5 Common Customer Complaints About KFC's Mashed Potatoes

Let's start with the disclaimer that there is no single correct way to make mashed potatoes. Some people like it silky smooth, others like the textural variety that comes with a few lumps. Mashed potatoes can be hearty or decadent. They can be minimalist, loaded, or served with gravy. In fact, even the type of potato you pick has a bearing on the mash you end up with, not to mention all the different methods you can employ to make mashed potatoes. Basically, if you're running a professional kitchen, it should be hard to go wrong with mashed potatoes — which is why the sheer variety of complaints customers have about KFC's take on the global classic is noteworthy.

Kentucky Fried Chicken has been serving mashed potatoes forever. Even an original 1952 menu that popped up on Reddit has whipped potatoes on it. KFC's love affair with mash continued into the 21st century. In 2006, KFC famously launched its Mashed Potato Bowls, which topped its mash with corn, fried chicken, and gravy. More recently, it introduced the Smash'd Potato Bowl, where the mash is topped with fries, bacon, and cheese.

Given the fact that it's been selling versions of mash for so long, you'd think KFC would've figured it out by now, but as it is with fast food chains, recipes keep evolving — and not always for the better. In fact, Colonel Sanders himself ranted about a 1970s version of KFC's mashed potatoes. While this is one of the many lesser-known facts about KFC's mashed potatoes, what everyone seems to agree on is that the version served today is way off the mark. Here are five of the most common customer complaints.