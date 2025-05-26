20 Best Trader Joe's Snacks For Your Summer Picnic

When you need to arm yourself with an array of snacks for any occasion, where do you turn? If your mind first goes to Trader Joe's, we are one. The nationwide chain has carved out a delightful little niche for itself in the grocery industry, and it's one I nestle into whenever I'm at a loss for what to eat. Perusing the aisles at my local store offers an endless source of culinary inspiration, and the snack aisle is one of the most dangerous — given the ubiquitous unique, store-brand products, it's hard not to load up my cart with snacks alone.

As we head into warm-weather months, outdoor gatherings are a must, and picnics are a go-to social activity that can be enjoyed by all ages. Great picnics call for great snacks, making Trader Joe's an obvious place to load up your picnic basket. And if you want to make your picnic blanket a place of elegance and elevation, the grocer comes in especially handy — the expansive collection of deluxe snacks will make any picnic a covetable affair. I browsed the snack aisle at my Trader Joe's and walked out with a whopping 20 snacks that I thought would be perfect picnic treats, based both on taste and aesthetics.