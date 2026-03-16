Get A Chipotle Burrito For A Fraction Of The Cost With One Clever Ordering Trick

It's never been a secret that a meal at Chipotle costs more than a burger from a cheaper fast food spot, but complaints about its menu prices have surged during the 2020s – and with these gripes come Chipotle ordering hacks to save dough at every visit. Burrito fans should try one thrifty trick to nab their favorite item for less: Order a soft taco with fillings on the side, then assemble it as a burrito yourself.

The price of a Chipotle burrito depends on the location and ingredients, but across the U.S., it generally ranges from $8.75 to $11 (without modifications that cost extra, like a scoop of that famous guac). In contrast, this DIY burrito hack can cost just $3.70 to around $4. To try it, order a single taco with a soft tortilla and your fillings of choice on the side. The only thing you can't request on the side is the main meat or veggie filling, but the staff should accommodate everything else. Also ask for a small tortilla on the side, which costs 50 cents at most locations, though some customers have gotten one for 25 cents.

Once you have your order, simply lay the smaller tortilla down on the big one, top with your fillings, and wrap. You now have a slimmer yet significantly cheaper burrito. You can try this trick on the app or in-store, though we say it's always worth ordering Chipotle in person because you'll likely get bigger scoops of each ingredient.