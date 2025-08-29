The Taco Bell Secret Menu Item That's Made For Guacamole Lovers
Taco Bell's regular menu is already a playground for custom orders, but if you know where to look, there are plenty of secret menu creations waiting to be explored. If guac is your love language, Taco Bell's Incredible Hulk burrito hack is your perfect match. It's not an official menu item, but fans in the know have been customizing this one for years.
Here's how to order it: Start with a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, remove the nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, shredded cheese, and the inner 6-inch tortilla. Then ask for it fresco style (which swaps in pico de gallo) and add guacamole in place of the nacho cheese. What you get is a fresh, creamy, and guac-forward burrito that still hits the spot, just without all the heavy extras. The guac is made from Hass avocados and includes lime juice, tomato, garlic, onion, and salt. It adds richness without weighing things down.
Most Taco Bell employees won't recognize this secret menu item, so you'll need to customize it yourself. It's still indulgent, but the swap does bring the calories down a bit. Cutting the cheese and sauce removes about 75 calories, and adding guac adds back 40. That nets you a burrito around 455 calories — slightly lighter, but still satisfying enough to calm your inner Hulk before things get ugly.
Even more super-secret Taco Bell hacks
Want to take the Hulk theme a step further? Pair your custom burrito with the unofficial Incredible Hulk drink — a mix of Baja Blast and regular Mountain Dew. It's not on the menu, but most locations will let you do a half-and-half pour at the soda fountain. The result is a neon green drink that's also known by other fan-made names like Antifreeze, Toxic Waste, Nuclear Blood, or Ninja Turtle. You get the tropical lime flavor of Baja Blast mixed with the citrusy punch of the original Mountain Dew.
If you're still hungry, keep the superhero vibe going with the Superman Burrito. It starts with a Cheesy Double Beef Burrito and adds seasoned potatoes and guacamole. The base already includes double beef, rice, Fiesta Strips, nacho cheese, sour cream, and a blend of three cheeses. Add those extras, and you've got one of the most loaded options Taco Bell has to offer.
The real draw here is how customizable it all is. Want to throw in some seasoned fries? Swap in spicy ranch? Get it grilled for no upcharge? You can build your perfect version. These Taco Bell hacks are a reminder that the chain's best meals aren't always listed — you just have to think outside the bun.