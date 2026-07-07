I Pick Up A Pack Of This Limited-Time Trader Joe's Beverage When I Want A Unique Summer Sip
When I think of summer beverages, lemonade comes to mind — and maybe, just maybe, an iced coffee. Well, if you want something with a unique flavor profile, consider the Sparkling Orange Flavored Espresso Tonic. This returning item to the Trader Joe's roster is a limited-time only flavor. When I went to my store, they had just received them, otherwise I would have included it in my TJ's summer drinks taste test if it had been available at the time.
This flavored espresso tonic is perfect for poolside sipping or enjoying on a hot day. It's crisp, cold, and refreshing, with a mellow hit of espresso, a burst of orange, and a lingering sweet touch. The tonic water element isn't extremely noticeable, just its sweetness — though, if you prefer that, here are some tonic water brands you may enjoy. Each can of the TJ's offering has 42 milligrams of caffeine, so it can give you an energy boost without making you feel jittery.
While some wish it had more caffeine, I think it serves its purpose. The lower caffeine level makes it ideal for a midday beverage when a full-strength coffee is out of the question (it'd keep me up all night). On that same note, it could be a great option for those sensitive to caffeine, but who still want a tasty espresso drink. And no, this "tonic" does not contain alcohol. A pack of four 8.45-ounce drinks costs $3.99 — finding a $1 espresso drink is no easy feat these days.
What others have to say about Trader Joe's Orange Flavored Espresso Tonic
Online, many have compared the Sparkling Orange Flavored Espresso Tonic to a chocolate orange. Now, I wouldn't say I pick up the chocolate, but I understand the idea — it's still an earthy, sweet, citrusy blend of flavors. The espresso and orange are a surprising duo (one that some can't muster up the courage to try), but they pair well together if you're open to the combination. The tonic water's sweetness balances the bolder flavors out, too. Others have likened it to an affogato with orange gelato. I have also seen some compared it to soda but with espresso added in.
Fans on one Reddit thread noted that they quite enjoyed the canned drink, with one user noting that it was "a tad bit sweet but still refreshing." Of course, the beverage has also produced some major fans. "Would have bought a lifetime supply if I had known they were seasonal," one Instagram commenter posted in response to a 2025 photo of the drink pack. Another user added: "I would buy these every week forever; please make permanent!!!"
This drink is best served cold straight from the fridge — however, do not attempt to turn it into a latte. When I added milk, it immediately curdled and looked most unpleasant. (Although, I still drank it.) Some suggest adding vanilla cold foam on top, which would probably work a lot better. The flavors may not appeal to everyone, which is one of the major reasons why I'd consider it a 2026 TJ's hidden gem. Try pairing it with some scrumptious Trader Joe's summer snacks and take the tonic on your next picnic in the sun.