14 Of The Most Expensive Fast Food Burgers You Can Order In America

In business there is the "Iron Triangle" that consists of three elements — cheap, fast, and good. As a customer, you get to pick two, never all three. However, there was a time when fast food was the exception to this rule — and it wasn't that long ago. Today, the most popular fast food chains have burgers that can quickly surpass $10, $15, and even $20! This could be one of the reasons that fast food consumption is declining in adults over 40 — we remember two for $1 cheeseburgers and large value meals that were under $4.

As fast food has changed from the convenient, affordable lunch option for the kids and dinner for the family, so has the audience that truly appreciates it. There is a whole new echelon of admirers that want to experience the most expensive burger chains. Fans are seeking the ultimate burger as heartily as connoisseurs of fine wine hunt for rare vintages. They want the stacked high, extra toppings, "no possible way it will fit in their mouth" kind of burger, and they are willing to pay for it.

Perhaps after seeing the burgers on this list, other minds and tummies will be tempted as well. While fast food isn't what it used to be, some of these burgers leave us wondering if that's such a bad thing.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.