7 Guacamole Recipes You'll Want To Make On Repeat
Chips and salsa is a delicious snack combo, as is chips and queso. But if you're looking for a dip that delivers both creaminess and freshness, look no further than guacamole. Sure, you can always buy the store-bought stuff, but let's be honest: Guacamole is truly at its best when it's as fresh as possible. Luckily, it's a relatively easy dish to make as long as you have the necessary ingredients on hand. But if you've been making the same guacamole over and over again, it may be time to switch things up and try a whole new flavor profile.
We've collected some of our favorite guacamole recipes featuring creamy ripe avocados, juicy tomatoes, and zesty limes. Some of these recipes also contain unexpected ingredients you don't typically see in guacamole but can seriously upgrade your bowl. Follow these recipes to a T or let them inspire you to try something new and creative based on the ingredients you already have stocked in your fridge. Your snack game is about to get a lot more serious.
Crave-Worthy Guacamole
If you like your guac to have some spice and acidity, look no further than this recipe for mouthwatering guacamole. It contains all the usual suspects in a guac recipe, including avocados, white onion, cilantro, and lime. But it also calls for the inclusion of paprika or cayenne pepper. Choose paprika if you're looking for less heat but still want the earthy intensity that this spice provides. Cayenne is a great option if you're looking for both heat and complexity.
Fresh Mango Guacamole
If you take a look at most guacamole recipes, you'll see that they're missing an element of sweetness. While some recipes may call for honey or agave to create more flavor balance with the lime juice, we like this fruitier take that delivers more sweetness to the guacamole. Mango makes an excellent accompaniment for this classic dish, but don't worry — the fruity sweetness isn't overpowering. The inclusion of jalapeño adds a nice kick of spice that elevates the dip even further.
Sinus-Clearing Ginger Wasabi Guacamole
You probably don't think of ginger or wasabi as go-to ingredients for guacamole, but that's exactly why you should experiment with them to create this zingy guacamole that has some serious sinus-clearing properties. It offers a Japanese-inspired twist on the classic Mexican dish, and it's a crossover that really works. Grab some wasabi paste and pickled ginger from the grocery store to include in the mix. The wasabi offers that nose-clearing heat, while the pickled ginger works together with lime juice to enhance that refreshing acidity.
Grilled Corn and Avocado Guacamole
Have you ever wanted to add more complexity and depth to your guacamole? Grilling the ingredients is a great way to achieve just that. Charring avocados, jalapeño, onion, and corn adds a lovely smoky flavor to the dish, all while bringing out a deeper flavor profile. The addition of corn adds a nice textural element here as well, which you won't get with the standard creamy guac. After you grill the veggies, you can assemble the dip just like you would in a standard recipe.
Colorful Pomegranate Guacamole
Fruit can be a delicious and unexpected addition to a bowl of guacamole, and we think that pomegranate arils add a particularly nice touch. They have some sweetness to them but also a kick of acidity that pairs well with the lime juice. You'll also get a slight crunch, not to mention the beautiful appearance of the bright pink, jewel-toned color to the dip. Otherwise, this is a pretty standard recipe, but the inclusion of pomegranate absolutely takes it to a whole new level.
Elevated 7-Layer Dip
Why stop at a simple bowl of guacamole when you can go for a layered dip where guac plays a starring role? That's just what you'll get when you make this upgraded 7-layer dip. On the base of the dish, you'll spread a layer of refried beans, followed by rice. Then comes the guacamole, corn, and various veggie toppings, plus some tangy cotija cheese. You'll definitely need some thick, sturdy chips to hold up against this hearty dip, but it's absolutely worth it once you try it.
Guacamole with Roasted Poblano and Pecan
We love a standard guacamole recipe, but sometimes, you need to make a dip that's really going to blow your guests away. Enter the recipe for this guacamole version featuring roasted poblano and pecan. Charred poblano peppers are the star of the show here, lending the dip a smoky complexity that few other dips can match. The pecans add a nice crunch along with a subtle nuttiness to the guac, and cumin adds even more earthiness to the mix.