Try Getting A Fresher Burger At Whataburger With This Simple Request
Fast food fans know that even the tastiest burger can become a sad, cold, flavorless shadow of itself when it's not fresh. Whataburger's food is no exception, and when you consider that some customers find the Southern burger chain overpriced, it's even more disappointing to pay up in return for a stale burger. However, fans have found a possible path to sandwiches that are always hot and fresh: Request them with no seasoning or cooked well-done.
In a Reddit thread where a frustrated customer asked how to get a fresher Whataburger, one commenter replied, "Ask for no salt because when they make [the patties] they put salt on them while they cook." Presumably, any cooked patties that have been sitting around were pre-salted on the griddle, so if you ask for a salt-free one, it would have to be cooked fresh for you.
Many other Whataburger customers have recommended this trick, including another Redditor who added, "Ask for no salt or well done, it'll take a little longer to get your food though." Since it also deviates from the norm, a well-done patty would have to be custom-cooked to order, which could very well be worth the wait. Plus, this isn't an uncommon request among Whataburger customers, so the staff may be more willing to give you a well-done burger over an unseasoned one. What's more? Fans have found other must-try Whataburger hacks to get a hotter burger, as well as fresher fries to boot.
More ordering tips to get fresher burgers and fries from Whataburger
If you get nervous about off-the-menu requests, try asking for your Whataburger with both sides of the bun toasted. Both the chain's official app and online order site let you check off this customization for regular or brioche buns. Customers say this hack warms the burger up, melts the cheese evenly, and results in a fresher taste overall. However, the chain's Texas toast doesn't come with this option by default, so items like Whataburger's popular patty melt may be exempt.
That said, a fresh Whataburger can still be spoiled by cold, limp French fries. Luckily, you can reuse the trusty no-salt hack here. Many Whataburger fans have successfully requested unsalted fries and said they seemed fresher, presumably because pre-cooked fries are also pre-salted, much like the burger patties. Just make sure to grab salt packets on the way out to season your food.
Lastly, know that timing is of the essence. Whataburger aficionados say that if you visit during the lunch rush, you're more likely to get old, cold food, as the staff may pre-cook in batches to keep up with demand. "In the dozens of times I've gone during rush, this is always the case, on top of a ridiculous wait time," one Redditor attested. If you can, get to your local store earlier. One Facebook user who appeared to work for Whataburger wrote, "I tell my customers you get the freshest burger and fries when you order anytime before 11 [a.m.]."