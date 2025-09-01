These Are The Absolute Best Burritos In Every US State

When it comes to the perfect food, pizza is definitely high on the list. Burritos are up there, too: they're endlessly versatile, there's an ideal one for everyone, and you'll never get bored. Making them at home is always a win, but have you ever thought that burritos just taste better at a restaurant?

If you have, you're not alone. Restaurants have the advantages of ultra-fresh ingredients, often use house-made tortillas, and the professionals have a lot more experience folding and wrapping them, so they stay together perfectly. It's a process that's as close to magic as we'll get in this decidedly un-magical world of ours, and that brings us to the question of who's serving up the best of the best?

We wanted to take a look at some of the best burritos in every state, so we headed out to forums like Reddit to see what places were recommended and raved about, and we also checked out travel sites to see what places had visitors and locals alike going back. In some cases, we found specific burritos. In other cases, we found restaurants that are serving up must-try burritos made better by the fact that they're presenting a ton of options for building your own perfect meal. We took into consideration things like creativity in proteins and ingredient options, a commitment to freshness, and using scratch-made tortillas, putting together this list of the very best burritos out there — some of which will definitely inspire your next homemade creation.