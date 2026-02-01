What Makes Whataburger's Patty Melt So Popular
If you haven't tried Whataburger's patty melt, it's time to get with the program. The San Antonio, Texas-based burger chain's beloved patty melt makes the ranks of Tasting Table's best burgers in the U.S. But what makes the signature sandwich so popular? From first glance, Whataburger's patty melt looks like a grilled cheese and a burger had a baby, which is certainly enticing. Take a closer look, though, and you'll fall in love with the details of the melt beyond the juicy beef patty — the true-to-Texas-pride Texas toast, the creamy pepper sauce, the Monterey jack cheese, and the grilled onions.
This sandwich is all about a melding of flavors and textures, which is everything a good patty melt should be. And Whataburger customers can't get enough of it. In an r/Whataburger Reddit post about which was better — the patty melt or the original Whataburger — support for the patty melt was strong. One fan wrote, "Patty Melt by 5,280 feet." Another called it "the best burger in fast food."
While the signature "Whataburger" includes your classic bun, American cheese, raw onions, and condiments, the patty melt is in its own category. In the Reddit post, some fans touted the ability to customize it with bacon, jalapeños, avocado, or extra onions — making for an even more intricate play of textures and tastes. Others pledged patty melt because of that "dreamy creamy pepper sauce," which has the perfect balance of savory notes, pepper, and slight tang.
The melt that started as a limited-time offer is now widely available
The fanfare for the beloved Whataburger item is long-lasting, but it's nothing new. The patty melt, which started as a limited-time menu item in July 2008, quickly gained momentum as a customer favorite back then. The praise (and pleas to bring the sandwich back) on the internet were so much so that their wishes were granted, and the burger chain re-launched the melt once again as a limited-time offer in 2011. Today, the patty melt can be ordered year-round.
While Whataburger does have locations across 17 states, you can find the most locations (over 700) in the chain's home state of Texas. If you don't have a Whataburger near you and you want to taste what the hype is all about for yourself, the patty melt is easy to create at home — just like other Whataburger classics, including the long-lost chophouse burger. Luckily, the love of the menu item has spurred a slew of copycat recipes across the internet, which encourage fun topping alternatives like pepper truffle sauce or fried onions. The buttery nature of Texas toast lends the signature Whataburger patty melt to creative tastes, and it is certainly hearty enough to hold the burger plus the veggie toppings and sauces that your heart desires. The sandwich confirms, like other cult-favorites including the Whataburger Monterey Melt, that everything really is bigger in Texas.