8 Meatless Chipotle Items, Ranked Worst To Best

When you think of Chipotle, your mind may automatically wander to beefy, steak-filled burritos or bowls packed to the brim with double scoops of grilled chicken. And it's no wonder why; the fast-casual chain is practically built around meat. Each restaurant operates to the tune of the sizzling grill, while the smell of searing cuts of chicken, steak, and pork constantly hangs in the air. With all of this, it's hard not to see meat as the centerpiece of the establishment.

However, the Chipotle experience isn't just for carnivores. The restaurant's customizable menu also offers a range of meatless options that cater to vegetarians or anyone simply looking for something lighter. You can turn any burrito, bowl, or salad into a veggie entrée. The chain's own plant-based protein, known as Sofritas, is another great alternative. And, of course, there are sides like chips and guacamole, queso, or even the limited-edition Cilantro-Lime Sauce.

Chipotle may maintain a meat-forward image, but there's more variety hiding on the assembly line than the joint lets on. To see just how far that variety goes, I recently picked up several different meatless side and meal options to try. I judged each one based on its all-around flavors and ability to satisfy, then ranked them from worst to best.