14 Best Trader Joe's Items To Pick Up For Lunch Under $15
Trader Joe's fans answer to nicknames ranging from Joe-Mamas to Trader Raiders, and a few more "colorful" monikers. The wildly popular chain draws devoted shoppers, myself included — with no need for coupons, specials, loyalty programs, or BYGO gimmicks. In exchange for such devotion, TJs shoppers expect a few things, most importantly healthy, creative, and interesting foods at fair prices.
With that in mind, Tasting Table compiled a collection of 15 lunch options available at Trader Joe's for under $15. As a decades-long TJs shopper, I've personally tried most everything on this list, which includes grab-and-go deli items, well-rounded lunch compilations from across the store, fully cooked frozen meals microwavable in 10 minutes or less, and even grazing-plate ideas for lighter appetites.
After perusing this lunchtime intel, feel free to check out similar roundups of TJs magic, including the 15 Trader Joe's frozen meals you can prepare In five minutes and 18 hands-down best Trader Joe's finds of 2026 so far.
Lemon Basil Pasta Salad
Here's your chance to try one of Trader Joe's tasty pasta concoctions — with plenty of zingy panache and zero warming required. It's the Lemon Basil Pasta Salad with farfalle (bow tie) pasta and asiago cheese, plus shredded spinach, zucchini, green peas, and basil "lemonette" dressing. It's plenty filling at $4.99.
Parisian-style Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Trader Joe's refrigerated section stocks freshly made sandwiches ready to go, with this Parisian-style Ham & Cheese Sandwich remaining a standby favorite. It's inspired by the French "jambon et buerre sandwich" with thick sea-salted butter, stone-ground mustard, and Gruyère cheese on a chewy baguette. It's $5.49 on it's own, but just steps away is a fully stocked soup section cradling compatible selections under $5, including creamy Tomato Feta and Kettle Cooked Chicken soups.
Caesar Salad With Grilled Salmon
The Caesar Salad with Grilled Salmon at Trader Joe's is truly a full lunch entree ready for quick or leisurely lunches. Tucked inside a single container you'll find a healthy mix of chopped kale and romaine lettuces, flakey chunks of grilled salmon, creamy Romano Caesar dressing, and crunchy Parmesan cheese crisps. You're out the door at $6.99, or top it up with an organic cold-pressed juice beverage for an extra $2.99.
Southwest Chicken Quesadillas
This two-pack of Southwest Style Chicken Quesadillas is a personal go-to for me, and it could honestly stretch to two lunches. The flour tortilla is pre-grilled and stuffed with white-meat chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, red bell and jalapeño peppers, and melty Monterey and pepper jack cheeses. It sells frozen for $4.49 and microwaves in minutes. Serve with TJs Salsa Taquera or Pico do Gallo Salsa for less than $3 extra.
Grilled Chili Lime Chicken Breast
For the ultimate versatile lunch component, pick up a packet of Trader Joe's Grilled Chili Lime Chicken Breast in the deli section for $7.99. It holds 12 ounces of boneless, skinless, cooked chicken cut into strips and seasoned with chili powder, paprika, garlic, cumin, and lime juice. Eat with a side of fully cooked organic basmati rice ($4.99 for three servings), which heats from frozen in a hot snap. Or stir into one of TJs deli soups, pasta bowls, or salads.
Lemony Chicken Orzo Soup
Here's a soup that easily takes center stage: the Trader Joe's Lemony Chicken Orzo Soup. It perches in the deli section for $4.99, bringing citrusy Greek flavors to your lunch break. Resting in the earthy, herbal, lemony broth is chunky white chicken and orzo pasta made with quinoa and rice flours. Continue the Greek theme with TJs premade Classic Greek Salad ($3.49) and some Olive Fougasse bread ($3.49), for a warm, zesty lunch at about $12 total.
Spring Vegetable Tart
This savory Spring Vegetable Tart is a relatively new, seasonal member of the Trader Joe's family, and at $9.99, you get a full lunch with all the flavors of spring. It's refrigerated and ready to heat, preferably in a real oven for the crispiest crust. The interior features goat cheese bechamel sauce, artichokes, roasted asparagus, carrots, beets, caramelized onions, and more. It's perfect for leisurely brunches or lunches, serving up to four people.
Elote Chopped Salad Kit
Here's a premade salad kit that earns a recurring spot in my own fridge, ready and waiting for fresh lunches with earthy kicks. The Elote Chopped Salad Kit at $3.99 features a mixture of chopped lettuce and cabbage, sweet Mexican-style street corn, smoked paprika, cotija cheese, smoked-paprika cornbread crumbles, and a creamy, sweet, tarty elote-inspired dressing. Add some sliced avocado or fully cooked TJs Chicken Breast Bites from the deli if desired, all for less than $15.
Chicken Tikka Masala
The Trader Joe's version of Chicken Tikka Masala is a steal at $4.79, rating right up there with saucy dishes from my favorite Indian restaurants — at a fraction of the price and time. The box holds a frozen single serving of cumin-infused basmati rice, white-meat chicken chunks, and a creamy red masala sauce. It heats in about five minutes. To round things out, add TJs tandoori naan bread (2.99 for 4 pieces).
Cheeseburger Burrito
Tasty fresh burritos hold serious sway in Trader Joe's deli, including a curious but well-loved Cheeseburger Burrito selling for $4.49. Imagine everything in a classic cheeseburger, but in a burrito — down to the ketchup, mustard, and pickle relish, mashed together with spiced ground beef, cheese, tomato, and onion. Pair with TJs Mild Homestyle Salsa Especial and Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips (2.99 each) for a total less than $12.
Maître Pierre Tarte d' Alsace
With a fancy name and fancy ingredients, Trader Joe's Maître Pierre Tarte d' Alsace is more down-to-earth than you'd imagine. The French-style flatbread is like a super-thin pizza with gloriously crunchy pastry-like crust, topped with crème fraîche, caramelized onions, thinly sliced ham, and Gruyère cheese. I've enjoyed dozens of these $5.99 treasures in my years as a TJs shopper, taking them from frozen to bubbling hot in about 8 minutes.
Greek Style Chicken Salad
Sometimes you just want old-fashioned chicken salad for lunch. Trader Joe's Greek Style Chicken Salad isn't exactly that — it's much better. For $5.49, you get a full 10-ounce container with pulled, roasted, white-meat chicken, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, onions, and Kalamata olives, mixed with aromatic dill, parsley, garlic, mayo, and lemon juice. Eat on its own or stuff into TJs ciabatta rolls for an extra $2.29 per four-roll package.
Deli Duo
Create your own grazing-plate lunch with the $3.99 Deli Duo kit of uncured Genoa salami and Provolone cheese. The nosh-and-nibble possibilities are endless, so cruise the aisles picking up things like Cosmic Crisp apples, jumbo blueberries, fresh power greens, nuts, and TJs breads or eclectic crackers such as Cranberry Raisin Toast for $4.99 or Fig & Olive Crisps for $3.99. Snag a 99¢ liter of plain or flavored sparkling water to complete your self-curated lunch.
Chicken Adobo
In true Trader Joe's style, this Filipino-style Chicken Adobo stew may be just what you need for an intriguing, deeply flavorful, belly-warming lunch. For $4.29, you get a single-serving of tangy and sweet adobo with dark-meat chicken and roasted garlic-flavored jasmine rice. It comes fully cooked and frozen, ready to microwave and eat in minutes. Lighten things up with a $3.99 cool, crisp, Sweet Chili Mango Salad Kit, which is washed, chopped, and comes with Thai-style dressing.