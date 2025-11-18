I Tried Taco Bell's Fan-Created California Crunchwrap — And It's A Heavy Hitter
Taco Bell is putting its fans in the driver's seat — and one creation in particular is about to take the national spotlight: Meet the California Crunchwrap, one of three winning creations from the fast food chain's first-ever Fan Style Menu. Launched in July 2025, Fan Style is a digital feature that lets users build, name, and share their custom orders directly through the Taco Bell app. When other users order those creations, the original creator earns reward points — and as an item's popularity rises, so does the chance for it to make an appearance on Taco Bell's national menu. It's the brand's boldest fan-driven innovation yet.
Tasting Table was invited to Taco Bell's headquarters in Irvine, California, to give Brock's creation, the California Crunchwrap, a try ahead of its nationwide launch. Chosen from more than 40,000 submissions, Brock's California Crunchwrap is a spin that balances indulgence and freshness in each bite. Wondering if this fan-made creation is worth the hype? Here's all you need to know.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What is the California Crunchwrap?
Brock's California Crunchwrap is a fan-crafted twist on Taco Bell's iconic Crunchwrap Supreme. Instead of the usual seasoned ground beef, Brock's version uses grilled steak, then adds seasoned fries — a nod to California's popular California burrito style — along with guacamole and layers of lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream, all wrapped in a crunchy corn tostada.
You may expect that the creator of the California Crunchwrap hails from the namesake state, but in fact, Brock is from Michigan — and he's been a Crunchwrap loyalist for years. The idea behind his creation came from a simple experiment. "I kept seeing people in California add fries to their burritos, so one day I tried it in a Crunchwrap instead — and it just worked," said Brock in a press release. "Now it's my new Taco Bell staple, and I can't wait for people everywhere to try it." Thanks to the Fan Style program, his California Crunchwrap is headed to Taco Bell locations nationwide while supplies last.
When is the California Crunchwrap available, and how much does it cost?
Starting November 20, 2025, Bell Heads can try the California Crunchwrap at select locations — but only for a limited time. Since this release is part of the debut Fan Style Menu, its availability may vary, and items could sell out quickly depending on demand. The California Crunchwrap can be ordered exclusively through the Taco Bell app and via in-restaurant kiosks at participating Taco Bell locations. It's worth checking online or using the Taco Bell app to see if your local restaurant is offering it on launch day.
As for pricing, Taco Bell has not announced a set national price, and costs may vary by location. However, since it features grilled steak and add-ins like seasoned fries and guacamole, expect it to be priced slightly higher than the standard Crunchwrap Supreme. Fans eager to try this limited-time item may want to snag it early, as new releases don't always stick around for long.
Taste test
The first thing I noticed about the California Crunchwrap was its weight. It is heavy and substantial, which got me really excited to taste it, but also made me wish I had worn looser pants. I digress. Upon first bite, a lot went on in terms of textures and flavors. I particularly enjoyed the salty crunch of the seasoned fries, which gave it a much heartier feel than the classic version. The grilled steak was tender, savory, and a welcome upgrade for anyone who enjoys Taco Bell's steak offerings (hello, grilled steak quesadilla fans, me included). Then there was the guacamole, which added cool creaminess that tied everything together and helped to balance the richness of the fries and steak.
As a California resident — and a fan of California burrito-style anything — the California Crunchwrap hit all the right notes. The combination of seasoned fries, steak, and guacamole is mouthwatering, while the fresh lettuce and tomatoes help to keep it all from feeling too heavy. As someone who loves crunchy, salty, and creamy all in one bite, I was left feeling utterly satisfied.
Is the California Crunchwrap worth it?
Taco Bell has built a reputation on bold ideas, but the California Crunchwrap seems particularly special because it comes straight from a fan — and that alone makes it worth trying. As Taylor Montgomery, Global Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell, explained, "At Taco Bell, we're always listening to our fans — they push us to think differently, take bold risks, and keep evolving. Fan Style shows what's possible when we loosen our grip and tap into the creativity of our fan base."
Keep in mind, the California Crunchwrap is a hearty, filling item, so you'll want to order it when you're really hungry. If you're already a fan of the Crunchwrap Supreme, then I don't see a reason not to give this fan-created twist a try. And if you love the idea of crispy fries in anything or simply want to be a part of Taco Bell's first-ever fan-created menu moment, download the app if you haven't already, and snag a taste of Brock's California Crunchwrap while you can. This creative new menu item celebrates fan passion and creativity, while reinforcing Taco Bell's commitment to being a brand built by, and for, its fans.