20 Best Trader Joe's Snacks For Your Summer Picnic
When you need to arm yourself with an array of snacks for any occasion, where do you turn? If your mind first goes to Trader Joe's, we are one. The nationwide chain has carved out a delightful little niche for itself in the grocery industry, and it's one I nestle into whenever I'm at a loss for what to eat. Perusing the aisles at my local store offers an endless source of culinary inspiration, and the snack aisle is one of the most dangerous — given the ubiquitous unique, store-brand products, it's hard not to load up my cart with snacks alone.
As we head into warm-weather months, outdoor gatherings are a must, and picnics are a go-to social activity that can be enjoyed by all ages. Great picnics call for great snacks, making Trader Joe's an obvious place to load up your picnic basket. And if you want to make your picnic blanket a place of elegance and elevation, the grocer comes in especially handy — the expansive collection of deluxe snacks will make any picnic a covetable affair. I browsed the snack aisle at my Trader Joe's and walked out with a whopping 20 snacks that I thought would be perfect picnic treats, based both on taste and aesthetics.
Citterio Salumi Pronti
If you want to add a charcuterie moment to your picnic without building your own spread, Trader Joe's has several pre-packaged options that can help. Citterio Salumi Pronti is a one option that contains Genoa salame and provolone cheese. This offers a super easy, widely palatable charcuterie element perfect for any picnic, especially for those who don't appreciate the more potent flavors that some salami and cheese can take on. The salame has a nicely salted, gentle smoky profile, while the provolone is neutral and mild (I could have appreciated a sharper provolone, but that's just me). Each small round is thick-cut and similarly sized, so the duo is easy to eat as a pair. It is hearty and satisfying but not overbearing.
Apple Chip Duo
Trader Joe's Apple Chip Duo is one of the best cheap, healthy snacks you can buy at Trader Joe's. I love apple chips and this version delivers on everything I look for in this nutritious and convenient snack. The chips are packed with a wealth of bright flavor, especially the green apples that are tangy with a slight lemon appeal. Texturally, they have a pleasant crunch without being hard or tough. Best of all (for me, anyway), biting into one tastes like autumn and evokes images of traipsing through an apple orchard. It's really hard to stop eating these once you've started, so I would recommend getting at least a couple of bags for your picnic.
Lemon Zest Madeleine Cookies
Any madeleine fans in the house? I'm always skeptical about packaged versions of the cookie, but Trader Joe's Lemon Zest Madeleine Cookies are an instant hit. For starters, they immediately smell lemony upon opening the package. They also deliver in flavor — they taste bright and lemony, and if you're a fan of citrus in the warmer months, these are the perfect summer cookie offering. Additionally, I was impressed by the light and airy texture, as I was worried they would be dry. They're moist and flavorful, though I will caution you from buying them too far in advance — they expire relatively quickly, so don't stock up more than a few days before your planned event (and, yes, you should obviously buy multiple).
Meyer Lemon Cookie Thins
Another bright, zesty, lemony bake worthy of a spot on your picnic blanket comes in this box of Trader Joe's Meyer Lemon Cookie Thins. True to their name, the cookies are paper-thin and offer up a delightful, light crisp. Even better, despite their thinness, they still pack a bold lemon flavor that you can't mistake for anything else. Honestly, I mostly love these for their versatility — I'd use them to top and garnish all my bakes or to dip in any number of sweet accompaniments. Make lemon curd cookie sandwiches, crumble them atop a lemon cheesecake, or dip them in your afternoon tea. However you (or your picnic guests) decide to consume these, take my word for it — they don't disappoint.
Sesame Sticks
Trader Joe's Sesame Sticks are a self-explanatory addition to this list if you've ever had them. As a personal favorite of mine, I'll stick them in any TJ's roundup where they can fit, but here's why they were a shoo-in in for this list in particular: They're neutral enough to be paired with pretty much anything, and they're health-conscious enough to munch on without too much worry (they have a decent amount of saturated fat but no sugar to speak of). Plus, they ask for no accompaniments. The sesame sticks are salty and savory with a delightful nutty kick, and I adore their crunch. One bag is big enough to satisfy a small group and it's an inexpensive, sensible buy that's sure to become a favorite if it isn't already.
Cheddar Cheese Sticks
No, these aren't your average garden-variety, refrigerator-section cheese sticks — Trader Joe's Cheddar Cheese Sticks are a crunchy, shelf-stable, elevated version of the classic lunchbox snack. I've adored these for a while, and this box was one of my first grabs when shopping for this roundup. The cheese sticks are thin, crunchy, and salty, with an aesthetic appeal that will effortlessly elevate the look of any plate without breaking your wallet. The cheddar is flavorful, sharp, and begging to be paired with a smooth and creamy dip. They're yummy and satisfying to eat, sure, but the added aesthetic appeal can't be overstated. I'd feel so elegant coming to a picnic sporting an opened box of these in a napkin-lined wicker basket.
Pretzel Slims
Ah, the ubiquitous pretzel — an endlessly enjoyable snack staple that's hard to get wrong. Trader Joe's has managed to make its Thin & Crunchy Pretzel Slims an exceptional addition to other market offerings. This is another pick chosen especially for its versatility, and you'll be perfectly satisfied eating them solo or alongside hummus or tzatziki. I've had lots of pretzel thins, but I like TJ's take in particular. Not only are they amply salty, but they also have a deep, malty flavor and are wonderfully crunchy to boot. If I had to pick one snack to pair with an array of dips, it would undoubtedly be these pretzel thins.
Passion Fruit Rounds
While there are definitely some gummy candies you shouldn't buy at Trader Joe's, the Passion Fruit Rounds don't fall into that category, though I was dubious about them at first. When I opened the bag, I thought these might not make the list. Mine came completely stuck together into one giant, gummy mass, but they were surprisingly easy to peel apart. Once you separate each piece, you're given gorgeous, thin discs, somewhat akin to fruit leather. Moreover, I absolutely adore their flavor. It's bright, juicy, and very true to the passion fruit, with a nice balance between tangy and sweet notes that let the fruit's flavor shine. This snack offers an elevated take on gummy fruit snacks that'll be hard to stop munching on once you start.
Stroopwafel Minis
Stroopwafels, if you can get your hands on them, are an obvious choice for a picnic. The Dutch sweet treat is characterized by its waffle-pressed cookie thins that lovingly envelop a creamy caramel center. While I can't say Trader Joe's Stroopwafel Minis are quite on par with the fresh ones I've had in Amsterdam, they're pretty dang good for a packaged version. The bourbon vanilla brings some flavorful depth, and the cinnamon is apparent enough to keep cinnamon lovers pleased. If you're having a breakfast picnic or afternoon tea these are a must-grab — dip them in your tea or coffee, or even use your stroopwafels to make mini ice cream sandwiches.
Dark Chocolate Covered Mini Pretzels
In my humble opinion, Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Covered Mini Pretzels are one of the chain's best snacks for those who love sweet and salty flavors. Chocolate-covered pretzels are not a new invention, and the somewhat obvious flavor combination has seen many renditions over the years, but I really think Trader Joe's may be one of the best. If you need a snack for the elevated sweet tooth, grab this bag without hesitation. The dark chocolate is rich and decadent, while the pretzel provides the perfect salty contrast. These taste like a sophisticated, elegant sweet treat. Best of all, I like that they're bite-sized pretzels that come in a pretty big bag — I wouldn't feel the need to buy more than one for any gathering (though I certainly wouldn't blame you if you bought, say, five).
Bamba with Hazelnut Crème Filling
I know I'm late to the game here, but I'd never had Trader Joe's Hazelnut Bamba before (something which I now sorely regret). The bag immediately smells peanuty upon opening, which I adore. Another thing that immediately captured my attention was the tactile appeal. They're remarkably light and airy to hold which was surprising, as I'd assumed they'd be the opposite. When biting into one, I found that the outside was indeed light, airy, and pleasantly nutty with some earthy corn notes. Admittedly, the corn kind of threw me off at first but not in a bad way — it just added some depth I wasn't expecting. Onto the star of the show: The hazelnut filling was creamy but didn't overpower the lighter-bodied exterior. This is a well-balanced, easily munchable snack for any gathering and a must-have for your next picnic.
Snacky Clusters
So, this next snack may be a somewhat polarizing opinion, but I'll stand by Trader Joe's Snacky Clusters as a solid addition to this list. I've seen mixed opinions about this snack. Some find it downright dangerously delicious, while others think the corn chip flavor throws the whole thing off. I see where the dissenters are coming from, as each cluster is pretty heavy on the corn chip flavor, but that's not an issue for me. I love the salty-sweet contrast present in these, and I appreciate that each cluster is an ample size, so every bite feels substantial. There's sure to be a fan of these at any multi-person gathering, but if you're the only one who likes them, hey — more for you!
Fancy Cheese Crunchies
How could I not include this snack that literally has the word "fancy" in its name? I had a few crunchy Cheetos-adjacent options for this list, but I chose Trader Joe's Fancy Cheese Crunchies because of the elevated appeal. However, if you don't like truffle, go for the other kind instead — the aromatic truffle flavors don't try to hide here (but don't worry, they're not off-puttingly perfumey). If you (like me) love anything truffle-flavored, you'll adore these. The texture is airy and crunchy, and not at all too heavy or overbearing. White cheese warms up the snack while tempering some of its truffle appeal. Plus, I'm of the opinion that the bag is attractive enough not to warrant transferring these bad boys into another vessel.
Strawberry Baton Wafer Cookies
I snatched this small canister off the shelf without a second thought (judging purely on aesthetic appeal), and I'm happy I did. Not only are Trader Joe's Strawberry Baton Wafer Cookies housed in a cute-as-a-button package, but they also turned out to be a rather substantial snack. Each baton is actually surprisingly heavy, and they are all absolutely gorgeous. They're also delicious, though somewhat cloying. I could see this being a polarizing pick for anyone opposed to saccharinity. However, they're sure to be favorites for some of the guests, including me. I particularly loved the light wafer crunch contrasted with the creamy strawberry center.
Kettle Cooked Olive Oil Potato Chips
Being me, I had to include some potato chips on the list. The snack is undeniably my absolute favorite, and it's tantamount to sin to pass them up in my book. Trader Joe's Kettle Cooked Olive Oil Potato Chips are no exception to this rule. I love these, and I have for a while — the flavor of olive oil offers savory appeal, and I especially like that these don't cut up my mouth as much as thicker-cut kettle chips often do (they still give that satisfying crunch, though). These also don't taste oily like some other kettle-cooked chips I've had, and even though you can taste the olive oil, the chips are neutral enough to pair with lots of different dips.
These Sprinkles Walk Into A Sandwich Cookie
I should preface this by saying that I'm incredibly picky about my store-bought baked goods. I'll never grab packaged cookies off the shelf (with Oreos being the sole exception), but something about Trader Joe's These Sprinkles Walk Into A Sandwich Cookie called to me, and I decided to give them a try. I both love and hate that I did. The good news? These are downright scrumptious. The bad news? I really, really want to eat the whole box in one sitting. I expected something soft, cakey, and cloying; instead, I got a buttery shortbread cookie that boasted some great structure with a thin layer of flavorful buttercream frosting in the center. The cookie is extraordinarily well balanced; moreover, the sprinkles present throughout were a fun addition (plus, they're cute).
Elevated Mixed Nuts
This can of nuts is far from the worst nut purchase you can make at Trader Joe's – in fact, I'd dare to say it's among the best. I especially like the simplicity and textural contrast of this particular mix. These nuts are just roasted and salted with no other flavors added, so you'll get some purity here that other overly-flavored nut mixes forego. The proportions of each nut type are well-balanced, and they appear in pretty equal amounts. Cashews and pecans are soft and buttery, almonds offer some crunch, and macadamia nuts sit somewhere in between. This is another health-conscious snack that many guests would appreciate pulling out of a picnic basket.
Cinnamon Sugar Pink Lady Apple Chips
For starters, Trader Joe's Cinnamon Sugar Pink Lady Apple Chips are gorgeous, and I got a strange, small delight from finding a stem inside the bag. If you've ever thought that baked apples would make a great snack, this bag is probably what you were picturing. The pink lady apples are incredibly flavorful and slightly tangy, while cinnamon sugar provides some warming sweetness and makes the bag effortlessly munchable. If you're planning on sharing, I would make sure to buy several packages. The bag is fairly light and sure to be gone in the blink of an eye.
Chili & Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips
Obviously, I had to include this fan favorite. If you want a snack that everyone at your picnic already loves, Trader Joe's Chili & Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips are a no-brainer. For starters, something about them being made in this distinctive rolled shape increases the appeal tenfold. As if the roll traps all the flavor in the interior of a delightfully crispy shell. This makes these chips thick, crunchy, and easy to snack on. Second (and most importantly), their flavor packs a punch, with the chili-inspired heat finding a good balance with the perfect amount of zesty lime flavors. If you haven't had these before, you should know they're pretty hot for a chip. Personally, I can't eat more than a couple at a time. That said, they're still crazy good and flavorful.
Almond Windmill Cookies
You have to like almond flavor to like Trader Joe's Almond Windmill Cookies, but if you do, you'll be delighted by this sweet treat. They're nutty, with a potent flavor that's heavy on the almond. Though I loved it, I could see some being turned off by their distinct taste. Perhaps my favorite thing about these may be the crumbly texture. Each cookie is buttery with a shortbread tenderness to it, and the light dusting of sugar on top is just the icing on the proverbial cake. Even if everyone fills up on all the other snacks at your picnic, these will make a valuable visual addition.
Methodology
To compile this list, I scoured the aisles of my Trader Joe's for any sweet and savory snacks that appeared to deserve a place on the fanciest picnic blanket. All of the chosen snacks look and taste great and will give a sophisticated vibe to any picnic. Had I tried any that I didn't enjoy, they wouldn't have made this list. Fortunately, the 20 products I left the store with were all crowd-pleasers.
Each of these snacks is easy to display in an attractive way, whether you pour them into a bowl or line a platter with a few different choices. They're also bite-sized and easily snackable. I picked a wide selection sure to appeal to a crowd — if you came to a picnic armed with all of these snacks, there's sure to be something for everyone to munch on. Of course, there are other snacks beyond what I chose (for example, I didn't even mention the store's dried fruit selection), so feel free to explore outside this selection as well!