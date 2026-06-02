How Chipotle Could Fix Complaints Over Portion Sizes, According To Reddit

At this point, everyone knows that you have to order Chipotle in person if you want the most bang for your buck, aka the most meat in your burrito bowl. Online customers say ordering in the app is a fast track to Tiny Town, where everything is pathetically small, from the spoonfuls of rice to the bags of chips. Believe it or not, there is actually a standard amount of meat Chipotle is supposed to give you with each regular order, but anyone who's been there more than once knows that no two scoops of chicken are the same, no two dollops of sour cream, equal.

According to Reddit, where the smartest and the not-so-smartest of us peacefully coexist, there is one very easy way Chipotle could standardize the amount of food you get in an order. It's maddeningly simple: use measuring cups. "I eat Chipotle maybe once a year lol but I don't understand why they don't use a measuring cup/spoon thing to measure out the ingredients for bowls/burritos," one genuinely confused person wrote. "Everyone gets as close as they can to the same amount and they eliminate a lot of the customer complaints."

It seems so simple. And yet, Chipotle has yet to implement this so-obvious-it's-scary solution. What gives? Well, there are several theories.