Whataburger's Long Lost Chop House Burger Is Easy To Recreate — Here's How To Order It

Whataburger customers have discovered that what is on the menu can be revamped with a few ordering hacks. From requesting honey butter to engineering a different sandwich with key ingredient swaps, fans of the fast food brand are sinking their teeth into delicious meals, even if the option isn't listed. Committed customers who remember the Chop House burger — a limited offering that graced menus in 2009, 2010, and 2016 — have found the right modifications to produce a similar tasting meal. "One of my favorites," wrote a fan on Facebook. "They bring everything else back but this one ugh."

The Chop House burger was gussied up with steak sauce, bacon, and grilled onions. Though the beef patties loaded into a toasted 5-inch bun are no longer advertised, a copycat can be recreated. As fans beg for the cheesy burger's return, inventive Whataburger patrons have modified the Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger by swapping shredded cheddar for sliced cheese and replacing Sweet & Spicy sauce with creamy pepper and A1 sauce. Others have taken a different ordering approach by asking for a plain Double Meat Whataburger, adding cheddar cheese, bacon, and grilled onions, and substituting the creamy pepper sauce for its usual condiments. Another visitor adds bacon to a patty melt.