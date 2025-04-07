Don't Even Bother Buying This Trader Joe's Candy
When it comes to Trader Joe's, Tasting Table has ranked its prepared foods, its snacks, and even its bagged popcorn flavors. We've also looked at the grocery giant's alcoholic offerings and its most popular items more generally too. If you have a sweet tooth, Tasting Table ranked 20 different Trader Joe's candies from worst to best. Sadly, the Sweet and Deliciously Fruity Gummy Candies came in dead last. It's not that they're the nastiest thing ever, since all candy is good candy. Rather, these gummies simply don't stack up next to Trader Joe's many other delicious sweet treats.
Simply put, they're just completely forgettable. Trader Joe's Sweet and Deliciously Fruity Gummy Candies taste much like any other chewy, soft, fruity gummy candy out there. Reviewer What's Good at Trader Joe's pointed to the artificial flavor of the watermelon gummy in particular, which sets it apart from more natural picks and won't appeal to those who prefer a true to life fruit taste. They're simple in their sweetness, so if you want a more complex treat, you won't find it here. But if you want something tried and true, it's a fine enough fruity gummy to satiate any cravings for them that you may have.
What candy is worth adding to your shopping cart instead?
There are tons of deliciously unique desserts to pick up at Trader Joe's if you're not in the mood for candy, from salted maple ice cream to tiramisu torte. But, if you're really craving something sweet and simple, the Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups were our number one pick. Tasting Table even found that they outclassed traditional Reese's, with our taster noting the luxurious, velvety texture of the chocolate and the deep peanut flavor of the filling. And if you want another fruit gummy, try the Scandinavian Swimmers.
We enjoyed the firmness of the gummy and its refreshing, not-too-sweet taste. The fun shapes add a little more intrigue, and you'll likely find yourself charmed by them, too. Whatever the case, there's really no need to make a grab for Trader Joe's worst candy. This behemoth of a store has plenty of other treats to satisfy your sweet tooth instead. In fact, it's worth noting that when one Redditor sat down to list their favorite gummy candies from the store, Sweet and Deliciously Fruity Gummy Candies didn't even make the cut.