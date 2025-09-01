These Are The Absolute Best Burritos In Every US State
When it comes to the perfect food, pizza is definitely high on the list. Burritos are up there, too: they're endlessly versatile, there's an ideal one for everyone, and you'll never get bored. Making them at home is always a win, but have you ever thought that burritos just taste better at a restaurant?
If you have, you're not alone. Restaurants have the advantages of ultra-fresh ingredients, often use house-made tortillas, and the professionals have a lot more experience folding and wrapping them, so they stay together perfectly. It's a process that's as close to magic as we'll get in this decidedly un-magical world of ours, and that brings us to the question of who's serving up the best of the best?
We wanted to take a look at some of the best burritos in every state, so we headed out to forums like Reddit to see what places were recommended and raved about, and we also checked out travel sites to see what places had visitors and locals alike going back. In some cases, we found specific burritos. In other cases, we found restaurants that are serving up must-try burritos made better by the fact that they're presenting a ton of options for building your own perfect meal. We took into consideration things like creativity in proteins and ingredient options, a commitment to freshness, and using scratch-made tortillas, putting together this list of the very best burritos out there — some of which will definitely inspire your next homemade creation.
Alabama: Dos Hermanos' burrito
Alabama's Dos Hermanos food truck is serving up some seriously outstanding tacos, but we're here to talk burritos. It's getting high praise for those, too, with customers regularly calling out the lengua, carne asada, steak, and veggie burritos as some of the best they've ever had. The sauce is spicy, the fresh lime adds an extra dash of deliciousness, just don't forget to bring cash. You're not going to want to walk away empty-handed, and don't worry, there are options for vegetarians, too.
Multiple locations
Alaska: El Green-Go's burrito
El Green-Go's mission statement includes serving up food that isn't just fast and filling, but that reminds customers that meals can be an emotionally fulfilling experience. There are no doubts about the fact that the smothered burrito here is happiness on a plate: choose proteins like smoked brisket, halibut, or salmon, and don't underestimate the pork, either. Meat that's smoked with locally sourced woods makes for flavorful, perfectly textured bites that keep customers coming back.
(907) 312-3313
390 L St, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Seis Kitchen's El Padre
The El Padre Burrito at Seis Kitchen is technically a breakfast burrito, but it's also the kind of burrito that makes you crave breakfast all day long. Eggs, potatoes, and cheese are joined by green chile, pico, and adobo steak, and fans are serious about this one — so much so that some reviewers say that they seriously considered just moving into the restaurant itself. It's no wonder — especially considering a mimosa made with agua fresca is the perfect accompaniment.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: Burrito Day's build-your-own burritos
Everyone has their own personal favorites when it comes to burritos, and when you stop in at Burrito Day, you can build your perfect one. Choose the size, the protein — including locally-sourced, grass-fed beef and slow-roasted pork — then choose from a variety of salsas, toppings like roasted corn and black beans, and there's queso, too. Burrito bowls are also a favorite here, and customers say it's the fresh salsa options that truly set this one above and beyond.
(501) 203-4334
110 E Center Ave, Searcy, AR 72143
California: La Taqueria's Mission-style burritos
A Michelin Guide-recognized, counter-service burrito joint, helmed by James Beard Award-winning chef Miguel Jara. It's no wonder that customers say that for the best Mission-style burritos in California, you'll need to head to La Taqueria. You might need to wait a bit, but it's absolutely worth it for burritos that aren't just filled with perfectly-cooked carne asada, or any other meat, for that matter, but that are perfectly layered for the ideal bite every time.
(415) 285-7117
2889 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Colorado: Bonfire Burritos' breakfast burritos
Residents of and visitors to Golden and Olde Town Arvada are in luck, because they've got easy access to Bonfire Burritos and the outstanding breakfast burritos being served up here. Those who remember the early days of a trailer location say that even then, it was the kind of place they'd visit multiple times a week, and we get why. Fan favorites include the Javelina (with chorizo, pineapple, and a jalapeño-pineapple crema), and the Chupacabra (with chorizo, sausage, bacon, and chipotle crema). Say no more, right?
Multiple locations
Connecticut: Ay Guey's skirt steak burritos
One of the best ways to serve skirt steak is in dishes like fajitas and stir-fries, because this meat is perfectly suited to being thinly sliced and ultra-tender. It makes sense, then, that Ay Guey's skirt steak burritos are a massive favorite, with some customers saying that if they had to pick a meal to eat every day for the rest of their lives, it would be this one. Add in ultra-fresh ingredients and authentic soda flavors and you have a winning combination.
(475) 449-9143
613 E Main St, Stratford, CT 06614
Delaware: El Diablo Burritos' steak burrito
This build-your-own-burrito chain gets high praise for bringing some serious flavor to the plate, and honestly, with a name like El Diablo, you should know what you're in for. All the proteins have their fans, but it's the steak that gets consistent recommendations. It's lauded as always being tender and flavorful, and for anyone who believes that a burrito is made even better by the side of chips, salsa, and queso, this place doesn't disappoint. The short ribs are another popular option, and to be clear: those are serrano-marinated short ribs.
Multiple locations
Florida: A-Mari-Mix's Burrito Classico
Burritos might have a reputation for being a bit of a chaotic mess, don't overfill them if you want your homemade burritos to turn out better. But the Burrito Classico at A-Mari-Mix is a work of art. It's wildly popular with customers who say it tastes just as good as it looks. Topped with crema and several sauces, it's the sauce that sets this one apart. How good is it? Customers say they'd bathe in it if they could, and honestly? Respect.
(305) 603-9134
13349 SW 42nd St, Miami, FL 33175
Georgia: El Tesoro's breakfast burritos
El Tesoro has two locations in Atlanta: Edgewood and West End, and that's probably for the best. There's something magical about starting your day with truly stellar breakfast burritos, and locals say that this place has some of the best around. Fillings include scrambled eggs, soy or pork chorizo, cotija, and there's a mushroom and squash option, too. The salsa is on point, you might want to order enough for leftovers, and locals love the dog-friendly, casual atmosphere, too.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: Shaka Tacoz' build-your-own-burritos
Shaka Tacoz is in Captain Cook and Kailua-Kona, and although it advertises itself as having outstanding fish tacos, customers say that the build-your-own burritos are pretty stellar, too. Choose from venison and grilled ono in addition to standard staples, pick a sauce from a list that goes from a mild red salsa to lava, then dig in. The pork burrito is a favorite, the mango salsa is next-level, and the fact that you can eat outside, chill with the native geckos, and watch the ocean? Well, that's just a bonus, isn't it?
Multiple locations
Idaho: Joel's breakfast burritos
Where do you go for really great burritos if you happen to be in Idaho? Tons of loyal fans say that there's only one answer, and that's Joel's. Burritos are massive, fans say that the sauces and salsas are so good they should be jarred and sold on their own, and we also like to see vegetarian and tofu burritos getting shout-outs for being stellar options, too. There's a Benedict breakfast burrito that gets some love, and customers also say that the chicken asada burritos are favorites, too.
(208) 265-8991
229 Church St, Sandpoint, ID 83864
Illinois: Irazu's veggie burrito
Irazu's customers say that there's also an outstanding veggie burrito being served here. Sure, they have the standards like steak and chorizo, but we do love seeing vegetarian and vegan dishes getting the kind of love that even the most devout carnivores can appreciate. It's the sweet plantain that you can opt to add to this burrito that has some customers ordering it multiple times a week, and it's widely lauded as filling, delicious, and comfort food at its best.
(773) 252-5687
1865 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Indiana: Tacos Tierra Caliente's carne asada burrito
There are a lot of delicious-looking burritos, tacos, and more on the menu at Tacos Tierra Caliente, but it's the carne asada that seems to be a fan favorite. Loaded with beans, mozzarella cheese, rice, and pico, it's lauded as being tender, flavorful, and when you add the freshly-made salsa, it's a total win. It's also a little different in that you'll get fries on the side, and customers love that everything here is served up with a smile and in a friendly, welcoming atmosphere.
facebook.com/Tacostierracalienteindy
(317) 515-8493
5035 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Iowa: Estela's Fresh Mex's breakfast burritos
Stop by Estela's Fresh Mex and you'll choose from not one or two homemade salsas, but six. Add in handmade tortillas, and it makes sense that this place has a reputation for stellar burritos, particularly their breakfast burritos. Customers stress that it might be the biggest burrito they've ever seen, there are also vegetarian options, and there's even a funky one called the Buff, too. Should a burrito be made with pancakes and maple syrup? Customers say yes.
(319) 354-6264
184 E Burlington St, Iowa City, IA 52240
Kansas: Burritos Chiquita's Burrito Juarez
Anyone in the mood for something a little different can take a page out of Burritos Chiquita's book, as this place has a much-liked burrito that's built around a base of grilled steak and peppers. The Burrito Juarez can be dressed up with some of your standard burrito toppings, but customers say that the tortillas here are what take this from a good burrito to a great one. They're homemade tortillas that are perfectly warmed, perfectly fresh, and always next-level.
(913) 291-0118
1328 Minnesota Ave, Kansas City, KS 66102
Kentucky: Foko's breakfast burritos
Making breakfast burritos is a bit of an art form, as it's too easy to end up with a soggy mess. Louisville's Foko has mastered that craft, and according to many locals, the best breakfast burritos in the city are being served up here. They're set apart by the addition of homemade sauces and salsas, and the fact that there's also chilaquiles served on the side. Those chilaquiles get lauded as being the real deal, and when you add in an atmosphere that's trendy and chic but friendly and welcoming, it's a go-to spot.
(502) 936-0307
991 Logan St, Louisville, KY 40204
Louisiana: Juan's Flying Burrito — the Flying Burrito
Juan's Flying Burrito has several locations around New Orleans (and one in Pensacola, Florida), and seriously, how can you not be immediately sold on a place with a name like this? You can expect to find Mexican food with a Creole twist here, and that's the case with the Flying Burrito. Creole chicken and Gulf shrimp join skirt steak, beans, rice, cheese, and salsa for the kind of burrito that keeps customers reminiscing about it for years, and when it's a must-stop location for so many, you know it stands out from the crowd.
Multiple locations
Maine: Romero's burritos
This food truck in West Paris, Maine, is putting out some of the freshest, most outstanding tacos, burritos, and quesadillas in the state. We're here to talk burritos, though, and those get high praise from customers who say it's the combination of fresh ingredients, generous portion sizes, perfectly balanced seasoning, and hot sauce that makes these burritos a must-try. The super-friendly service gets a ton of attention, too, with many fans agreeing that this spot is truly a hidden treasure.
(207) 461-2210
27 Bethel Rd, West Paris, ME 04289
Maryland: Mystic Burrito's steak burritos
Don't expect to find ultra-traditional burritos at Baltimore's Mystic Burrito. Instead, imagine an East Coast version of cuisine that was born in Mexico but spent its formative, perhaps teenage years in California, and you're on the right track. Everything's outstanding, but it's often the steak burrito that gets some love as the one that's not to be missed. Add super fresh red and green salsas, close your eyes, and you can taste California.
facebook.com/MysticBurritoBaltimore
(667) 260-4118
3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224
Massachusetts: El Pelon Taqueria's El Guapo
Of course, there are a lot of great seafood restaurants in Boston, but burrito places? Absolutely, and El Pelon Taqueria has fans who say it's the best. It's here you'll find the El Guapo, loaded with grilled steak and fried plantains. That's the secret: reviews consistently say those plantains make this a standout meal.
(617) 779-9090
2197 Commonwealth Ave, Brighton, MA 02135
Michigan: Beltline Bar's wet burritos
Sometimes it's the original creators of a dish who are still doing it best. Michigan's Beltline Bar advertises itself as the OG wet burrito and says it's sold more than six million of them. No one sells that many burritos without them being seriously incredible, and judging by the awards, recognition, and happy customers, this wet burrito continues to be the star of the show.
(616) 245-0494
16 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548
Minnesota: Maya Cuisine's burritos
Maya Cuisine has been collecting awards since it opened in 2012, and as far as customers are concerned, the burritos here are a must-try. They're lauded for being super-fresh with the right mix of hot, flavorful meats, cold toppings, and add in the fact that the signature burrito features a cheese-stuffed roasted poblano pepper, and that just sounds delicious, right?
(612) 789-0775
1840 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Mississippi: Burrito Zone's steak burritos
Burrito Zone gets pretty consistent high praise for offering a small, straightforward menu and doing it all really well. Filled to bursting with the freshest ingredients, it's the steak that gets a lot of shout-outs from customers who note that these things are so big, bring a friend, or plan on leftovers. Consistency is key, and repeat customers say they're never disappointed.
facebook.com/burritozonetamales
(228) 207-2210
4061 Suzanne Dr, Ste E, D'Iberville, MS 39540
Missouri: Kansas City Taco Company's Cowboy Junkie
This one might look familiar to fans of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," because Guy Fieri sampled this massive burrito when he stopped by Kansas City. It's filled with perfectly prepared pork and chorizo and served on a bed of rice with beans on top. The result is a perfect bite every time, and it's the kind of burrito that has people driving from across the state to get it.
(816) 214-5390
528 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO 64106
Montana: El Vaquero Taqueria's smothered burrito
Looking for a great Mexican place in Montana? Redditors firmly believe that's El Vaquero Taqueria, and that you should get the smothered burrito. It's not just massive and incredibly affordable, but it's widely lauded as being one of the most delicious options on their stellar menu. There's plenty of tender meat (whether you opt for steak or chicken), and the salsa is ideal.
facebook.com/p/El-Vaquero-Taqueria-100063713402291
(406) 495-8226
1338 11th Ave, Helena, MT 59601
Nebraska: El Chaparro's Burrito Grande
When Nebraska Reddit users kicked off a discussion on what place doesn't get nearly enough hype for how good it is, Lincoln's El Chaparro got a ton of attention. Among the most popular items here is the Burrito Grande, and yes, you choose the meat. The lengua, al pastor, and chicken all get high praise ... except from the customers who say there are no words to explain how good the food here is.
(402) 435-7112
900 S 13th St, Lincoln, NE 68508
Nevada: Full Belly Deli's Biscuits and Gravy burrito
Burritos are versatile, and there's perhaps no better example of that than the Biscuits & Gravy Burrito at the Full Belly Deli. When Guy Fieri tried it on "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives," he noted that as unlikely as it might seem, it's downright delicious. A light and flaky biscuit, cheddar cheese, the crunch from hash browns, and an incredible gravy mean that when you're in Reno, this is the place to go.
Multiple locations
New Hampshire: California Burritos carnitas
The popular California Burritos is lauded for serving some of the best Mexican food in New England, with so many options that you might want to check out a menu ahead of time. Any of the build-your-own burritos are a win, but it's the carnitas that gets a lot of praise. Is it the best ever? Some customers say it is, and even more say you should definitely get carne asada fries, too.
Multiple locations
New Jersey: Tacoria's vegetarian burritos
Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen is New Jersey's own success story, with multiple locations and announcements of new openings greeted with widespread excitement. It's the vegetarian options that really stand out. Think avocado and aioli, roasted corn and poblano peppers, Beyond-based burritos, and there's a Brussels sprouts option, too. These sprouts aren't your ordinary veggies, and they're the sort of thing that even carnivores will love.
Multiple locations
New Mexico: The Shed's green (or red) chile burritos
Go to New Mexico, and it's The Shed that's mentioned with the most love and affection. Since 1953, this family-owned favorite has been serving up blue corn burritos with red or green chile that's so good it's sold by the jar. Both get a ton of recommendations from customers who say they have a flavorful kick that's about more than just the heat and are the perfect example of New Mexico's cuisine.
(505) 982-9030
113 ½ E Palace Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501
New York: Taqueria Tlaxcalli's carne asada (or chorizo) burritos
The burritos on offer at Taqueria Tlaxcalli in the Bronx aren't just holding their own against others in the state; there are those who say they're among the best in the country. Take super-fresh ingredients and pair with delicious meats, and you get favorites that include the carne asada — tender and flavorful — and the chorizo, with a spicy kick that's somehow even better alongside the fresh lemonade.
(347) 851-3085
2103 Starling Ave, Bronx, NY 10462
North Carolina: Carrburritos' carnitas burritos
Chicken might be a customer favorite when it comes to Carrburritos, but the employees at this family-owned burrito joint might tell you that you should try the carnitas. Fresh ingredients, outstanding specials, slow-cooked meats, and an array of salsa flavors set this place above and beyond, and those who do opt for the carnitas burritos say they're top-tier. Pricy? Yes, some say, but they also say you can almost count on having leftovers.
Multiple locations
North Dakota: Mango's off-menu burritos
Fargo's favorite Mango's Mexican and American Grill suffered a fire in 2024, relocating and reopening in Moorhead in 2025. That was great news for fans, and some of those fans recommend ordering off-menu for some of the best burritos around. Some say you should ask for the "Mango Burrito," while it's the steak fajita that's the go-to win for others. Whatever you get, don't skip the guac!
(218) 512-0148
3333 US-10 Frontage Rd, Moorhead, ND 56560
Ohio: Ohio City Burrito's Brothers Burrito
When it was announced that Chipotle was moving into Ohio City Burrito territory, fans of the longtime area staple were having none of that nonsense. With offerings like the Brothers Burrito, it's no wonder. It's a build-your-own sort of burrito, with customers saying that it's the barbacoa that makes this one of the best meals around. Reviews consistently say that this place is the real deal, especially if you like things spicy.
Multiple locations
Oklahoma: Tacos Don Nacho's carne asada
Whenever we see a wet burrito with the added creaminess of ingredients like fresh avocado and sour cream, it's a thing of beauty — and that's the wet burritos at Tacos Don Nacho. They're a go-to for customers, and it's the carne asada that gets the most love. Not only is it a tender, flavorful win that has just the right amount of smokiness, but the other ingredients stand on their own, too.
facebook.com/p/Tacos-Don-Nacho-100045086276722
(405) 745-2550
3721 S Council Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73179
Oregon: Taqueria Los Gorditos' vegetarian and vegan burritos
After getting started as a food truck in 2006 and expanding to several physical locations, Taqueria Los Gorditos has cemented itself as a Portland favorite, especially when it comes to the vegetarian and vegan options. Chatter on Reddit is that the soy curls burritos are the sort of thing that customers have to force themselves not to get for every meal. Portions are hearty, ingredients are fresh, and it's the sort of food that everyone — vegan, vegetarian, or otherwise — can enjoy.
Multiple locations
Pennsylvania: Baby Loves Tacos' vegetarian and breakfast burritos
The name of this place might be Baby Loves Tacos, but plenty of customers say that it's the breakfast burritos here that are out of this world. Whether you opt for the vegetarian versions or the fan favorite chorizo, devotees say you'll get a perfectly layered, flavorful bite every time. Creative fillings get a shout-out, too, with fans saying the BBQ mushroom burrito and the Buffalo cauliflower are must-try dishes.
4508 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Rhode Island: The Taco Shop's daily specials
While it's great to have a consistent, go-to order at any place, it's the daily specials that make The Taco Shop truly shine. Their socials are constantly updated with specials that include burritos like the barbacoa, a salmon BLT burrito, and the Big Island, with shrimp and pork belly. That's just scratching the surface, and if it seems overwhelming, fans say go for the pork belly and you'll walk away happy.
(401) 568-8226
459 Chapel St, Harrisville, RI 02830
South Carolina: Boca Grande's chicken burritos
Like many places, Boca Grande takes a build-your-own approach to burritos, and while the menu looks relatively small, customers say that it's fine. The chicken burrito is just one star of the show, and it's the kind of burrito that has people making the trek to town for. Be sure to get it toasted, and the ultra-fresh salsa makes it the whole package. Don't feel like chicken? The brisket burrito gets a lot of love, too.
(803) 834-4076
4525 Forest Drive 2-A, Columbia, SC 29206
South Dakota: Jacky's Burrito Express steak and carne asada burritos
Sometimes, a burrito is just so perfect you have to post pictures to the social media platform of your choice, and that happens a lot with the burritos from Jacky's Burrito Express. It's no secret that steak can be tough in a burrito, but the steak and carne asada here get consistent high points for being perfectly tender and seasoned with a flavor that shines even through other ingredients.
(605) 271-1104
2315 W 12th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: Baja Burrito's cod and salmon burritos
Nashville's Baja Burrito lets you choose everything from the size and type of tortilla to your fillings, and from seven different types of salsas ranging from mild to extra-spicy. While there are a lot of favorites, the fish burrito is definitely up there. That's made with beer-battered fried cod, but there's also blackened salmon. It just might change your mind on what a burrito can and should be.
(615) 383-2252
722 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37204
Texas: Cabo Bob's chicken, steak, and fish burritos
Were we surprised to be awarding the best-of in Texas to a chain? You bet, but the scores of Reddit threads, appreciation posts, and overwhelming praise couldn't be ignored. Die-hard Chipotle fans who have discovered Cabo Bob's burritos say there's no comparison: there's the fresh greens, deliciously smoky chicken, and did we mention those tortillas? The ones you can see being pressed as you order? Those are the ones!
Multiple locations
Utah: Tacos La Pasadita's breakfast burritos
Sometimes, it's the places that seem to be hidden away that are putting out the most incredible food, and that's the case with Tacos La Pasadita. This family-run food truck opened in 2013, and the breakfast burrito in particular is one of those things that gets reported as needing to be experienced to be truly understood and appreciated. It's the kind of burrito that's as delicious as it is huge.
instagram.com/tacoslapasaditaut
(435) 564-8159
215 E Main, Green River, UT 84525
Vermont: The Avocado Pit's burritos
When it comes to favorite lunch spots in Vermont, especially in Bennington, those in-the-know say you're not going to go wrong at any of The Avocado Pit's locations. The burritos steal the show for many, who say that the freshness makes this a standout place. The queso and the chocolate chip cookies help, too, and it's the kind of place that gets marked on the maps of anyone who even drives through Vermont on occasion.
Multiple locations
Virginia: Mama Tigre's chicken tikka burrito
Mama Tigre is mixing things up in a big way, combining Mexican and Indian cuisines to create something that's truly out of this world. Extra-flavorful dishes have gotten a ton of attention on a national scale, and customers keep coming back for things like the chicken tikka burrito. There is no shortage of outstanding vegan and vegetarian options as well.
(703) 261-6210
10443 White Granite Dr, Oakton, VA 22124
Washington: Tacos Chukis' Baby Burritos
While most places get celebrated for serving up oversized burritos and generous portions, Tacos Chukis is a little different: here, it's the Baby Burritos that customers can't get enough of. Choose between chicken, asada, adobada, and vegetarian frijoles or prickly pear cactus, and the brilliant thing about the minis is that, since many say two makes a meal, you don't have to choose just one.
Multiple locations
West Virginia: Black Bear's special burritos
Listen to the hype around Black Bear Burritos, and you'll hear that it has everything a great college-town restaurant should have, from a fun vibe to a creative menu. It's those creative specials that really make this place stand out. You might find something like the Peri Caray (with chicken thighs, corn, potatoes, sriracha refried beans, cilantro-lime rice, peppadew peppers, and Oaxaca cheese), or the Broc Lee, with a sesame and black garlic flavor profile, shiitake mushrooms, broccoli, and slaw.
(304) 777-4867
3119 University Ave, Morgantown, WV 26505
Wisconsin: Taqueria Guadalajara's burritos
Taqueria Guadalajara got started back in 2001, and today, this Madison restaurant is a huge favorite. Sure, it might be busy, but good things come to those who wait, especially the burritos. The lengua here has a lot of fans, and don't skip the mole, it's a family recipe.
taqueria-guadalajara.menu-world.com
(608) 250-1824
1033 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715
Wyoming: J's Prairie Rose Cafe's breakfast burritos
J's Prairie Rose Cafe has devoted customers who say the breakfast burritos — and especially the 7220 that was featured on "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives" — are the perfect way to start the day off right. It's the green chili sauce that helps make a truly outstanding burrito, with some customers saying this isn't just the best burrito in Laramie, or in Wyoming ... but on the planet.
(307) 745-8140
410 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070
Methodology
In order to put together our list of the best burritos in every state, we looked for a few things, starting with highly rated restaurants. We also looked for places that had a signature burrito, or, on the other hand, offered customers a highly praised array of options for creating their own perfect meal. We also looked for reviews that mentioned creativity and unexpected burrito ingredients, fresh ingredients, consistency, and recommendations from locals.