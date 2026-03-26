One Simple Request Can Make Taco Bell Burritos Taste Gourmet For Free

Taco Bell has an extensive burrito menu. From its basics, like the Bean Burrito, the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, and the Grilled Cheese Burrito, to its more elaborate options, like the Cantina Chicken Burrito, the Black Bean Grilled Cheese Burrito, and the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, there are plenty of offerings to satisfy your cravings. There are also many ways to upgrade Taco Bell's burritos, whether it be with additional toppings, like guacamole, jalapeño peppers, or chopped tomatoes, or with sauces, like spicy ranch or Mexican pizza sauce. Additionally, you can make your burrito "supreme," which adds sour cream and chopped tomatoes, or "fresco," which features pico de Gallo.

Another lesser-known way to elevate your Taco Bell is its "Make It Grilled" option. Whether ordering online or in-store, selecting this "styles" option will add more heat and a slight crisp to the exterior of your burrito — and for no extra charge. "It's so good, I can't believe they don't upcharge you for grilling. It's like they don't know what they have!!!" one Reddit user proclaimed.

While you can try this trick with any one of Taco Bell's burritos, some social media users suggest the upgrade works best with the Bean Burrito and the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito. Others have insisted it's a good trick regardless, with one Redditor saying, "I haven't had a burrito yet that wasn't enhanced by grilling it."