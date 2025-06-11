The Grocery Store We'll Never Buy Frozen Breakfast Burritos From Again
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A beloved Northern Mexican handheld, the burrito has become even more popular stateside thanks to Mexican restaurant chains like Chipotle, Qdoba, and Del Taco to name a few. They're a convenient, hearty, and delicious breakfast dish, too. And many brands have taken advantage of their compactly sealed nature to offer their own frozen versions. We decided to taste 10 frozen breakfast burrito brands and the worst place was awarded to Walmart's Great Value brand.
Great Value is budget friendly and offers plenty of staples as good as their name-brand counterparts; take, for example, our favorite frozen dessert. We gave Great Value the best chance to shine by choosing the meat lovers burrito, which is advertised by a very appetizing photograph of a cross section stuffed evenly with eggs, cheese, bacon, and sausage. Unfortunately, one bite of this burrito had us proclaiming false advertisement. Despite all the ingredients displayed and written on the front of the packaging, all we got was a mouthful of potato. And they weren't crispy hash browns or spiced home fries, but mushy, mealy, flavorless pulp. Even after a second bite, potatoes took over, and we were lucky to get a small bit of any meat, cheese, or eggs.
A glance at the back of the burrito package reveals an ingredients list a mile long wherein potatoes make an appearance along with seasonings and peppers that we likewise couldn't taste. This sad goopy potato burrito has us steering clear of the frozen burrito section at Walmart.
Great Value breakfast burritos just aren't that great
Perhaps we should've looked at other Walmart customer reviews before putting the Great Value meat lovers burrito in our shopping cart because there were multiple grievances. One-star reviews made up a third of this disappointing burrito's reviews page. Like us, customers called the burrito flavorless, with one review stating that it was "mostly a tortilla with some goopy mystery filling inside. No flavor beyond the potatoes which dominates what little filling is in there."
The potatoes themselves were, what another customer described as "a grainy mess" that "lacks seasoning." Others said that whatever other ingredients they could perceive were equally awful; one review said the cheese tasted like plastic, another said the fillings varied from burrito to burrito but the star ingredient was either peppers or potatoes. After complaining about how horrible the Great Value burrito was, one customer wrote, "buy the El Monterey brand." Coincidentally, El Monterey egg, sausage, cheese, and potato won our top ranking.
While you can only expect so much from a frozen burrito, one thing you should expect is a well-proportioned bite. And El Monterey gave us plenty of each ingredient in equal measures. Plus, you can also find it in the frozen section at Walmart. If you're looking to amp up the flavor of your frozen breakfast burrito, try pairing it with one of our favorite store-bought salsa brands like Mi Rancho or Mateo's.