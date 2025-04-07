Don't Even Bother Buying This Trader Joe's Candy

There are tons of deliciously unique desserts to pick up at Trader Joe's if you're not in the mood for candy, from salted maple ice cream to tiramisu torte. But, if you're really craving something sweet and simple, the Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups were our number one pick. Tasting Table even found that they outclassed traditional Reese's, with our taster noting the luxurious, velvety texture of the chocolate and the deep peanut flavor of the filling. And if you want another fruit gummy, try the Scandinavian Swimmers.

We enjoyed the firmness of the gummy and its refreshing, not-too-sweet taste. The fun shapes add a little more intrigue, and you'll likely find yourself charmed by them, too. Whatever the case, there's really no need to make a grab for Trader Joe's worst candy. This behemoth of a store has plenty of other treats to satisfy your sweet tooth instead. In fact, it's worth noting that when one Redditor sat down to list their favorite gummy candies from the store, Sweet and Deliciously Fruity Gummy Candies didn't even make the cut.