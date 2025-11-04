Why Your Homemade Burritos Never Taste Like Chipotle's (Hint: It's The Tortilla)

There are a whole bunch of reasons why homemade food tends to taste very different from chain restaurant food, and in most cases, it involves chemicals and stabilizers that you really don't want to know about. When it comes to crafting Chipotle's burritos though, the magic lies not in some artificial flavoring agents but in the soft and chewy tortillas. The good news is that these are easy to recreate at home if you know a simple trick.

The common problem when making burritos from scratch is that the tortillas are kind of dry and powdery. To fix this, all you need to do is quickly heat your glutinous flour tortillas before wrapping your burrito — important side note: take them off the heat before they start crisping up. At Chipotle, a custom contraption is used to do this. "Think of two hot plates that can be pressed together with the tortilla in the middle," a former employee wrote on Reddit. "It makes it easier to stretch and roll into a burrito." At home, you can warm the tortilla for a few seconds over an open flame, on a griddle, or even over a vegetable steamer, like Rick Bayless does.

The second trick is to wrap the burrito in silver foil, just like any restaurant or stand selling burritos does. The foil doesn't just hold everything together, it also ensures that the tortilla continues to steam, making it soft and chewy.