Here's How Much Meat Chipotle Is Supposed To Give With Each Regular Order

Frequent Chipotle visitors know that the protein portions can be inconsistent at best. Sometimes patrons leave with abundant, bulging bowlfuls of tender barbacoa beef, and other times, there's a mere sprinkle of steak pieces in their burrito. It's a frustrating yet infamous issue, with no shortage of social media backlash.

In June 2024, a Wells Fargo analyst made headlines after ordering 75 bowls at eight Chipotle locations across New York and reporting that the same order varied by 33% or more in weight. The following month, Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol disclosed that a private company investigation found that one in 10 restaurants was underserving.

To ensure your protein portion adds up, the best Chipotle ordering hack is knowing how much you're supposed to get. So, let's make it clear: The amount of protein that Chipotle patrons should receive is 4 ounces. Alas, many customers have reported leaving with less than 3 ounces. Want to order double meat? Prepare to get stiffed on that end, too. It's seldom actually the promised 8 ounces.

As a Reddit thread pointed out, "They try to cover the skimped protein by giving customers 10 ounces of rice. I've been warned by my manager that my protein portions are heavy handed and I need to make sure they're a 'small hill' on the spoon and to shake off excess if it's too high." Another in the same thread claimed, "I'll order double meat and they'll do an extra half a scoop."