8 Taco Bell Burritos, Ranked

Taco Bell is one of the most innovative Mexican-inspired restaurant chains. It's constantly introducing new menu items while just as quickly retiring them, so you never quite know how long an item will stick around. Still, some fan favorites have stood the test of time, earning a permanent place on the menu. While I've been privy to try several of the brand's limited-time releases, I wanted to give the standard menu items a try — specifically, burritos. After all, I'm never one to turn down a burrito.

Taco Bell's burrito lineup is surprisingly extensive — my local spot offers eight different options. The menu ranges from simple classics like the Bean Burrito to grander options, including the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito and Cantina Chicken Burrito. Although there are plenty of ways to customize your Taco Bell order with add-ons or swaps, I decided for this ranking that I should try each burrito exactly as it comes to ensure a fair comparison based primarily on taste, texture, and overall composition. The process was fun and filling, and the results didn't turn out the way I expected. Some of the burritos I expected to fall flat turned out to be standouts. Here's how they all ranked.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.