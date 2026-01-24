Whataburger's Long Lost Chop House Burger Is Easy To Recreate — Here's How To Order It
Whataburger customers have discovered that what is on the menu can be revamped with a few ordering hacks. From requesting honey butter to engineering a different sandwich with key ingredient swaps, fans of the fast food brand are sinking their teeth into delicious meals, even if the option isn't listed. Committed customers who remember the Chop House burger — a limited offering that graced menus in 2009, 2010, and 2016 — have found the right modifications to produce a similar tasting meal. "One of my favorites," wrote a fan on Facebook. "They bring everything else back but this one ugh."
The Chop House burger was gussied up with steak sauce, bacon, and grilled onions. Though the beef patties loaded into a toasted 5-inch bun are no longer advertised, a copycat can be recreated. As fans beg for the cheesy burger's return, inventive Whataburger patrons have modified the Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger by swapping shredded cheddar for sliced cheese and replacing Sweet & Spicy sauce with creamy pepper and A1 sauce. Others have taken a different ordering approach by asking for a plain Double Meat Whataburger, adding cheddar cheese, bacon, and grilled onions, and substituting the creamy pepper sauce for its usual condiments. Another visitor adds bacon to a patty melt.
Don't forget to carry the sauce
Admittedly, some of these Whataburger ordering hacks can be tricky to pull off through the app alone. Visiting a store in person and convincing a Whataburger team member can help increase your chances of MacGyvering a Chop House burger stand-in. For the finishing touch, steak sauce needs to be added to this improv order. Admittedly, Whataburger doesn't typically have A1 sauce in stores, so you'll need to take this initiative yourself at home — or by bringing a bottle of steak sauce to the eatery with you.
If asking for modifications gives you social anxiety and you've already joined the ranks of pleading online petitioners waiting for the burger's resurrection, our sweet and spicy bacon burger recipe can be modified similarly with cheese and sauce right in the comfort of your own home. Then, you can sink your teeth into a flavorful burger without any convincing and don't need to worry about packing sauce in your bag.