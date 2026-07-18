8 Vodkas Worth Trying If You Like Tito's
Tito's is one of the most popular American vodkas, known for its crisp, clean taste, slightly creamy palate, and approachable price point. The gluten-free vodka begins with a GMO-free corn base and is distilled six times using traditional copper pot stills at its distillery in Austin, Texas. The process creates a handmade taste, according to the brand. So much so, it prominently includes the notation on the bottle. Each batch of Tito's is taste-tested to ensure the quality and desired Tito's character comes through in every sip.
Bert "Tito" Beveridge built the Texas brand in the early 1990s, creating the first official, operating distillery in the state. A self-taught distiller, Beveridge built his brand relying on his personal determination, with a pile of credit cards and close friends to finance his vodka-making dream. With the goal to produce an unflavored vodka so smooth you can drink it sans additions, Beveridge chose corn as the base.
Corn creates a vodka with a soft palate, while maintaining a crisp, light freshness. Beveridge bottled his first Tito's vodka for sale in 1997 with its signature copper-colored cap. In 2024, Tito's made $2.6 billion in sales, with 12 million cases of the 80-proof vodka sold annually, according to Market Watch Mag. And we understand why. Tito's is consistently delicious. Still, while there are many things to love about Tito's, there are many vodkas that offer a similar taste, character, texture, and overall profile that are comparable to the popular brand, including the featured vodkas in this recommendation.
Prairie Organic Vodka
Tito's Vodka calls itself handmade. Prairie Organic Vodka calls itself farm-made, and what makes this Minnesota-based vodka brand special comes from the land. Each element of the gluten-free, certified organic vodka's production is done sustainably, without the use of chemicals or pesticides. Working with full transparency, Prairie hits a home run with its vodka as transparency, sustainability, and organic ingredients continue to be trending reasons why consumers select one brand over another.
Prairie begins with organic, Midwestern-grown, non-GMO corn as the vodka's base. Following fermentation and distillation, distillers capture the heart of the spirit, leaving the head and tail behind. From there, a set of master tasters analyze the spirit, comparing it to the premium Prairie vodka. If the taste, texture, and aromas are the same and up to standard, it is bottled; if not, they will distill it again and again until it is right. As such, the number of distillations or filtrations varies from batch to batch. And, like Tito's, each production batch is taste-tested.
The result is a mild, smooth, and balanced vodka with sweet cream, vanilla, and white flower aromas, leading to a palate of soft citrus curd and vanilla crème brûlée, with a soft floral note. The taste is milder than some other featured options. Still, the 80-proof vodka has the nuances of sweet corn-based vodka, mixing well into a fruity Cosmopolitan or an upgraded vodka tonic. It is also available for much less than Tito's, about $17 for a 750-milliliter bottle.
Charbay Clear Vodka
Tito's celebrates its handmade authenticity in each batch of vodka it produces. Similarly, craftsmanship and authenticity are the heart of Charbay Distillery. The family-owned, northern California distillery draws on 13 generations of distilling knowledge when producing its pure and clean Charbay Clear Vodka.
The brand's roots are in the former Yugoslavia, where, in 1751, founder Milorad (Miles) Karakasevic's (Karakash) family was honored as wine and brandy maker by the Austro-Hungarian Imperial Court. Opened in 1983, Charbay Distillery is the 177th Distillery in America. Charbay crafts a range of liquor types, including tequila, brandy, rum, and vodka. It's a feat that earned Miles Karakasevic the title of Grand Master Distiller in 2010.
What sets Charbay apart is its boundary-pushing inventiveness, while staying artisanal, currently under the direction of 13th-generation Master Distiller Marko Karakasevic. If the handmade approach is what draws you to Tito's, you should consider Charbay. It's distilled from a blend of corn, which lends sweet creaminess, and rye, which adds a savory character and subtle peppery pop that is delicious in a Moscow mule as it enhances the ginger's spiciness.
The small-batch production includes Midwestern American-grown grains and pure California water, creating a soft, 80-proof vodka that is clean yet creamy, with lingering hints of vanilla. There is a pop of crushed pepper at the end, creating a product that any Tito's lover will find attractive. It does this at a comparable price, around $24 for a 750-milliliter bottle. Some retailers offer a 1-liter bottle for only $16.99.
Hera the Dog
Since Tito's start, philanthropy has been an important part of the brand's identity. From involvement with animal wellness and dog rescue programs to building community gardens, giving back is essential to Tito's. If drinking a brand that supports charitable organizations is one of the reasons you are drawn to Tito's, consider giving Hera the Dog Vodka a try.
Unlike some brands that weave philanthropy into the business as an afterthought, everything about Hera the Dog is meant to do good. Julia Pennington launched the brand in 2019. Pennington is an animal rescue veteran who created the brand to give back to small animal rescue organizations that receive little steady funding elsewhere. Hera has donated 6% of the profits to date, amounting to over $68,000 in donations. The brand is growing, which is understandable, as it's a tasty vodka.
The $28, 80-proof vodka includes three ingredients: 100% GMO-free, organic wheat, distilled water, and love — the latter being the essential element of the purpose-driven brand. There are no preservatives or sugar, and the spirit is gluten-free. Hera distills the vodka seven times before undergoing slow-drip, charcoal filtration. While wheat-based vodka is drier than corn-based vodka, Hera shows more character than is often associated with wheat-based vodkas. The full-flavored spirit offers notes of golden stone fruit, candied lemon peel, and brioche. The palate is polished and soft from start to finish. It is delicious in a simple vodka martini with a twist that highlights the lemon notes.
Belvedere Vodka
Belvedere may not be the vodka you would consider if you are a Tito's drinker. However, you might be surprised. Belvedere is definitely a top-shelf substitute for Tito's, costing around $39 for a 750-milliliter bottle. If you drink Tito's for its affordability, Belvedere may not be for you. However, the rye-based, Polish vodka is one of the smoothest vodka brands on the market, with a similar crisp yet creamy unctuousness and delightful viscosity on the palate.
If you are interested in upping your vodka game and trying a spirit with more complexity and structure, Belvedere is a great option. You don't need to only trust me; Belvedere is also one of Martha Stewart's favorite vodkas to drink. She also loves Tito's, as she shared in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table. If the queen of hospitality likes both, that is enough of an endorsement for me. If that's not enough, Belvedere is also James Bond's brand of choice.
If you drink Tito's for its creaminess, 80-proof Belvedere is the classy alternative, delivering clean refinement. Like Tito's, Belvedere layers creamy vanilla and fresh cream with blanched almonds and the peppery spiciness of rye, finishing soft and smooth. Belvedere has an intriguing savoriness providing the perfect base for a Bond-style Vesper martini, shaken and not stirred, of course.
Founded in 1910, Belvedere begins with a base of organic Polish rye. The brand transitioned to using 100% organic-certified ingredients in 2023. It uses pure artesian water and relies on centuries-old Polish vodka-making traditions.
Reyka Vodka
Tito's is known for the zesty freshness of the palate, creating a clean, straightforward taste that is soft and smooth. Another vodka that is able to create the same crisp and smooth profile is Iceland's Reyka vodka. It does this from a single distillation. If you drink Tito's for its fresh liveliness, Reyka is a solid substitute.
Like Tito's, Reyka is a small-batch, hand-crafted, 80-proof vodka. It is distilled in a rare Carter-Head still from a mix of Scottish wheat and barley, with pure Icelandic glacial spring water. This pot still is typically used for gin, as it captures the delightful aromatics of various botanicals while producing a silky-smooth liquor. Reyka filters its vodka through Icelandic lava rocks to help create a snappy, energetic palate with a mineral-rich taste.
Reyka does this in a sustainable way, using volcanic geothermal sources. The resulting vodka layers sweet lemon peel, pepper, and soft herbal notes with a touch of white pepper and crushed stone. The taste reminds me of breathing in clean, crisp, and very fresh Alpine air.
And, like Tito's, this vodka is typically very affordable. The average price of a 750-milliliter bottle of Reyka will cost around $20. With its citrusy and herbaceous qualities, this vodka is delicious as the base of lemon drop martinis or multi-ingredient bloody mary cocktails.
Kirkland Signature American Vodka
One of the reasons why Tito's has so many fans is the brand's affordability. A 750-milliliter bottle costs around $21. If penny-pinching is a requirement in your home, as it is in mine, you should skip Tito's and purchase a bottle of Costco's Kirkland Signature American vodka. The store-branded product is corn-based, like Tito's; distilled six times, like Tito's; with an alcohol by volume of 40%, just like Tito's.
It is so similar to the name-brand product that many shoppers often questioned who makes Kirkland Signature American vodka, some even believing it may be the Texas powerhouse. However, like many of Costco's other store brand products, the producer is not a well-known name brand. In this case, it is a California branch of LeVecke Beverage Group known as Fairmont Ltd.
Instead of the approximate $20 for Tito's, Costco will charge you around $13 for its Kirkland American vodka. Some locations sell it for as low as $11.50. That is for a 1.75-liter bottle, more than double what you get when buying a bottle of Tito's.
Its viscous texture and sweet vanilla and corn flavor with a hint of citrus make it perfect for mixing into a restaurant-worthy screwdriver. Depending on how much vodka you drink, Kirkland's option will pay for the Costco membership in savings. Or, if you live in a handful of states, you don't need membership to buy alcohol.
Deep Eddy Vodka
If you drink Tito's because it is from Texas, and you want to save a few dollars on a comparable Texas-made, corn-based vodka, give Deep Eddy a try. Founded not far from Tito's distillery in Austin, Texas, Deep Eddy launched in 2010. The brand, named after the historic Deep Eddy swimming spot, a local favorite in Austin, prides itself on crafting vodka from real ingredients.
While its vibrant, fruit-flavored vodkas are often the favorites from the brand, its unflavored, clear vodka also shines thanks to the clean, crisp profile that is quite comparable to Tito's. The brand uses Indiana-grown corn and pure Texas water, and the spirit is distilled 10 times and goes through multiple charcoal filtrations.
The process does not capture the small-batch artistry Tito's displays. Still, the resulting vodka, with a similar 40% alcohol by volume, is smooth and clean, with corn pudding, vanilla cream, and subtle mineral notes. It is the perfect vodka to pair with cranberry juice and grapefruit juice to create a refreshing and tangy sea breeze cocktail, especially if you prefer drinks that are not overly sweet. Or, if you prefer a crisp cocktail with lots of bubbles, create a twist on a traditional ranch water cocktail using Deep Eddy, Topo Chico, and a twist of lime. With an average price of $16 for a 750-milliliter bottle, Deep Eddy is a satisfying, corn-based vodka bargain that will please any Tito's drinker.
Crystal Head Vodka
Head north to Canada for a velvety alternative to Tito's with Crystal Head vodka. The brand was created in 2008 by actor Dan Ackroyd and artist John Alexander. Alexander is responsible for the product's unique skull-shaped bottle design. Manufactured by Bruni Glass, crystals are melted into glass to create a bottle with extraordinary clarity, similar to the vodka inside.
Crystal Head uses 100% peaches and cream corn in its Original vodka, resulting in a liquor with a profile similar to Tito's. The brand distills the vodka four times using pure water from Newfoundland. It then filters it seven times, including three times through Herkimer diamonds, which are rare, semi-precious quartz crystals.
Although there is no scientific evidence confirming that using these crystals produces a better vodka, Crystal Head claims it does. After trying it, I agree. This 80-proof vodka is bright and zesty, with a full mouthfeel and a buttery, creamy, sweet finish that lingers. There is a pop of vanilla on the front palate, melding with candied citrus peel and white pepper.
The downside is that Crystal Head is expensive. While it is a luxury vodka brand connoisseurs should know about, its price may prove prohibitive, especially for value-driven consumers. A 750-milliliter bottle will cost around $52 – the unique bottles must be expensive to produce. Still, the vodka offers a comparable taste to Tito's. And the eye-catching bottle will look great on any bar top well beyond when the contents are emptied.
Methodology
In putting together this feature on vodka alternatives to Tito's, I drew upon my experience as a Certified Sommelier with 20 years of experience in the industry and a Tito's vodka drinker from Texas for many years before that. As a fan of the Texas brand, I have come to appreciate the subtle nuances the vodka shows, understanding why it can shine in full-flavored cocktails with lots of ingredients, like a spicy bloody mary, and those with few additions, such as refreshing and easy two-ingredient vodka cocktails.
Understanding these nuances, I was able to identify the variety of options that I have featured in this recommendation, based on personally taste-testing each side by side with Tito's. They include options that are both comparable and unexpected. Still, in either instance, all are sure to help you mix a delicious cocktail.