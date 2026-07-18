8 Vodkas Worth Trying If You Like Tito's

Tito's is one of the most popular American vodkas, known for its crisp, clean taste, slightly creamy palate, and approachable price point. The gluten-free vodka begins with a GMO-free corn base and is distilled six times using traditional copper pot stills at its distillery in Austin, Texas. The process creates a handmade taste, according to the brand. So much so, it prominently includes the notation on the bottle. Each batch of Tito's is taste-tested to ensure the quality and desired Tito's character comes through in every sip.

Bert "Tito" Beveridge built the Texas brand in the early 1990s, creating the first official, operating distillery in the state. A self-taught distiller, Beveridge built his brand relying on his personal determination, with a pile of credit cards and close friends to finance his vodka-making dream. With the goal to produce an unflavored vodka so smooth you can drink it sans additions, Beveridge chose corn as the base.

Corn creates a vodka with a soft palate, while maintaining a crisp, light freshness. Beveridge bottled his first Tito's vodka for sale in 1997 with its signature copper-colored cap. In 2024, Tito's made $2.6 billion in sales, with 12 million cases of the 80-proof vodka sold annually, according to Market Watch Mag. And we understand why. Tito's is consistently delicious. Still, while there are many things to love about Tito's, there are many vodkas that offer a similar taste, character, texture, and overall profile that are comparable to the popular brand, including the featured vodkas in this recommendation.