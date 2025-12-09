The Cult-Favorite Whataburger Item Fans Say You Can Still Order Today

Whataburger has quite a knack for creating cult-favorite burgers. As one of the oldest fast food chains in the U.S., it's home to some of the most beloved items in the fast food world to date. Unfortunately, some burgers only stick around temporarily, leaving cravings that linger for many years, like the dearly missed Monterey Melt. Loyal customers are always asking for it to make a permanent comeback, but until that day comes, your best shot at enjoying it is by customizing another classic item from the menu.

First, let us remind you what Whataburger's Monterey Melt includes. At its core are still the same two juicy beef patties, but it's the toppings that make the burger memorable. Slices of American and Monterey Jack cheese add a tangy richness. Then, a blend of onions, red bell peppers, and poblano peppers layer in smoky sweetness and subtle heat. These ingredients are tied together by the chain's signature jalapeño ranch dressing for a delectably creamy twist.

Nowadays, you can't exactly get this mouthwatering combination anymore, but you can still build it from a Double Meat Whataburger. Order it plain to leave out the fresh toppings and mustard. Then, add both cheese varieties, grilled onions, and grilled jalapeños to the order, plus a side of the jalapeño ranch dressing. With most of the components being replicated, you'd best believe that this will taste as close to Whataburger's Monterey Melt as possible.