The Grocery Store We'll Never Buy Frozen Breakfast Burritos From Again

A beloved Northern Mexican handheld, the burrito has become even more popular stateside thanks to Mexican restaurant chains like Chipotle, Qdoba, and Del Taco to name a few. They're a convenient, hearty, and delicious breakfast dish, too. And many brands have taken advantage of their compactly sealed nature to offer their own frozen versions. We decided to taste 10 frozen breakfast burrito brands and the worst place was awarded to Walmart's Great Value brand.

Great Value is budget friendly and offers plenty of staples as good as their name-brand counterparts; take, for example, our favorite frozen dessert. We gave Great Value the best chance to shine by choosing the meat lovers burrito, which is advertised by a very appetizing photograph of a cross section stuffed evenly with eggs, cheese, bacon, and sausage. Unfortunately, one bite of this burrito had us proclaiming false advertisement. Despite all the ingredients displayed and written on the front of the packaging, all we got was a mouthful of potato. And they weren't crispy hash browns or spiced home fries, but mushy, mealy, flavorless pulp. Even after a second bite, potatoes took over, and we were lucky to get a small bit of any meat, cheese, or eggs.

A glance at the back of the burrito package reveals an ingredients list a mile long wherein potatoes make an appearance along with seasonings and peppers that we likewise couldn't taste. This sad goopy potato burrito has us steering clear of the frozen burrito section at Walmart.