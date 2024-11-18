Trader Joe's Absolute Best Dried Fruit Is Sweet And Spicy

With everything from red papaya to passion fruit rounds, and freeze dried berries to soft Turkish figs, TJ's has a way of taking all of your favorite fruit and turning it into a lightweight, chewy, shelf-stable snack. They're essentially nature's gummy candies — and while everyone has their personal favorite, our taste testers are pretty adamant about which one they think is the very best. In Tasting Table's ranking of Trader Joe's dried fruit, they found that the winner was one that was both sweet and spicy: the Chile Seasoned Dried Mango.

Spicy might not be everyone's forte, but if it's yours, you're sure to be pleasantly surprised by Trader Joe's Chile Seasoned Dried Mango. While a lot of spicy snacks seem to cater to those with weak stomachs, these small mangos don't hold back one bit. Coated evenly from end to end in a red, powdery substance consisting of chile powder, salt, cane sugar, and citric acid, Trader Joe's Chile Seasoned Dried Mango invokes all the flavors of a mango street vendor, without any of the dribbly mess. Although you definitely should continue to support your local mango person, there are other pros to opting for these dried fruit snacks.

Trader Joe's says the Kent mangos used in their Chile Seasoned Dried Mangos come straight from Mexico, and they're picked and dried at peak ripeness. The specific variety is ideal for drying, giving them a noticeably juicy and bold flavor that perfectly compliments the added kick of the chili powder.

