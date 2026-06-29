The Delicious Trader Joe's Spread That's 'A Great Addition To Anything'

If you're a Trader Joe's shopper, you're well aware that the beloved grocery store has a wealth of creative snacks, spreads, and treats. From root beer ice cream bars to chili-and-lime flavored rolled chips, Trader Joe's has a way of thrilling customers with unique offerings. One of the chain's most recent rollouts is no exception. The brand's limited-time Vanilla Mascarpone is one of the 15 hands-down best Trader Joe's finds for bakers, dessert lovers, and basically anyone with a sweet tooth. Sold at $3.99 per 8-ounce container, it's approachable in both its size and price point.

Trader Joe's Vanilla Mascarpone is described by the chain as "sweetened mascarpone cheese with vanilla bean," and its ingredients are simply mascarpone cheese, vanilla extract, sugar, and vanilla bean specks. If you're unfamiliar with mascarpone, it's a fresh cow's milk cheese that's thick, rich, and highly spreadable, with a texture similar to cream cheese except with a milder, less tangy flavor. Mascarpone is traditionally used to make tiramisu, and Trader Joe's Vanilla Mascarpone would be perfect for putting a slightly sweeter twist on the classic Italian dessert.