8 Chain Restaurant Burritos To Avoid, According To Customers

Chipotle isn't short on burrito options. Whether you're in the mood for chicken, carnitas, or plant-based sofritas, it will have something for you. In fact, when we ranked Chipotle's meatless items in March 2026, our taste tester placed Chipotle's burrito with sofritas in first. They said it was a "substantial meal," and praised the flavorful tomato salsa, but admitted that, next time, they would probably add in a few extra ingredients to make it more interesting.

Unfortunately, not all diners agree that Chipotle's burritos are worth a second trip. In fact, one Redditor even declared the chain's burritos as the "worst burrito ever made" in the r/unpopularopinion subreddit. Ouch. "They are bland, dry, and all the ingredients are cold," they said, after condemning the lack of Spanish rice and refried beans as filling options. Plenty agreed with them; with some noting that the accompanying chips are stale and others claiming that the packaging is usually soggy.

In a separate post in the r/Chipotle subreddit, another diner posted a picture of a squashed, soggy-looking burrito in a ball shape, adding that it "might be the worst burrito" they had ever received. "Burritos aren't supposed to be that wet," said one fellow Reddit user. Another replied, "I usually get poorly rolled burritos at chipotle even if I don't ask for too many ingredients." In fact, regrettably, the words "worst" and "ever" seem to be quite common underneath pictures of Chipotle burritos on Reddit. Yikes.