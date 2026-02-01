What Makes Whataburger's Patty Melt So Popular

If you haven't tried Whataburger's patty melt, it's time to get with the program. The San Antonio, Texas-based burger chain's beloved patty melt makes the ranks of Tasting Table's best burgers in the U.S. But what makes the signature sandwich so popular? From first glance, Whataburger's patty melt looks like a grilled cheese and a burger had a baby, which is certainly enticing. Take a closer look, though, and you'll fall in love with the details of the melt beyond the juicy beef patty — the true-to-Texas-pride Texas toast, the creamy pepper sauce, the Monterey jack cheese, and the grilled onions.

This sandwich is all about a melding of flavors and textures, which is everything a good patty melt should be. And Whataburger customers can't get enough of it. In an r/Whataburger Reddit post about which was better — the patty melt or the original Whataburger — support for the patty melt was strong. One fan wrote, "Patty Melt by 5,280 feet." Another called it "the best burger in fast food."

While the signature "Whataburger" includes your classic bun, American cheese, raw onions, and condiments, the patty melt is in its own category. In the Reddit post, some fans touted the ability to customize it with bacon, jalapeños, avocado, or extra onions — making for an even more intricate play of textures and tastes. Others pledged patty melt because of that "dreamy creamy pepper sauce," which has the perfect balance of savory notes, pepper, and slight tang.