8 Taco Bell Burritos, Ranked
Taco Bell is one of the most innovative Mexican-inspired restaurant chains. It's constantly introducing new menu items while just as quickly retiring them, so you never quite know how long an item will stick around. Still, some fan favorites have stood the test of time, earning a permanent place on the menu. While I've been privy to try several of the brand's limited-time releases, I wanted to give the standard menu items a try — specifically, burritos. After all, I'm never one to turn down a burrito.
Taco Bell's burrito lineup is surprisingly extensive — my local spot offers eight different options. The menu ranges from simple classics like the Bean Burrito to grander options, including the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito and Cantina Chicken Burrito. Although there are plenty of ways to customize your Taco Bell order with add-ons or swaps, I decided for this ranking that I should try each burrito exactly as it comes to ensure a fair comparison based primarily on taste, texture, and overall composition. The process was fun and filling, and the results didn't turn out the way I expected. Some of the burritos I expected to fall flat turned out to be standouts. Here's how they all ranked.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
8. Beefy 5-Layer Burrito
Landing in the bottom spot is Taco Bell's Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, which combines seasoned ground beef, refried beans, reduced-fat sour cream, and shredded cheddar cheese with a smother of nacho cheese sauce, all wrapped in a flour tortilla. It's hefty and filling, but as I ate it, one thing stood out: It's missing any kind of freshness. A pop of vegetables — like pico de gallo or lettuce — would go a long way in breaking up the heaviness and adding some much-needed contrast.
That said, shoutout to the nacho cheese sauce. If you're a fan (like I am), it brings a comforting quality that ties the ingredients together and makes each bite satisfying, much like a warm hug. This burrito will definitely attract those who crave an ultra-savory, cheesy meal. But for me, I tend to gravitate toward burritos with more balance and fresher flavors. The good news is that, in true Taco Bell fashion, you can easily customize it however you like.
7. Burrito Supreme
Taco Bell's Burrito Supreme features seasoned beef and refried beans rolled up in a soft flour tortilla with diced tomatoes and onions, lettuce, red sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, and shredded cheddar cheese.
This burrito didn't make a positive first impression. It was noticeably wet, with red sauce seeping out as soon as I unwrapped it. It was heavy on the refried beans and seriously lacking in ground beef, which threw off the balance. While the flavor itself was solid, the overall experience felt very boring.
The fresh tomatoes, onions, and lettuce added brightness and crunch that pushed it just slightly ahead of the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito. It also earned a few points for nostalgia, with that classic Taco Bell flavor I remember from childhood. But alas, nostalgia can only carry it so far. Between the excess moisture and uneven filling, it's not something I'd go out of my way to order again.
6. Bean Burrito
Taco Bell's Bean Burrito is a simple combination of refried beans, red sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, and diced onions. Truly, there's nothing particularly wrong with this burrito — it delivered exactly what you expect. The refried beans were smooth, well-seasoned, and satisfying, while the red sauce added a hint of tangy flavor, and the diced onions provided an enjoyable bite.
Still, it was hard to get too excited about this burrito. The general consensus from my household of tasters was, "meh." It was well-constructed, and there were no real flaws in its ingredients, but it lacked the variety and contrast of the burritos ranked above it.
Would I order it again? Probably not — but that's mainly because a little higher up on the ranking is an upgraded bean burrito that's not only more flavorful but also priced lower for a better bang for your buck. However, if you want to give this burrito a try, request the "Make it Grilled" option to add more textural contrast and flavor.
5. Cheesy Double Beef Burrito
Unlike the Bean Burrito, the Cheesy Double Beef Burrito has a lot going on, which makes it far more interesting to eat, both texturally and flavor-wise. It features double the seasoned beef, seasoned rice, warm nacho cheese sauce, crunchy fiesta strips, a blend of mozzarella, pepper jack, and cheddar cheeses, and reduced-fat sour cream.
I enjoyed this burrito, which was one of the most visually appealing, too, thanks to the pops of color from the seasoned rice, fiesta strips, and layers of orange-hued cheese. I'm usually not a big fan of ground beef in my burritos, so I didn't expect to love the "double beef" situation here, but it worked surprisingly well. The flavors came together, likely because the beef was well-seasoned and balanced by the ooey, gooey nacho cheese sauce, which always delivers for me.
The spice level was present but not overwhelming, and the crunchy tortilla strips added nice textural contrast. I also appreciated that it had the right balance in terms of moisture — it wasn't soggy, wet, or messy to eat. It's a satisfying burrito priced at $2.99, so you can feel good about spending just a few bucks.
4. Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito
You may think the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito is simply a copy of the chain's Bean Burrito with a couple of extras thrown in, but it's a much more interesting upgrade than that. While it still starts with refried beans, it uses a creamy jalapeño sauce instead of red sauce and piles on warm nacho cheese sauce instead of shredded cheddar. Add in some seasoned rice, and you get a burrito that's far heartier and more flavorful than the standard Bean Burrito. The result is a creamy, slightly spicy vegetarian burrito that's seriously yummy.
This burrito edged out the Cheesy Double Beef Burrito for two reasons: First, it's more in line with what I tend to order because I'm not a huge ground beef burrito eater. Secondly, it's a great value. Compared to the $2.69 Bean Burrito, it costs $1.99. I call that a steal.
3. Grilled Cheese Burrito
It's easy to think that Taco Bell's Grilled Cheese Burrito is pretty straightforward based on its name, but there's a lot more going on here than you might expect. A grilled flour tortilla is packed with seasoned ground beef, nacho cheese sauce, rice, crunchy fiesta strips, creamy chipotle sauce, and reduced-fat sour cream. Not to mention a blend of mozzarella, pepper jack, and cheddar cheeses, with even more cheese grilled on top. As you can imagine, this burrito is full of texture, visually appealing, and filling.
Upon unwrapping this burrito, I worried that the exterior layer of grilled cheese might make it too greasy to handle, but it turned out far less messy than expected. The best burritos balance flavor and texture, and this one delivered, with all the components melding really well. This burrito easily outranked the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito because its flavor profile was far richer and more dynamic. The creamy chipotle sauce, in particular, gave this burrito a mouthwatering taste that tied everything together with a smoky, tangy kick that helped it earn a spot near the top.
2. Black Bean Grilled Cheese Burrito
The Black Bean Grilled Cheese Burrito is essentially a meatless take on the Grilled Cheese Burrito. It swaps black beans for the seasoned beef, but everything else stays the same. The standard version is hard to beat, but as someone who enjoys beans, I was excited to give this one a try.
Turned out, the black beans took things up a notch in a bold, unexpected way by bringing a deeper, more developed flavor along with a satisfying, hearty texture. The beans added just the right amount of chew and richness, pairing well with the smoky chipotle sauce and the crunch from the red tortilla strips. I didn't miss meat one bit. This burrito is an excellent fast-food vegetarian option and one of the most satisfying burritos on the menu.
1. Cantina Chicken Burrito
I'm a big fan of Taco Bell's Cantina Chicken menu, and the burrito is one of its best items. In fact, the Cantina Chicken Burrito impressed me enough to land in first place. It features the brand's Cantina Chicken paired with avocado ranch and creamy chipotle sauce, plus lettuce, purple cabbage, pico de gallo, and cheddar cheese. An order comes with a packet of avocado verde salsa, though I didn't use it for the tasting.
The Cantina Chicken Burrito took the top spot because it checked off every box I was looking for. Its taste was delicious, and the texture was excellent, with crisp lettuce and crunchy purple cabbage offering a nice contrast to the tender chicken. The pico de gallo added moisture, brightness, and acidity, while the tender, slow-roasted meat delivered boatloads of juicy, savory flavor. The filling-to-tortilla ratio was also spot-on, so each bite was balanced. And even though it was the most expensive burrito of the group at $6.99, I would absolutely order it again.
Methodology
I purchased every burrito available at my local Taco Bell store and tasted them on the same day, one after another. I ordered them as-is — no swaps or add-ons — to ensure a fair comparison. I also skipped adding any Taco Bell sauces (as tempting as they were), so each burrito could stand on its own.
My rankings were primarily based on taste and texture, while also taking into account the overall composition of the burrito. And just as important? Whether I'd order it again. I factored in price when it felt relevant — like the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, which is a steal for such a delicious item.