I Tried Taco Bell's Fan-Created California Crunchwrap — And It's A Heavy Hitter

Taco Bell is putting its fans in the driver's seat — and one creation in particular is about to take the national spotlight: Meet the California Crunchwrap, one of three winning creations from the fast food chain's first-ever Fan Style Menu. Launched in July 2025, Fan Style is a digital feature that lets users build, name, and share their custom orders directly through the Taco Bell app. When other users order those creations, the original creator earns reward points — and as an item's popularity rises, so does the chance for it to make an appearance on Taco Bell's national menu. It's the brand's boldest fan-driven innovation yet.

Tasting Table was invited to Taco Bell's headquarters in Irvine, California, to give Brock's creation, the California Crunchwrap, a try ahead of its nationwide launch. Chosen from more than 40,000 submissions, Brock's California Crunchwrap is a spin that balances indulgence and freshness in each bite. Wondering if this fan-made creation is worth the hype? Here's all you need to know.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.