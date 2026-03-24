8 Meatless Chipotle Items, Ranked Worst To Best
When you think of Chipotle, your mind may automatically wander to beefy, steak-filled burritos or bowls packed to the brim with double scoops of grilled chicken. And it's no wonder why; the fast-casual chain is practically built around meat. Each restaurant operates to the tune of the sizzling grill, while the smell of searing cuts of chicken, steak, and pork constantly hangs in the air. With all of this, it's hard not to see meat as the centerpiece of the establishment.
However, the Chipotle experience isn't just for carnivores. The restaurant's customizable menu also offers a range of meatless options that cater to vegetarians or anyone simply looking for something lighter. You can turn any burrito, bowl, or salad into a veggie entrée. The chain's own plant-based protein, known as Sofritas, is another great alternative. And, of course, there are sides like chips and guacamole, queso, or even the limited-edition Cilantro-Lime Sauce.
Chipotle may maintain a meat-forward image, but there's more variety hiding on the assembly line than the joint lets on. To see just how far that variety goes, I recently picked up several different meatless side and meal options to try. I judged each one based on its all-around flavors and ability to satisfy, then ranked them from worst to best.
8. Salad with Sofritas
Chipotle's salads are new territory for me. They've never enticed me the same way a chunky burrito or fully loaded Tex-Mex bowl has. Plus, the chain's bowls are kind of like an inverted salad anyway, just with the lettuce plopped on top — at least, that's what I tell myself.
Its salads are supposed to come with a base of supergreens, including romaine lettuce, baby kale, and baby spinach. You can add rice on top of that, as well as any toppings you choose. I picked a simple combination of fresh tomato salsa, corn salsa, cheese, and Sofritas. Salads also automatically come with a side of Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette.
The Sofritas is a win here. It's essentially just crumbled tofu (made from soybeans) mixed with veggies and seasonings, but it still has that meaty flair to it. It has a similar flavor profile to chili, with its savory and smoky spices, and it actually pairs really well with the dressing, which I would describe as a smoky Italian. However, even with these two high points, the salad was still my least favorite thing I tried. Instead of a supergreen trio, it appears that I received all stringy romaine lettuce that immediately turned soggy and limp under the weight of the other ingredients. It made for a sad, unappetizing bowl, even with the extra salsas and cheese thrown on.
7. Chips and Queso Blanco
Chipotle's queso is a bit of a touchy subject. The chain's original recipe, released in 2017, was met with a gooey mess of criticism. This backlash ultimately led to the release of Queso Blanco in 2020. The new recipe was supposedly made with customers in mind and from a blend of 13 "real ingredients," including aged Monterey Jack, white cheddar, and serrano, poblano, and chipotle peppers. But even with these upgrades, the Chipotle troops still seem to be divided.
Personally, I'm of the opinion that the chain needs to go back to the drawing board for a third time — third time's the charm. It's really the texture that's the problem. My serving was extra thick and had a chalky texture — kind of like store-bought queso. Since the cheese is mild, the flavor is mostly carried by the smokiness and light spice of the peppers, which are features in chunks in the dip. Coming from someone who's a bit wary of spice, I'd say the heat level is between mild and medium. Even with Chipotle's salty, lime-splashed chips, it's still just okay. Sure, I'd take the chips and queso over a soggy salad. But the side is not high on my list of go-to orders. Give me chips and salsa or chips and guacamole instead.
6. Chips and Fresh Tomato Salsa
Chipotle has four different salsa types on offer, appealing to a range of spice and taste preferences.In the mild category, you have Fresh Tomato Salsa and Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa. In the medium category, there's a Tomatillo-Green Salsa. And for more daring heat lovers, the Tomatillo-Red Chili Salsa awaits. Customers can pile any of the four (or any combination of them) onto their burritos or bowls, or order them alongside a bag of chips — opening up another slew of meatless menu options.
I decided to try the classic Fresh Tomato Salsa with Chips. It has been a consistently good pick for me in the past, and I once again found it to be bright and flavorful. It's essentially Chipotle's own version of a pico de gallo, made with chopped tomatoes, jalapeño, red onion, cilantro, salt, and both lemon and lime juice. It's all-around juicy, fresh, and certainly zesty. I did actually notice this time around that it was ultra-citrusy, like a ceviche, and was almost overwhelming on the palate — especially when paired with extra-salty, lime-coated chips. The other components of a bowl or burrito would balance its flavors, but when paired with salsa, they're more prominent.
Aside from the strong splash of citrus, I still think this is a satisfying pick. It's also a bonus that it's not only meatless but also vegan.
5. Veggie Taco
Tacos are an underrated food item at Chipotle. A set of three costs the same as a burrito. You get that same soft flour tortilla, just on a smaller scale (you can also order them with crispy corn shells, if you so choose) and all your normal choices of toppings. But here, you can mix it up, creating three entirely different taste experiences. Usually, the protein has to stay the same for each one, since that's how they're priced, but you can mix up the toppings at the counter.
I ordered just one taco for this taste test. In keeping with the meatless trend, I opted for a veggie taco, which automatically includes guacamole at no extra charge. I rounded it out with white rice, fresh tomato salsa, lettuce, and cheese. Since there was no meat, the guacamole really carried a lot of the flavor. It's also supported by the citrusy and juicy Fresh Tomato Salsa — which is painted in a better light here than on its own with chips. The rice gave the taco more substance and an extra hit of cilantro (not that it's really needed, though, as the herb is already in both the guac and salsa).
Overall, it's a satisfying little pocket of flavors. The only downside is that my taco was underfilled, and I would have thrown in beans for extra protein.
4. Cheese Quesadilla
The cheese quesadillas are another Chipotle item that flies under the radar but deserves more love. These aren't just for the kids; there are also full, adult-sized quesadillas available at the chain. The only caveat is that they are typically only available when you order through the website or the app – which may be why they're not as popular as other entrées.
Like most everything at Chipotle, the quesadillas are made to order. You can add cheese (specifically Monterey Jack), meats or Sofritas, and fajita veggies inside. They're then grilled and served with your choice of three sides, which could be anything you want, from rice to sour cream to salsa. It all comes in a convenient tray for dipping or scooping. I ordered just a classic cheese quesadilla and wasn't disappointed. There was plenty of melty cheese packed inside, which gave every bite a salty and mildly buttery flavor. This cheesiness immediately made it more appealing than the taco. I also appreciated the grilled taste of the tortilla, which reminded me of a Taco Bell Crunchwrap. The ends were slightly overcooked and crunchy, but overall, it was tasty.
For my sides, I picked sour cream, guacamole, and tomato salsa. To me, they just made the most sense and all paired well with the cheesy tortilla. The versatility of the quesadilla is great. But I will say, compared to a burrito or bowl (which come at about the same price), this does feel like significantly less food, which is why I ranked it a bit lower.
3. Chips & Guacamole
You can't go wrong with a side of chips and guacamole at Chipotle. There's a reason customers gladly pay a premium for a dollop of guac on their meal. And it simply comes down to quality: Chipotle makes its own guac in-house every single day. If you happen to visit at the right time, you may see an employee standing over a giant metal bowl, mixing together the fresh ingredients. Hass avocados make up the majority of the recipe. But the other add-ins, including cilantro, jalapeño, lemon juice, lime juice, red onion, and salt, all play equally important roles.
Another reason why Chipotle's guac recipe is so good is because it's mashed so that it's both chunky and creamy at the same time. It has an almost butter-like quality. Meanwhile, the citrus and cilantro add brightness, and every once in a while, you also get a little kick from the onions and jalapeños. This particular batch straddled the line of being too salty — especially when paired with salt-covered chips — but I didn't hold that against it.
Chips and guac are a solid pairing and are always a reliable meatless option on the menu. However, when you look at the bigger picture, there are a few other vegetarian picks that offer more in terms of flavor variety and overall satisfaction, especially when you're looking for a full meal.
2. Veggie Burrito Bowl
The first thing I noticed about the veggie burrito bowl was that it was a bit skimpy compared to the meat-filled bowls I've ordered in the past. It may have had more to do with me ordering it online than in person, since it's harder to give someone scanty scoops of food as you look them in the eye. But it was something I took note of.
Since it was a veggie bowl, guacamole comes with no upcharge (as was the case with the veggie taco). I made it my own by adding white rice, tomato salsa, corn salsa, shredded cheese, and lettuce on top. It looks ultra-colorful and vibrant sitting in the compostable bowl, and tastes just as good as it looks. I hardly even missed the meat. Unless you ask for a double scoop of meat, there usually isn't enough of it to go around anyway — meaning it isn't far off from a normal Chipotle experience. It just leans further into the flavors of juicy tomatoes, sweet corn, and freshly made guacamole. Salt, citrus, and cilantro also help to make each bite interesting. It's certainly less savory and hearty than a bowl filled with chicken or steak, but it's still filling.
Again, I think either black or pinto beans would have been a good protein-based addition. But I was impressed with this bowl. Only one other entrée proved to be more substantial and well-rounded.
1. Burrito with Sofritas
If you have a big appetite but you're still looking to go meat-free, go with the Sofritas Burrito. You won't be disappointed. It comes in the same ginormous size as any Chipotle burrito and is wrapped in the chain's classic, warm, and mildly chewy flour tortilla.
Aside from the Sofritas, I also packed mine with a simple combo of white rice, mild tomato salsa, cheese, and lettuce. Based on how it looked when I sliced it in half, I was worried that it would be too dry, but that wasn't the case at all. The flavor profile is like a mix between Spanish rice and a rich bowl of chili, thanks to the seasoning-heavy Sofritas. With an ample helping of rice, it's a substantial meal but doesn't feel too dense. Plus, the flavorful tomato salsa and even the cheese give it extra moisture and balance, so it doesn't feel one-dimensional. For a meatless meal under $10, it's hard to beat.
This burrito won me over as is. But next time, I do think I would throw in a few more ingredients just to spruce it up. Fajita veggies would give it a great from-the-grill flavor, while something like Tomatillo-Green Chili Salsa or even the limited-time Cilantro-Lime Sauce would bolster it with a welcome punch of spice. If you want to go in the opposite direction, sour cream could also mellow it out while also bringing a cool, creamy contrast into the mix.
Methodology
This taste test started with scouring the Chipotle menu for meat-free items. Essentially, you can turn almost any entrée or side into a meatless option — it's just about finding the right combination that skips the meat while still being flavorful and satisfying. For items like burritos and bowls, I tried to keep toppings to a minimum and stuck to a simple combination of rice, salsa, lettuce, and cheese in order to maintain consistency across the offerings.
As for the rankings, I focused most heavily on the taste of the item itself and how everything came together. From tortillas to toppings, I evaluated the quality of the ingredients (which is high for the majority of Chipotle's menu items). I paid attention to the seasonings used, cooking methods, and textures of add-ins like Sofritas or the chain's guacamole.
Flavor was king in this taste test, and my top picks all offered something distinct and enjoyable. It also came down to which items were the most filling and worked best as a complete meal. Ultimately, I gave the most praise to the items that made me forget they were even meatless.