Score A Bigger Taco Bell Burrito For Less By Ordering It Like This

Taco Bell, like most fast food joints, has gradually got more expensive over the years, leading fans to look for and come up with their own Taco Bell ordering hacks and share secret menu items to get the most bang for their buck. Oftentimes, this involves creatively swapping one menu item for another with some clever, additional adjustments. For instance, one TikTok user who claimed to work at Taco Bell found a way to mimic the chain's Beefy 5-Layer Burrito for a much cheaper price.

This ordering hack involves adding seasoned beef to their Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito. The Beefy 5-Layer Burrito costs $4.99 in the Cincinnati area, but the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito goes for just $1.69. Adding seasoned beef costs $1.10, but this still brings your total to just $2.79, a full $2.20 less. In addition, you can ask to have it grilled for free. In the video, the TikToker notes that the burrito costs less than $2, but this is inaccurate at least in and around Cincinnati.

But it's worth keeping in mind that the clip in question is also from 2021, so the prices have obviously changed in the interim. While inflation has made this burrito more expensive, you still save compared to the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito. It should be noted that this isn't a perfect dupe, though. The Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito lacks shredded cheese, with just nacho cheese, and replaces the sour cream with creamy jalapeño sauce. Still, for over $2 less, it's a good replica.