Mashed potatoes are the ultimate comfort food and a versatile side dish. They go well with many different mains, from Thanksgiving turkey to a tender steak. While fairly simple to make, they do take time, and involve multiple steps, such as cleaning, peeling, chopping (making sure to follow the rule of cutting your potatoes into even-sized pieces), boiling, mashing, and mixing. And sometimes, you just don't have the time for all that. Which is where instant mashed potatoes come in.

Instant mashed potatoes are cheap, quick, and easy to make, and have a long shelf life — and with their numerous uses in the kitchen, you should always have instant mashed potatoes in your pantry. And while there are many different brands of instant mashed potatoes to choose from at the grocery store, there's one brand that stands above the rest: Idahoan, and tops our list of the 10 instant mashed potato brands, ranked worst to best. The brand has more than 60 years of potato growing experience in the US state that produces the most potatoes, which is apparent in the quality of their instant mashed potatoes — they actually taste like real mashed potatoes.