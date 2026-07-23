14 Of The Most Expensive Fast Food Burgers You Can Order In America
In business there is the "Iron Triangle" that consists of three elements — cheap, fast, and good. As a customer, you get to pick two, never all three. However, there was a time when fast food was the exception to this rule — and it wasn't that long ago. Today, the most popular fast food chains have burgers that can quickly surpass $10, $15, and even $20! This could be one of the reasons that fast food consumption is declining in adults over 40 — we remember two for $1 cheeseburgers and large value meals that were under $4.
As fast food has changed from the convenient, affordable lunch option for the kids and dinner for the family, so has the audience that truly appreciates it. There is a whole new echelon of admirers that want to experience the most expensive burger chains. Fans are seeking the ultimate burger as heartily as connoisseurs of fine wine hunt for rare vintages. They want the stacked high, extra toppings, "no possible way it will fit in their mouth" kind of burger, and they are willing to pay for it.
Perhaps after seeing the burgers on this list, other minds and tummies will be tempted as well. While fast food isn't what it used to be, some of these burgers leave us wondering if that's such a bad thing.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Checkers/Rally's Smoky BBQ Bacon Buford
Rally's introduced the Big Buford in 1995 as a limited-time $0.99 offer, and folks loved it. Today, the Smoky BBQ Bacon Buford is the most expensive burger on the Rally's menu, starting at a comparatively low price of around $7.50. That includes two beef patties, Swiss cheese, two slices of bacon with additional crumbles, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, barbecue sauce, and mayo, all on a bun. Adding bacon, cheese, tomatoes, pickles, and onion will all come with an upcharge, starting at around $2 for the bacon.
Steak 'n Shake Triple Steakburger with cheese
Steak 'n Shake is a great place to grab a little something to eat alongside one of its many delicious milkshakes. But for more than a nibble, the steakburger is a classic. And the enormous Triple Steakburger with cheese takes the most expensive burger slot on the menu at a little under $9. However, that steakburger is quality 100% grass-fed and grass-finished ground beef. For a fourth patty, it's an additional $2.50. Bacon, grilled onions, and more cheese also come with a small charge.
McDonald's Double Bacon Quarter Pounder with cheese
Plenty of fast food chains are offering great deals and value menus this year, and McDonald's is no exception. However, alongside its $3 and $4 offerings, you'll also find its most expensive burger: the Double Bacon Quarter Pounder with cheese. While the $9 burger may seem a bit high at the Golden Arches, it's pretty tame for this list. It offers the option to add extra cheese or bacon, starting at around $1.70.
Burger King Texas Double Whopper
Everything is bigger in Texas — and "Whopper" speaks for itself. So, now imagine Burger King's Texas Double Whopper, and you can put together a half-pound picture of beef that makes up the bulk of the most expensive BK burger. Jalapeños and bacon have been added to all the other familiar Whopper toppings. Falling slightly over the $9 mark, BK still lets you have it your way by adding more cheese, bacon, or jalapeños, all for under a $1 upcharge.
Wendy's Big Bacon Classic Triple
One of the most egregious mistakes made by Wendy's was the removal of the Big Bacon Classic. Thankfully, it is now back, better than ever, and even bigger than ever. It's also more expensive than ever, with the Big Bacon Classic Triple coming in at the costliest burger on the Wendy's menu. For around $9.25, the BBC is taken to new heights with three patties, cheese, and traditional toppings of lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mustard, and mayo on a potato bun. Want extra cheese? That's just $0.50.
Jack in the Box Bacon Double Smashed Jack
In 2024, Jack in the Box dropped its first new burger in almost a decade — the Smashed Jack. Fast forward to today, double the meat and throw in some bacon, and you have JITB's most expensive burger option: the Bacon Double Smashed Jack. Grilled onions, the new Smashed Jack sauce, cheese, and pickles round out the tastemaker for about $9.50. Just be prepared to pay for any extras. As with many other fast food chains, lettuce, tomato, and onion come with an additional charge.
Dairy Queen Backyard Bacon Ranch Signature Stackburger Triple
Dairy Queen barely comes in under $10 with its Backyard Bacon Ranch Signature Stackburger Triple, but any customizations will push you over that. The triple equals a half pound of 100% real beef, house-made Hidden Valley Ranch, honey barbecue, onion rings, two pieces of white cheddar, and bacon on a toasted bun. You can add regular or jalapeño bacon for $1.29 more, though extra cheese, barbecue sauce, and tomatoes will cost around $0.50 each. Even lettuce is around $0.30 more.
Sonic All-American Bacon Triple Sonic Smasher
Sonic constantly offers customers tasty new items and boasts a fan-favorite secret menu with special burgers, tots, and drinks that we highly enjoy. But if you are looking for the most expensive burger on this drive-in's menu, it's going to be the All-American Bacon Triple Sonic Smasher! Starting at a little over $10, three of Sonic's Angus beef patties are loaded with American cheese, bacon, pickles, ketchup, onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a potato bun. Extras stay below $1.50 and include bacon, cheese, and chili.
Culver's Buttery Parmesan Pub Burger Triple
If you want the best burger at Culver's, use these ordering tips. If you want the priciest burger on the menu, try the new Buttery Parmesan Pub Burger Triple (if it's being sold at your local store). As the second of four pub burgers Culver's announced for this year, it features three fresh, never-frozen beef patties loaded with parmesan sauce and crisps, melted provolone, tomato, onion, mayo, and a salad blend on a brioche bun. Add bacon for an additional $1.50 or mushrooms for $0.70.
Hardee's Monster Burger
Hardee's Monster Burger starts at $11.69 and includes half of a pound of Angus beef. It also boasts three slices of American cheese, four strips of bacon, and mayo on a brioche bun. Add ons are no more than $1, but Hardee's is among the fast food restaurants now charging for historically free additions like onion, lettuce, and tomato (for $0.50 each). But with tomato prices what they are right now, it makes sense.
Five Guys Bacon Cheeseburger
Five Guys gets such a bad rap for its pricing, with some customers arguing it's too overpriced to be worth it. But Americans still found it the best place for burgers in YouGov's Best Bites 2026 report, which is saying a lot. The double patty bacon cheeseburger is the most expensive burger on the menu at over $12, but it comes with your choice of 15 free toppings and a bag full of extra fries when you order fries of any size. Considering how Five Guys serves fries, that alone is worth it.
Whataburger Triple Meat Whataburger
Whataburger jumps almost $2 over Five Guys' priciest burger with its Triple Meat Whataburger for nearly $14. (Want it as fresh as possible? Try this little trick.) It comes sparsely dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and mustard, but if you want to make it a cheeseburger, that's going to cost you nearly $3 more. Bacon is another $2, as are green chiles. Sliced avocado is $1.49. Grilled or regular jalapeños are $0.99. Do you see how easy it would be for the extras to bring this burger over $20?
Smashburger Double Smoked Brisket Bacon Smash
Smashburger's Double Smoked Brisket Bacon Smash is priced only slightly higher than the Whataburger Triple at $14.79 but seems to offer a higher premium of ingredients. This burger comes loaded with both Certified Angus beef patties and hand-cut 14-hour pit-smoked brisket. The copious amount of meat is topped with cheddar, dill pickles, barbecue sauce, and applewood smoked bacon, and finished on a Parker House roll. The customization options are added sautéed cremini mushrooms, sliced avocado, or extra bacon for $1.50 each.
Shake Shack Triple Avocado Bacon Burger
Shake Shack brought us the highest-priced burger found in our research of popular fast food joints. The Triple Avocado Bacon Burger starts at $15.99 with three quarter-pound Angus beef patties, American cheese, fresh avocado, bacon, and ShackSauce on a potato bun. All is made to order the Shake Shack way, which may explain a little about the price. Since a pound of Angus beef can sell for between $7 and $10 per pound at the grocery, this mixture of good quality, great service, and freshly prepared food sounds about right.