One Simple Request Can Make Taco Bell Burritos Taste Gourmet For Free
Taco Bell has an extensive burrito menu. From its basics, like the Bean Burrito, the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, and the Grilled Cheese Burrito, to its more elaborate options, like the Cantina Chicken Burrito, the Black Bean Grilled Cheese Burrito, and the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, there are plenty of offerings to satisfy your cravings. There are also many ways to upgrade Taco Bell's burritos, whether it be with additional toppings, like guacamole, jalapeño peppers, or chopped tomatoes, or with sauces, like spicy ranch or Mexican pizza sauce. Additionally, you can make your burrito "supreme," which adds sour cream and chopped tomatoes, or "fresco," which features pico de Gallo.
Another lesser-known way to elevate your Taco Bell is its "Make It Grilled" option. Whether ordering online or in-store, selecting this "styles" option will add more heat and a slight crisp to the exterior of your burrito — and for no extra charge. "It's so good, I can't believe they don't upcharge you for grilling. It's like they don't know what they have!!!" one Reddit user proclaimed.
While you can try this trick with any one of Taco Bell's burritos, some social media users suggest the upgrade works best with the Bean Burrito and the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito. Others have insisted it's a good trick regardless, with one Redditor saying, "I haven't had a burrito yet that wasn't enhanced by grilling it."
The pros and cons of grilling Taco Bell's burritos
Grilling a Taco Bell burrito offers several benefits. Along with a lightly toasted exterior that adds texture, grilling your burrito keeps the ingredients a bit warmer, which is great if you're taking your order to go. Rather than arriving at your destination with a soggy tortilla filled with lukewarm ingredients, your hardened wrap stays firm and keeps its contents warmer for longer.
Unfortunately, as is the case with many fast food hacks, there have been complaints. Among them is an over-grill, which leaves customers with super-hard burritos or a burnt taste. "I think grilling a burrito gives it [a] bad burned taste even if it is just browned (and not burned)," one person shared on Reddit. Another Redditor agreed, adding, "Sometimes it can ruin the burrito for me if it gets a little too toasty." To remedy this potential outcome, or at least try to avoid having your burrito over-grilled, you could request a light grill when ordering in person.