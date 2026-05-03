Here's How Much Meat Chipotle Is Supposed To Give With Each Regular Order
Frequent Chipotle visitors know that the protein portions can be inconsistent at best. Sometimes patrons leave with abundant, bulging bowlfuls of tender barbacoa beef, and other times, there's a mere sprinkle of steak pieces in their burrito. It's a frustrating yet infamous issue, with no shortage of social media backlash.
In June 2024, a Wells Fargo analyst made headlines after ordering 75 bowls at eight Chipotle locations across New York and reporting that the same order varied by 33% or more in weight. The following month, Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol disclosed that a private company investigation found that one in 10 restaurants was underserving.
To ensure your protein portion adds up, the best Chipotle ordering hack is knowing how much you're supposed to get. So, let's make it clear: The amount of protein that Chipotle patrons should receive is 4 ounces. Alas, many customers have reported leaving with less than 3 ounces. Want to order double meat? Prepare to get stiffed on that end, too. It's seldom actually the promised 8 ounces.
As a Reddit thread pointed out, "They try to cover the skimped protein by giving customers 10 ounces of rice. I've been warned by my manager that my protein portions are heavy handed and I need to make sure they're a 'small hill' on the spoon and to shake off excess if it's too high." Another in the same thread claimed, "I'll order double meat and they'll do an extra half a scoop."
The Chipotle standard is (allegedly) 4 ounces of protein
Elsewhere online, a Facebook post shared a similar customer experience in which their bowl order felt light, so they physically weighed the chicken pieces inside once they got home: "Chipotle meat portions are supposed to be 4oz for regular and 8oz for double ... Brought it home and my feelings were confirmed 4oz serving weighed in at 2.6oz. 8oz serving weighed in at 4.9oz." Even with meatless Chipotle options, customers are not getting the bang they expect for their buck.
While Chipotle never officially reduced its portion size guidelines, a Reddit post from a former manager explained that employees face scrutiny from higher-ups about measuring more expensive ingredients like meat. "When I worked at Chipotle, the staff were constantly hounded to watch their portions. Not just so we don't run out of food, but so we don't overuse our ingredients. Because if that happens, higher ups will be coming to investigate why we're wasting so much food," they said.
According to Bloomberg, CFO Jack Hartung said the company would be padding its projected income margins to ensure customers were receiving "correct and generous portions" in an earnings call not long after the initial portion-size-exposé in 2024. As Hartung put it, "If you're not sure whether to go a little more or a little less, go a little more." Fingers crossed that the message is actually received. If not, you may want to read up on the clever ordering trick to score a burrito for a fraction of the cost.