'll see Thai basil listed on the menu, available with various protein options like chicken, pork, and beef. Considered traditional in Thai cuisine, Thai basil beef is a finely minced, meaty dish that is widely popular for its uniquely spiced flavor peppered with the star of the show: wilted Thai basil leaves. Unlike Genovese basil, which is the most common variety in American grocery stores, Thai basil has a deep purple stem and a light, herbal anise flavor. Adding it to beef, chicken, or pork alongside other seasonings, sauces, and veggies imparts the dish with a subtly sweet taste that closely replicates quintessential Thai flavors.

If you find yourself with a bundle of Thai basil, Thai basil beef is likely going to be one of your first ideas for how to use it. In this recipe, we maximize our stir-fry by turning it into an all-in-one bowl, which can be used as meal-prepped lunches or extra-satisfying dinners. This dish piles peppers, rice, cucumbers, and carrots onto the classic Thai dish for a bright, fresh, nutritious, and easy lunch or dinner that elevates the flavors of your favorite Thai takeout.