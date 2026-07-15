Trader Joe's July 2026 Products: Best Items To Buy This Month
Trader Joe's has been on a roll throughout the summer, releasing waves upon waves of warm weather-ready goodies that shoppers can't get enough of. This July has brought a fresh crop of all-new Trader Joe's summer snacks, drinks, and other exclusive groceries to shelves — and you won't want to miss them on your next trip. From refreshing fruity sippers and frozen desserts to easy side dishes and weekday lunches, we've rounded up twelve must-try TJ's products to nab before the month is over.
We looked at customer reviews, social media hype, and Tasting Table's own recommendations to select TJ's top July finds to add to your cart. Some of these products have never been seen on shelves before this summer and could easily qualify as some of the best Trader Joe's finds of 2026 so far. Others are returning seasonal favorites that fans have waited all year for.
Right now, tropical flavors are out in full force at the chain, as well as fresh and enticing veggie-based snacks and readymade meals. You'll also find addictive crunchy chips, versatile summer cocktail mixers, and a sour candy that has become an instant classic. Don't hesitate to snap up these specialties before they suddenly disappear, as many great Trader Joe's items are wont to do.
Peach Black Tea Drink Concentrate
Tangy, not too sweet, and full of summer fruit flavor, the new Peach Black Tea Drink Concentrate is one of Trader Joe's most buzzed-about drinks of July 2026. Made with real peach juice and strong black tea, you just have to mix this concentrate with water or another drink for an instant summer refresher. One Redditor called it "absolutely delicious" with lemonade, and other fans recommend sparkling water or even bourbon for a killer spiked peach tea.
Get a 16-ounce bottle of Trader Joe's Peach Black Tea Drink Concentrate for just $2.99.
Sweet Chili Black-Eyed Pea Tempeh Chips
Trader Joe's has done it again with yet another vegan, gluten-free snack that anyone can love. The Sweet Chili Black-Eyed Pea Tempeh Chips combine tempeh (an Indonesian fermented soybean staple) with black-eyed peas, chili powder, garlic, and sugar. This sweet, spicy, and crispy snack became an instant hit with customers, especially paired with guacamole, tzatziki, or hummus. "These are delicious!" one Redditor wrote. "Perfect amount of spice and crunch! Ate the whole bag in one sitting."
Purchase Sweet Chili Black-Eyed Pea Tempeh Chips at Trader Joe's for just $3.49.
Passion Fruit Guava Bars
TJ's Passion Fruit Guava Bars may be its best new (vegan!) dessert of July, with beautiful-looking guava and passion fruit layers made with real fruit juice and puree, plus all-natural colorings. Customers can't get enough of these $2.99 treats, with one Facebook reviewer calling them "super refreshing, full of tropical flavor, and perfect for this summer heat." The passion fruit layer is especially tangy to wake up your taste buds on a sluggish hot day.
Grab a 4-count box of Trader Joe's Passion Fruit Guava Bars for $2.99.
Elote Chopped Salad Kit
A consistent top-ranked item in lists of the best Trader Joe's salads, the fan favorite Elote Chopped Salad Kit is back for the warm season. With crunchy greens, corn kernels, carrots, green onion, cornbread crumbles, cotija cheese, and a creamy jalapeño-lime dressing, this salad captures the magic of Mexican elote in every bite. Customers say it's a guaranteed hit at parties and cookouts, not to mention one of the best Trader Joe's lunches under $15.
Purchase Trader Joe's Elote Chopped Salad Kit for $3.99.
Guava Tartelette Cookies
Trader Joe's is on a guava-rama this summer, with its new Guava Tartelette Cookies dropping in July to much praise from shoppers. They feature a buttery, crumbly tart-like crust filled with tropical guava jam (which some suspect is made by famed preserves brand Bonne Maman). "The guava filling is amazing! What a treat!" wrote one Reddit user. Another Facebook customer added, "You should probably buy more than one box, they are so good."
Nab a box of Guava Tartelette Cookies from Trader Joe's for $2.99.
Sour Confetti Chews
One of Trader Joe's best new candies is already earning repeat buyers: the cute looking, naturally colored Sour Confetti Chews. These bites have a unique, slightly fluffy taffy-plus-gummy texture. This mix of fruity flavors offers a genuine punch of pucker that won't disappoint true sour lovers. "Add this to the list of Trader Joe's items I can never buy again because I almost ate the whole bag in one sitting," one Redditor joked (or maybe not).
Purchase a bag of Sour Confetti Chews at Trader Joe's for just $2.29.
Garlic Parsley Potato Kit
Serving up a comforting side dish on a weeknight just got easier with TJ's all-new Garlic Parsley Potato Kit. These pre-washed, pre-oiled mini golden spuds are tossed with parsley, garlic, and onion seasoning. All you have to do is bake, microwave, or air fry them. One Redditor paired this side with rotisserie chicken and called the taters "very good" and "tender" (with no hard, undercooked spots), while another Instagram user emphatically called them "delicious."
Purchase this 16-ounce Garlic Parsley Potato Kit at Trader Joe's for $3.69.
Sparkling Orange Flavored Espresso Tonic
Trader Joe's canned Sparkling Orange Flavored Espresso Tonic combines bold coffee, sweet orange, and refreshing tonic water for a unique, complex sipper that really works. Fans are ecstatic to see it back on shelves right now. We always pick up this limited-time Trader Joe's beverage for a fun non-alcoholic drink that's a great value. You can also splash it into refreshing summer cocktails that already boast orange or coffee notes for a bubbly boost.
Trader Joe's Sparkling Orange Flavored Espresso Tonic is sold in a 4-pack box for $3.99.
Wildberry Cheesecake Ice Cream
Dessert fans better get to TJ's before its seasonal Wildberry Cheesecake Ice Cream sells out, as it's a longtime customer favorite that fans eagerly await each year. The frozen treat combines an exceedingly rich sweet cream ice cream base with a mixed berry swirl (including blueberries, elderberries, raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries) and cheesecake chunks. "I would have a pint every day if I could," said one shopper on Reddit, while another user simply deemed it "magical."
Try a pint of TJ's Wildberry Cheesecake Ice Cream for $3.79.
Sea Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips with Avocado Oil
It took a while for TJ's to release salt and vinegar chips, but boy, are customers glad that it finally happened. The store's new Sea Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips with Avocado Oil have a thick-cut, kettle-cooked crunch and just enough tanginess to be flavorful without burning a hole through your tongue. Fans find it rather difficult to put these chips down. "Killed a whole bag to myself yesterday," said one Redditor. "No regrets."
Grab a bag of Trader Joe's Sea Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips with Avocado Oil for $2.99.
Vanilla Mascarpone
When you combine rich Italian mascarpone cheese with both vanilla beans and extract, you get TJ's dreamy, creamy Vanilla Mascarpone. This offering has captivated customers with its slightly sweet goodness, and is a great addition to almost anything. Obsessed shoppers highly recommend spreading it on TJ's French Galettes or Speculoos Cookies, slathering it on fruity pancakes and French toast, or simply dolloping the cheese onto a bowl of juicy berries.
An 8-ounce tub of Vanilla Mascarpone at Trader Joe's for $3.99.
Sparkling Watermelon Juice
The seasonal Sparkling Watermelon Juice is one Trader Joe's must-buy summer beverages. It's nothing but carbonated fresh watermelon juice with no added sugar. The pure, refreshing flavor makes it one of the chain's best-reviewed drinks. It's sure to be a hit with both kids and adults, especially when turned into a quick cocktail with a splash of champagne, dry rosé, or vodka. One Redditor called this juice "insanely good," adding that it's "glorious" when mixed with gin.
Score a case of Trader Joe's Sparkling Watermelon Juice for $3.99.