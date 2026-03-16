Get A Chipotle Burrito For A Fraction Of The Cost With One Clever Ordering Trick
It's never been a secret that a meal at Chipotle costs more than a burger from a cheaper fast food spot, but complaints about its menu prices have surged during the 2020s – and with these gripes come Chipotle ordering hacks to save dough at every visit. Burrito fans should try one thrifty trick to nab their favorite item for less: Order a soft taco with fillings on the side, then assemble it as a burrito yourself.
The price of a Chipotle burrito depends on the location and ingredients, but across the U.S., it generally ranges from $8.75 to $11 (without modifications that cost extra, like a scoop of that famous guac). In contrast, this DIY burrito hack can cost just $3.70 to around $4. To try it, order a single taco with a soft tortilla and your fillings of choice on the side. The only thing you can't request on the side is the main meat or veggie filling, but the staff should accommodate everything else. Also ask for a small tortilla on the side, which costs 50 cents at most locations, though some customers have gotten one for 25 cents.
Once you have your order, simply lay the smaller tortilla down on the big one, top with your fillings, and wrap. You now have a slimmer yet significantly cheaper burrito. You can try this trick on the app or in-store, though we say it's always worth ordering Chipotle in person because you'll likely get bigger scoops of each ingredient.
This DIY Chipotle burrito is cheap, but has some drawbacks
This Chipotle burrito trick will definitely save you cash overall, but there are two things to consider before trying it. Reason number one is obviously the size downgrade. Secondly, many Chipotle workers have taken to social media to complain about this hack. They point out that unconventional orders are harder for staff to handle and can hold up the line at stores, and even after all that, customers may wind up disappointed. "It's a taco and it's tiny so it's basically impossible for us to put extra anything even if we wanted to," one Reddit user wrote. "[Customers are] going to get shorted on everything and end up getting exactly what they paid for."
To save cents at Chipotle without stepping on any toes, you can try other ordering tricks. First off, while you normally can't order protein on the side for any item, you can nicely ask the staff to do that for you. This Chipotle order can score you more protein if your store plays along, but don't be shocked if your request isn't taken or you get a normal-sized scoop. It's more reliable to order the cheapest meal at Chipotle, which is a burrito bowl. Despite frequent controversies about the chain's burrito bowls shrinking, they still deliver the most food for the least money, especially if you turn it into a 2-for-1 — a Chipotle secret menu item that helps you stretch your meal without making things too hard for the employees.