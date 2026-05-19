14 Best Trader Joe's Items To Pick Up For Lunch Under $15

Trader Joe's fans answer to nicknames ranging from Joe-Mamas to Trader Raiders, and a few more "colorful" monikers. The wildly popular chain draws devoted shoppers, myself included — with no need for coupons, specials, loyalty programs, or BYGO gimmicks. In exchange for such devotion, TJs shoppers expect a few things, most importantly healthy, creative, and interesting foods at fair prices.

With that in mind, Tasting Table compiled a collection of 15 lunch options available at Trader Joe's for under $15. As a decades-long TJs shopper, I've personally tried most everything on this list, which includes grab-and-go deli items, well-rounded lunch compilations from across the store, fully cooked frozen meals microwavable in 10 minutes or less, and even grazing-plate ideas for lighter appetites.

After perusing this lunchtime intel, feel free to check out similar roundups of TJs magic, including the 15 Trader Joe's frozen meals you can prepare In five minutes and 18 hands-down best Trader Joe's finds of 2026 so far.