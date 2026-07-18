8 Chain Restaurant Burritos To Avoid, According To Customers
There's nothing like a warm, fresh burrito, loaded with high-quality, flavorful ingredients and wrapped to perfection. That's why (and we mean no shade to your cooking skills here), they're usually better in a restaurant. "Usually" is the operative word, though. While many restaurant-made burritos across the U.S. are truly delicious, some don't deliver on flavor, texture, and value in the way we want them to.
Here, we're pointing the finger at chain restaurants that seriously let people down with their burrito game. We scanned social media and online reviews to track down the chain restaurant burritos that many customers say are best avoided. Sometimes, the best thing to do is to stock up on beans, guacamole, and tortillas, fire up the stove, and make your own burrito from scratch. It's a little more effort sure, but, if these reviews are anything to go by, your tastebuds and your wallet will likely thank you.
Chipotle
Chipotle isn't short on burrito options. Whether you're in the mood for chicken, carnitas, or plant-based sofritas, it will have something for you. In fact, when we ranked Chipotle's meatless items in March 2026, our taste tester placed Chipotle's burrito with sofritas in first. They said it was a "substantial meal," and praised the flavorful tomato salsa, but admitted that, next time, they would probably add in a few extra ingredients to make it more interesting.
Unfortunately, not all diners agree that Chipotle's burritos are worth a second trip. In fact, one Redditor even declared the chain's burritos as the "worst burrito ever made" in the r/unpopularopinion subreddit. Ouch. "They are bland, dry, and all the ingredients are cold," they said, after condemning the lack of Spanish rice and refried beans as filling options. Plenty agreed with them; with some noting that the accompanying chips are stale and others claiming that the packaging is usually soggy.
In a separate post in the r/Chipotle subreddit, another diner posted a picture of a squashed, soggy-looking burrito in a ball shape, adding that it "might be the worst burrito" they had ever received. "Burritos aren't supposed to be that wet," said one fellow Reddit user. Another replied, "I usually get poorly rolled burritos at chipotle even if I don't ask for too many ingredients." In fact, regrettably, the words "worst" and "ever" seem to be quite common underneath pictures of Chipotle burritos on Reddit. Yikes.
Sombrero Mexican Food
Thanks to Blink 182, Sombrero Mexican Food, which has 16 locations across San Diego County and the surrounding area, has a pretty loyal following. If you're not a pop-punk fan, we'll briefly explain: In the band's song "Josie," vocalist Mark Hoppus sings about an imaginary girlfriend who likes to bring him Mexican food from Sombrero. Okay, now you're all caught up, let's talk about said Mexican food. Well, more specifically, the burritos.
Now, in the interest of fairness, plenty of people do say that they enjoy Sombrero's burritos, which come in several varieties, including Surf & Turf Cali, Deluxe Breakfast, and Carne Asada. But we can't ignore the complaints, either, and there are quite a few. Some say that while the chain used to be pretty reliable, its burritos have gone downhill. In fact, in r/sandiego, one diner called the menu item "overpriced" and "bland." Plenty agreed that Sombrero's was no longer worth their time, while others maintained that it was never that good in the first place.
Over on Yelp, many diners have also expressed disappointment at the quality of the chain's burritos. Some have complained that there is far too much tortilla and not enough filling, while others accused them of reducing the portions in a case of shrinkflation. A particularly scathing review called the carne asada burrito "greasy" and "nothing like the picture." They concluded, "The quality of the food has declined over the past couple months. Don't recommend."
Primos
Primos is another California chain with locations across San Diego, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange County, and Riverside. Unfortunately, just like with rival Sombrero, some of the reviews of its burritos are less than desirable.
While some enjoy the portion sizes (especially with its giant Monster Burritos), others say the filling is disappointing. In fact, one diner called it "quantity over quality" in the r/sandiego subreddit, while another said that their Primos burrito was so dry they had to throw it away. Others have accused Primos burritos of being flavorless, with little filling other than beans from a can and chewy meat.
In one rather concerning Reddit post, one user threw into question the hygiene standards at Primos, too. After suggesting that Primos had the worst burritos in San Diego, they added: "You do not want to know what goes down in that kitchen." Ominous, right?
McDonald's
When you think of McDonald's breakfast, the first foods that come to mind are probably the famous Egg McMuffins or those crispy, golden hash browns, which we ranked as the third best breakfast item at McDonald's in October 2025. But the morning choices are actually pretty varied, and alongside oatmeal, hotcakes, bagels, and biscuits, you can also grab a McDonald's sausage burrito.
Now, when our taste tester reviewed this menu item, they said it was "warm" and "filling," but noted that while the flavor was "satisfying" it was "far from authentic." They said: "Think of the sausage burrito as the best possible option when you're craving a breakfast burrito and McDonald's happens to be your only stop." So, basically, it's fine if there's nothing else, but that's as far as it goes. Seems harsh? Well, according to some other reviews, that's actually a pretty generous take.
On Reddit threads, diners say the burritos are pretty tortilla-heavy, and they're often a bit of a mess to eat, and stick to the packaging as well. Others are shocked at how small they are for the price, while some say they would actually rather eat nothing at all than resort to a McDonald's burrito. When another of our taste-testers tried a McDonald's sausage burrito in August 2025, they agreed that people should avoid it at all costs. In fact, they said they were "soggy, lumpy, and barely as long as your pointer finger."
Taco Bell
Taco Bell doesn't disappoint on burrito range. It has grilled cheese, bean, chicken, beef — you get the gist. In fact, there's a good chance you've eaten one yourself. Taco Bell is one of the most popular fast food chains in the U.S., after all. But eating a Taco Bell burrito isn't necessarily the same as enjoying one, and if you've ever been disappointed by this particular menu item, you're not alone. In fact, diners frequently complain about the chain's burritos on social media.
Complaints include: Too much tortilla, not enough flavor, not enough moisture, too greasy, and not enough cheese. Oh, and people also say they've become too small and they're overpriced. "It's almost like the burrito is cut in half but double the price," said one Redditor in a post in the r/shrinkflation subreddit that had received more than 660 upvotes at the time of writing. Another added, "This is exactly why even though I really like Taco Bell, I would rather just make my burritos at home and freeze them for later."
It's not all bad, though. In April 2026, when one of our taste testers put all of the burritos at Taco Bell to the test, they praised options like the Cantina Chicken and the Black Bean Grilled Cheese. But that said, they weren't so impressed with the Bean Burrito, the Burrito Supreme, or the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito. In fact, they said the latter was "missing any kind of freshness."
Rubio's Coastal Grill
Let's be honest, most head to Rubio's Coastal Grill, which has more than 80 locations in the U.S. (most of which are in California), for one of its Original Fish Tacos. But the chain has plenty of other menu items, including salads, loaded nachos, and quesadillas. It also has a few different burrito options, but you might want to give those a miss. According to many diners, they're simply not worth the money.
For some, the biggest issue is the small size, while others maintain that the quality has gone downhill in recent years, while the prices have gone up. In one post in the r/FoodSanDiego subreddit, one diner said that the burritos are half black beans, "which are generally disgusting," and 30% rice. "How they are in business is beyond me," they stated. Others have also criticized the rice content of Rubio's burritos, and many have noted that they are usually under-filled.
TacoTime
According to many customers, TacoTime is one of the worst Mexican chain restaurants in the U.S. So, with that in mind, you probably won't be surprised to learn that lots of diners don't have many good things to say about its burritos. The chain, which has just under 90 restaurants in the U.S., offers two kinds of burritos: Crisp and regular, and fans have heavily criticized both.
Again, one of the biggest issues for many diners is the price, which many maintain is far too steep for the quality. Others say that the TacoTime burritos have shrunk in size, and they're routinely under-filled. "I used to be able to barely fit my mouth around the burrito and have to take 2 bites, 1 per side," said one customer in the r/burritos subreddit. "Now it's one bite for the circumference of the burrito."
On Yelp, the reviews are also pretty disappointing. Diners complain about cold burritos without any melted cheese, undercooked rice, and dry ingredients without any sauce. Others didn't like that their burrito was microwaved, and one particularly cutting review calls the chicken burrito "pitiful" and "perhaps one of the most pathetic fast food burritos I've eaten."
Moe's Southwest Grill
With nearly 600 locations, Moe's Southwest Grill is a popular choice for TexMex in the U.S. The menu is stacked with options like cheesy quesadillas, crunchy tacos, loaded nachos, and other classics. But, you already know what we're going to say, don't you? Many diners say the burritos are best avoided. Sorry, Moe.
As we've seen time and time again on this list, one of the biggest problems is the price. It turns out, many don't think charging more than $16 for a burrito with ingredients like steak, guacamole, and queso is fair. To add insult to injury, many say they're pretty small now, too. "I actually drive 15 minutes out of my way to get an actual burrito the size of the old moes burrito for $6," said one Reddit user in r/moes_southwest_grill. "Moes just ain't worth it anymore and the deals aren't great anymore either."
Some claim the quality has also gone downhill at Moe's, and a few maintain they'd rather go to Chipotle (which, as a reminder, was the first entry on this list, so they must be bad) or go home. "If your fast food is so bad it makes people want to just make food, you need to do something about that," said another diner in r/moes_southwest_grill.