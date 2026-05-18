Tomato Prices Are Turning This Everyday Ingredient Into A Luxury

Tomatoes are among the few produce staples we are so used to eating year-round in everything from salads to sauces, that it's hard to imagine them becoming limited-time seasonal luxuries. But as the economy can be affected by ever unpredictable world events, the U.S. could face a tomato shortage. Import tariffs, climate change, and the war in Iran have created a perfect storm of problems, and tomatoes appear to be caught right in the middle of it.

If you regularly shop for fresh tomatoes, you have likely noticed an unusually high surge in their price since the beginning of 2026. By April, tomatoes had the highest price in almost a decade, and as the year continues, costs could rise even more. The first reason for this sudden price inflation is the Trump administration's tariffs on imported goods, which specifically zeroed-in on tomatoes from Mexico. Americans eat a lot of fresh tomatoes, but we don't produce enough to fully meet the demand year-round. That's why most of the tomatoes sold in the U.S. are imported from Mexico and are now subject to the newly imposed 17% import taxes.

It's not just politics, though. Like all crops, tomatoes depend on the right weather conditions to grow well, and weather patterns are getting more extreme. Both the U.S. and Mexico (where tomatoes originated) have recently experienced unusual frost in geographically warmer areas, which negatively impacted the yield of tomatoes, making them in shorter supply — and as a result, even more expensive.