The Worst Nuts To Buy At Trader Joe's, According To Our Taste Test

Trader Joe's does a lot of things right. It has some ridiculously good snacks, hyper-popular foods, and tasty treats for the gluten-free folks among us. It even does nuts well, if you're the kind of person who loves snacking on a handful of almonds or cashews. In fact, we took a look at 12 of Trader Joe's nut-based snacks, all so we could give you the lowdown on the worst and the best that Trader Joe's has to offer. According to our taster, the absolute worst Trader Joe's nuts you could buy are the Crispy Crunchy Coated Peanuts.

Setting aside the crunch factor, which was actually pretty good, everything else about this snack falls a little flat. These peanuts are based on Mexican cacahuates japonéses, and they don't do the dish much justice. They're overly sweet and missing that delicious, roasted depth of flavor we all know and love from a good peanut snack. The peanuts themselves are pretty soft, too, making for a funky contrast between the interior and its crunchy outer shell. Overall, this is a bland flop that really isn't good for much outside of mindless munching.