10 Unexpected Ingredients To Add To Your Homemade Breakfast Burritos

There's nothing like a breakfast burrito to get your day off to a filling start. You can pack it with a wide variety of different, hearty ingredients, like eggs, cheese, beans, and bacon, and it's handheld, which means it's easy to take on the go. Of course, we love going out for breakfast burritos, but they may be even better (and less expensive, of course) when you make them at home. However, if you keep following the same old breakfast burrito recipe time and time again, you might start to get tired of its lack of variety.

That's why we've compiled this list of some of the best unexpected ingredients you can add to your homemade breakfast burritos. They may not be the most conventional add-ins out there, but they can all enhance an average burrito and get your morning off to a more flavorful start. Once you start using these ingredients in your homemade breakfast burritos, you'll never have a boring morning again.