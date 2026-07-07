I Pick Up A Pack Of This Limited-Time Trader Joe's Beverage When I Want A Unique Summer Sip

When I think of summer beverages, lemonade comes to mind — and maybe, just maybe, an iced coffee. Well, if you want something with a unique flavor profile, consider the Sparkling Orange Flavored Espresso Tonic. This returning item to the Trader Joe's roster is a limited-time only flavor. When I went to my store, they had just received them, otherwise I would have included it in my TJ's summer drinks taste test if it had been available at the time.

This flavored espresso tonic is perfect for poolside sipping or enjoying on a hot day. It's crisp, cold, and refreshing, with a mellow hit of espresso, a burst of orange, and a lingering sweet touch. The tonic water element isn't extremely noticeable, just its sweetness — though, if you prefer that, here are some tonic water brands you may enjoy. Each can of the TJ's offering has 42 milligrams of caffeine, so it can give you an energy boost without making you feel jittery.

While some wish it had more caffeine, I think it serves its purpose. The lower caffeine level makes it ideal for a midday beverage when a full-strength coffee is out of the question (it'd keep me up all night). On that same note, it could be a great option for those sensitive to caffeine, but who still want a tasty espresso drink. And no, this "tonic" does not contain alcohol. A pack of four 8.45-ounce drinks costs $3.99 — finding a $1 espresso drink is no easy feat these days.