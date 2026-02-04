7 Guacamole Recipes You'll Want To Make On Repeat

Chips and salsa is a delicious snack combo, as is chips and queso. But if you're looking for a dip that delivers both creaminess and freshness, look no further than guacamole. Sure, you can always buy the store-bought stuff, but let's be honest: Guacamole is truly at its best when it's as fresh as possible. Luckily, it's a relatively easy dish to make as long as you have the necessary ingredients on hand. But if you've been making the same guacamole over and over again, it may be time to switch things up and try a whole new flavor profile.

We've collected some of our favorite guacamole recipes featuring creamy ripe avocados, juicy tomatoes, and zesty limes. Some of these recipes also contain unexpected ingredients you don't typically see in guacamole but can seriously upgrade your bowl. Follow these recipes to a T or let them inspire you to try something new and creative based on the ingredients you already have stocked in your fridge. Your snack game is about to get a lot more serious.