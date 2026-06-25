7 Best Trader Joe's Summer Beverages To Buy In 2026, And 4 To Skip

While you're at Trader Joe's grabbing snacks and meals, you might as well stock up on some tasty beverages, too. I hunt for new and limited-time Trader Joe's items every week because I need a little something to feel alive. Strolling the aisles of TJ's for food and drinks seems to do it for me.

Last visit, I went in with a mission to try as many new or summery offerings as possible. As you plan your seasonal parties and festivities, you might need some thirst-quenchers to cool off with, so I tested a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic options. Below, I'll take you through a selection of juices, cocktails, spirits, and other sippers.

The items I feel are worth purchasing were flavorful, they tasted as advertised, and they're a great option for all sorts of entertaining, from parties to cookouts. Meanwhile, if a product had a flavor or quality issue, I've listed it as one to skip. This roundup starts non-alcoholic beverages before moving on to the alcoholic options, so you can easily jump to a specific section.