7 Best Trader Joe's Summer Beverages To Buy In 2026, And 4 To Skip
While you're at Trader Joe's grabbing snacks and meals, you might as well stock up on some tasty beverages, too. I hunt for new and limited-time Trader Joe's items every week because I need a little something to feel alive. Strolling the aisles of TJ's for food and drinks seems to do it for me.
Last visit, I went in with a mission to try as many new or summery offerings as possible. As you plan your seasonal parties and festivities, you might need some thirst-quenchers to cool off with, so I tested a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic options. Below, I'll take you through a selection of juices, cocktails, spirits, and other sippers.
The items I feel are worth purchasing were flavorful, they tasted as advertised, and they're a great option for all sorts of entertaining, from parties to cookouts. Meanwhile, if a product had a flavor or quality issue, I've listed it as one to skip. This roundup starts non-alcoholic beverages before moving on to the alcoholic options, so you can easily jump to a specific section.
Buy: Honeydew Cold Pressed Juice
Why not stay hydrated this summer with the limited-time Honeydew Cold Pressed Juice? Despite one 12-ounce bottle containing 19 grams of sugar, this juice doesn't come across as too sweet. It only contains two ingredients: honeydew melon juice and lemon juice. I find honeydew to be a mellower-tasting melon variety, and not as in-your-face sweet as cantaloupe or watermelon. That and the added lemon juice gives this drink a slightly tangy note, making it feel refreshing instead of cloying.
I wouldn't buy this juice all the time, but I still think it's worth trying. I drank a few ounces each day over the course of three days. Just shake it up before pouring a glass, and it's as good as new. I also think it could be tasty blended into a fruit smoothie or even used as a base for homemade ice pops. That said, I don't think that everyone will like this juice, because it has a fairly unique flavor profile. You can find Trader Joe's Honeydew Cold Pressed Juice in the refrigerated area near the milks and the other juices.
Buy: Passion Fruit Orange Guava 100% Juice Blend
Trader Joe's new Passion Fruit Orange Guava juice blend is a must-buy. It's delightfully fruity, tropical, and complex. POG juice itself has strong roots in Hawaii, so it's convenient to find the scrumptious beverage at Trader Joe's.
This is 100% fruit juice without any added sugar, water, or flavorings, so you might encounter a little bit of fibrous material, especially if you let it sit and settle. I gently shake the can before drinking to help incorporate any pulp, and then swirl it again once I'm about halfway through.
The guava comes through the strongest, but there's a touch of tangy complexity from passion fruit and orange. This is sure to be a hit for any age group — it has captivating packaging, and the flavors are sweet enough to appeal to children yet interesting enough for adults to enjoy, too. A box contains four 8.45-ounce cans, so you might need to buy a few if you're hosting a summer get-together. This would also taste great in a mimosa or tropical sangria. Alternatively, try freezing some to make ice pops, or add a splash of sparkling water to create fizzy POG juice.
Skip: Watermelon Lemonade Sparkling Water
The "ade" part of "lemonade" implies some level of sweetness, but in Trader Joe's Watermelon Lemonade Sparkling Water, it just tastes like lemon. If anything, this drink should be called "Watermelon Lemon." I enjoy plain sparkling water and don't need additional sweeteners, so this is not a major problem, but I would argue the name is somewhat misleading.
The main issue I can't get past is the watermelon flavor, which starts off interesting but quickly becomes unpleasantly odd. While the drink is made with natural flavorings, it doesn't contain real fruit juice like some other sparkling waters do; if this were the case, it might taste more authentic. I love sparkling water and I wanted to like this, but there are plenty of options to choose from. Raspberry Lime came out as the top pick in Tasting Table's previous ranking of Trader Joe's sparkling waters, so I recommend getting that instead.
Buy: Organic Guava Nectar Juice
I'm a big guava fan, and I found Trader Joe's Organic Guava Nectar Juice to be a delight. This new drink is a nectar rather than a juice, which means it contains additional liquid and sweeteners, resulting in a thicker, more sugary-tasting drink. Here, white grape juice concentrate, sugar, and citric acid are added to guava puree. It's not 100% juice, but it's still a unique, flavorful beverage that's perfect for making all sorts of summery drinks.
Guava is at the forefront with its floral tropical notes, but the grape shows up toward the end of each sip. Of course, it'd be nicer if this was 100% guava puree, but you'd still likely need to dilute it with another juice. This was delicious straight from the fridge and you can feel the weighty mouthfeel of this nectar as you swallow, with the fruit pulp offering an extra textural dimension. As one Redditor puts it, "It tastes like that vacation in Mexico I had over 20 years ago." This would be great to serve as a mixer or blend into a smoothie with fresh mango.
Buy: Sparkling Lemonade
I know you can easily make sparkling lemonade by adding a splash of sparkling water to still lemonade, but sometimes it's nice to enjoy a premade drink. Trader Joe's limited-edition Sparkling Lemonade is the definition of perfection — an uplifting burst of flavor and invigorating effervescence that combine to create a tangy, sweet, and bubbly beverage that's remarkably easy to sip. A pack contains four conveniently sized 8.45-ounce cans that are a breeze to finish.
Since it's light and invigorating, I think this is one to drink sitting by the pool or while you're outside grilling, and it's ideal if other soft drinks aren't sounding appealing. Plus it doesn't feel heavy or cling to your teeth like juice might. "This is a delicious drink," shares one commenter on Instagram. "Perfect for any summer outing." I wouldn't recommend pouring it into another vessel or using it as a mixer because it softens the carbonation and the bubbles are half the fun. This is certainly worth purchasing if you want an elevated, festive-feeling lemonade.
Skip: Watermelon Cucumber Cooler
Trader Joe's Watermelon Cucumber Cooler looks and sounds like the epitome of a summer drink thank to its two ultra-refreshing titular ingredients. However, the pair don't quite work together. Rather than combining to create a thirst-quenching quality, they taste somewhat medicinal. Like a new flavor of cough syrup that makes your eyes twitch when you take a swig. The watermelon flavor almost seems overripe, like when fruit starts to taste a little fermented or rancid.
Cucumber is a good match for watermelon in theory, but the pairing doesn't work here. The cucumber juice concentrate lacks the delicate subtlety of fresh cucumber juice and instead adds a grassy, vegetal taste that doesn't jibe with the overly ripe watermelon. On top of that, it tastes too sweet thanks to the added sugar. It doesn't help that the 64-ounce bottle is enormous compared to the other juices I tried. I'm not sure I'll be able to finish it, especially as my husband wasn't a fan either. Another Tasting Table writer enjoyed it when ranking Trader Joe's juices a few years ago; however, there's speculation from fans of the drink that the recipe has changed since then, with some customers noting the watermelon flavor is more synthetic than before.
Buy: Sparkling Watermelon Juice
If you think that Trader Joe's Sparkling Watermelon Juice sounds like a good time, you'd be correct. This beverage is wonderfully bubbly and invigorating, offering a tasty spin on a classic summer fruit drink. The carbonation makes this more enjoyable than regular watermelon juice, mellowing out the sugary notes while making it feel more refreshing. The citric acid lends an almost mineral note, adding a delicious dimension that takes this fizzy juice beyond sheer sweetness.
It's a breeze to drink and tastes fantastic ice-cold out of the fridge. Pour it into a glass with ice and fresh mint for the perfect poolside sipper. I like the smaller servings, too, as I feel more inclined to finish one than I do with a typical 12-ounce can. As the primary ingredient, the watermelon flavor is evident, but you get a dose of tartness from the citrus. I like this one because it's not watermelon-flavored sparkling water, it's real watermelon juice with bubbles. I'm glad one of the Trader Joe's Crew pointed this wonderfully novel drink out to me — I'd happily buy it again.
Buy: Campanology Peach Ale
Now we've reached the alcoholic summer drink portion of this guide. Trader Joe's Campanology Peach Ale is delightfully complex and sour — it's like beer and fruit juice had a baby. The limited-time offering is a Berliner Weisse-style ale with peach puree, apple juice, and pineapple juice mixed in to create a truly memorable drink.
I have tried plenty of fruit beers, but this one has a stronger fruit flavor than most. Don't be fooled, though; this clocks in at a fairly hefty 7% ABV. I found the fruitiness continues to develop once you've opened the can and the carbonation begins to settle, but you could speed up the process by pouring it into a beer glass. Either way, this fresh-tasting brew makes for an ideal summer sipper when heavier, more intense beers seem out of the question.
Peach Ale is an enticing option for those who don't like regular beer, and it could be good to share at a party if you want something that stands out. The refreshing fruit additions brighten the overall flavor, making it a great summer libation. Beer fans note that it is definitely on the sweeter side, but many complement the peach flavor, remarking how it doesn't take away from the ale's clean wheat body.
Skip: Panama Rum
This limited-time spirit hails from Panama, where it's aged in ex-bourbon barrels and finished in ex-wine casks. Therefore, it already has a notably different flavor profile than white rum. Trader Joe's Panama Rum is technically a new release, but it's also kind of a returning product. Trader Joe's sold the same spirit two years ago as a five-year-old rum. Now, the batch is seven-years-old, so its flavors have had even longer to deepen and evolve. The re-release has a complex, potent bourbon-like flavor on the palate with a noticeable alcohol burn in the finish.
Panama Rum may taste more palatable in a citrus-forward Mai Tai cocktail with fruit juices and liqueurs, but it doesn't make a pleasant sipper. That said, it has a reasonable base flavor for mixed drinks and suave packaging that could make it a good addition to your home bar. I agree with the online chatter that it's ultimately a mediocre rum that wouldn't be worth buying at all if it were more expensive. However, at just $14.99 a bottle, one should temper their expectations. Not every review is negative, but I don't think it's worth the risk: Play it safe and skip it.
Buy: Tazmin Breeze New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc
Trader Joe's is known for having a pretty solid selection of affordable wines, and the Tazmin Breeze New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc is one of them. It has a mild floral sweetness along with notes of citrus and tropical fruits, and a touch of minerality that make it easy to sip.
This new wine would be ideal for sipping with friends on a warm evening, catching up outdoors in the yard or on the patio. It's light and refreshing, and the aftertaste doesn't stick to your tongue like it might with a tannic red wine. This wine was also featured on Tasting Table's list of the best Trader Joe's products in May 2026. And $4.99 per bottle is impressively competitive given it hails all the way from New Zealand. I've seen people online claim they paid $6.99, so perhaps the price varies by location; even so, it's still a fantastic bargain. Customers have called it bright, refreshing, and amazing value for a five-dollar vino. This one tastes best right out of the fridge.
Skip: Orange Mimosa Wine Cocktail
Trader Joe's showed off its new Orange Mimosa Wine Cocktail in the May 2026 Fearless Flyer, but I have to say that I'm not a huge fan. It's not bad for a store-bought mimosa, but I still don't think it's worth buying.
First of all, mimosa recipes are highly personal. While most cocktails require very specific measurements, I find that mimosas come down to personal preferences. Some people prefer a tiny drop of orange juice in their cocktail, while others prefer it to dominate the sparkling wine.
You don't get to control the flavor profile with this product; you get what you get. And what I got was a bit too sweet for my taste. I like mine with a lighter OJ and more sparkling wine. Also, mimosas are one of the easiest cocktails to make since you're just combining two ingredients, and don't have to do any muddling, shaking, or serving over ice. I don't see the need to buy a premade mimosa that's not been tailored to my liking. This one isn't bad — I'm sure it has its fans, and it could be a fun brunch bottle, but I'm not going to buy it again.
Methodology
I visited my local Trader Joe's and bought all of the above products in one visit, sampling a little of everything in one afternoon. Most items could be resealed and refrigerated to enjoy again later, but I polished off the canned drinks with my family. Most of the beverages were pretty tasty, but I only considered something a "buy" if it was flavorful, delivered on the tasting notes it claimed to, and seemed like a good option for a summer party. If the item has flavor or quality issues, was poor value for money, or didn't seem suitable for a gathering, I considered it to be skippable.