Turn Your Sangria Tropical For Your Next Pitcher

For those who like wine-based drinks, sangria makes a wonderful batched cocktail to entertain a crowd. If you're wondering what's really in sangria, the popular punch is made from a base of wine mixed with spirits and fresh fruits. Though often made with red wine, sangria is endlessly customizable and can also be prepared with white wine, rosé, or other styles. The next time you're planning to make a pitcher, try transforming a typical sangria recipe with tropical flavors. You can easily do this by changing up different elements of the cocktail including the wine, spirits, fruit, and more.

Take a citrusy white wine sangria recipe, for example. This calls for dry white wine, apples, oranges, brandy, orange liqueur, orange juice, and a topping of seltzer. Give this a tropical twist by using POG juice — that's passion fruit, orange, and guava — in place of the orange juice. Similarly, instead of a topping of plain seltzer, try a splash of pineapple soda or flavored seltzer.

You can also get creative with your choice of fruits and spirits. Try cutting up chunks of fresh mango, kiwi, and pineapple to add to the sangria. As far as spirits go, use a pineapple liqueur or a tropical flavored schnapps. The fun isn't limited to just this, though. It's easy to serve up your sangria with extra tropical flair.