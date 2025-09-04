Are Garden-Grown Tomatoes Really Cheaper? We Did The Math

Trying to do the math around the actual value of the produce from your garden is never easy. Not only does it mean tracking all of your expenses — and potentially trying to put a value on the time you spend on this hobby — but you also have to plug in the ever-changing value of the fruits and vegetables found at the grocery store. To some extent, trying to figure out if you are actually saving money on the tomatoes from your backyard garden is beside the point. It's about connecting with the real-world cycle of food and getting in touch with the earth. But, if you really need to bring this back to numbers, we put together some figures for you — and they are very pro-gardening.

The actual production rate of your tomato plants will have a lot to do with what variety you choose and how well you care for your plants. But if you pick a high-producing small tomato plant and employ some tomato-gardening hacks, you can get around 100 grape or cherry tomatoes off of a single plant in a season. The average cherry tomato weighs about an ounce, so we're talking roughly 6 pounds of tomatoes off one productive plant. If you figure that 10 ounces of organic grape tomatoes runs about $4, that's $6.40 per pound. So, each of those tomato plants is putting out over $38 worth of tomatoes each season. As long as your total costs for seeds, soil, fertilizer, and all other gardening accoutrements run under $38 — which should be easy to accomplish — you're making money.