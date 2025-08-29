The Taco Bell Secret Menu Item That's Made For Guacamole Lovers

Taco Bell's regular menu is already a playground for custom orders, but if you know where to look, there are plenty of secret menu creations waiting to be explored. If guac is your love language, Taco Bell's Incredible Hulk burrito hack is your perfect match. It's not an official menu item, but fans in the know have been customizing this one for years.

Here's how to order it: Start with a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, remove the nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, shredded cheese, and the inner 6-inch tortilla. Then ask for it fresco style (which swaps in pico de gallo) and add guacamole in place of the nacho cheese. What you get is a fresh, creamy, and guac-forward burrito that still hits the spot, just without all the heavy extras. The guac is made from Hass avocados and includes lime juice, tomato, garlic, onion, and salt. It adds richness without weighing things down.

Most Taco Bell employees won't recognize this secret menu item, so you'll need to customize it yourself. It's still indulgent, but the swap does bring the calories down a bit. Cutting the cheese and sauce removes about 75 calories, and adding guac adds back 40. That nets you a burrito around 455 calories — slightly lighter, but still satisfying enough to calm your inner Hulk before things get ugly.